New on Netflix in November 2022

The Crown season 5 and film Enola Holmes 2 lead Netflix’s November 2022 offerings.

Netflix’s The Crown, the streamer’s enthralling saga on the British Royal Family, steps into the scandal-ridden ’90s with its fifth season (dropping on November 9). In this new installment of episodes — which looks to focus, in part, on the events of 1992, which the Queen famous called “annus horribilis” (which means “a horrible year” in Latin) due to the devastating fire at Windsor Castle, and the fact that most of her kids, at the time, were separated from their spouses – a whole new cast enters the fold. Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Johnathan Pryce as Prince Phillip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, and Jonny Lee Miller as former Prime Minister John Major.

Millie Bobby Brown is back as Sherlock Holmes’ young detective sister in Enola Holmes 2. This time around, Holmes has opened her own detective-for-hire agency and is finally tackling her first official case as a young investigator. Henry Cavill returns as Sherlock, again mentoring his sister. But don’t expect the Superman actor to take up much screen time here. After all, this is Enola’s story – and in this sequel, she investigates the systemic problems at a matchstick factory. Loosely based on the Matchgirls’ strike of 1888, the story explores the protests of teenage girls due to poor working conditions at a matchstick factory.

For those looking to keep the creepy and spooky fun going, Wednesday is here to stoke those Halloween feels. Tim Burton’s spinoff series follows the Addams Family’s infamous young daughter (played by Jenna Ortega) as she is sent off to Nevermore Academy, where she learns about her new psychic abilities and is faced with a murder mystery connected to her family’s past.

If a darker mystery is what you’re looking for, check out 1899. From the creative team behind Dark, the international series delves deep into a supernatural mystery taking place at sea during the turn of the century. On the comedy tip, Blockbuster is the streamer’s newest workplace comedy, starring Melissa Fumero and Randall Park, that takes place at the last remaining Blockbuster Video store. And everyone’s favorite festive comfort cooking competition series, The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, returns for its fifth season.

Find out what else is joining them on Netflix and what’s leaving the service below.

HIGHLIGHTS

Blockbuster: Season 1 (2022) -- -- Description: Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) Is an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees (including his long time crush, Eliza – Melissa Fumero) fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection. Premiere Date: November 3



Enola Holmes 2 (2022) 92% -- Description: Enola takes on her first official case as a detective, but to solve the mystery of a missing girl, she’ll need help from friends — and brother Sherlock. Premiere Date: November 4



The Crown: Season 5 (2022) -- -- Description: Diana and Charles wage a media war. The monarchy’s role is up for debate. Welcome to the ’90s — and Queen Elizabeth II’s biggest challenge to date. Premiere Date: November 9



1899: Season 1 (2022) -- -- Description: Full of hope for a better future, passengers aboard a ship to the New World sail into a nightmare when they find a second vessel adrift on the open sea. Premiere Date: November 17



Wednesday: Season 1 (2022) -- -- Description: Smart, sarcastic and a little dead inside, Wednesday Addams investigates a murder spree while making new friends — and foes — at Nevermore Academy. Premiere Date: November 23



FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO NETFLIX THIS MONTH

Coming Soon

The Last Dolphin King*

* NETFLIX ORIGINALS

Available 11/1

-- Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 6 (2022) *

-- -- The Takeover (2022) *

-- Young Royals: Season 2 (2022) *

45% -- Attack on Finland (2021)

88% 89% The Bad Guys (2022)

35% 64% The Bodyguard (1992)

27% 38% Dennis the Menace (1993)

82% 80% Dolphin Tale (2011)

94% Key & Peele: Season 1 (2012)

100% Key & Peele: Season 2 (2012)

100% Key & Peele: Season 3 (2013)

27% 48% The Legend of Zorro (2005)

23% 70% The Little Rascals (1994)

-- 36% The Little Rascals Save the Day (2014)

31% 52% Man on a Ledge (2012)

83% 73% The Mask of Zorro (1998)

23% 44% Mile 22 (2018)

94% 86% Moneyball (2011)

84% 79% Notting Hill (1999)

53% 61% Oblivion (2013)

21% 51% The Pink Panther (2006)

13% 42% The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

85% 85% Still Alice (2014)

54% 79% Think Like a Man (2012)

-- Top Gear: Season 31 (2021)

73% 89% Training Day (2001)

90% 79% Up in the Air (2009)

Available 11/2

The Final Score*



-- Killer Sally: Limited Series (2022) *

Available 11/3

-- Blockbuster: Season 1 (2022) *

-- The Dragon Prince: The Mystery of Aaravos: Season 4 (2022) *

-- -- Panayotis Pascot: Almost (2022) *

Available 11/4

-- Buying Beverly Hills: Season 1 (2022) *

-- -- Elesin Oba: The King's Horseman (2022) *

92% -- Enola Holmes 2 (2022) *

-- The Fabulous: Season 1 (2022) *

-- Lookism *

-- Manifest: Season 4 (2022) Part 1*

Available 11/5

-- Orgasm Inc.: The Story of OneTaste: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 11/6

93% 89% Captain Phillips (2013)

Available 11/7

-- Deepa & Anoop: Season 2 (2022) *

Available 11/8

Behind Every Star*



-- -- The Claus Family 2 (2021) *

Minions & More Volume 2

-- -- Neal Brennan: Blocks (2022)

Available 11/9

Triviaverse*

37% 57% Angels & Demons (2009)

-- The Crown: Season 5 (2022) *

FIFA Uncovered*

67% 68% The Railway Man (2013)

-- -- The Soccer Football Movie (2022) *

Available 11/10

-- -- Falling for Christmas (2022) *

-- -- Lost Bullet 2 (2022) *

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia*

-- -- State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith (2022) *

-- Warrior Nun: Season 2 (2022) *

Available 11/11

-- Ancient Apocalypse *

Capturing the Killer Nurse*Don’t Leave*

-- Down to Earth With Zac Efron: Down Under: Season 2 (2022) *

78% 62% Goosebumps (2015)

100% -- Is That Black Enough for You?!? (2022) *

Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2

-- -- Monica, O My Darling (2022) *

94% -- My Father's Dragon (2022) *

Available 11/14

-- -- Stutz (2022) *

-- Teletubbies: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 11/15

-- -- Deon Cole: Charleen's Boy (2022) *

-- -- Johanna Nordström: Call the Police (2022) *

92% Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous : Hidden Adventure*

-- Run for the Money: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 11/16

-- -- In Her Hands (2022) *

-- -- The Lost Lotteries (2022) *

-- Mind Your Manners: Season 1 (2022) *

-- -- Off Track (2022) *

Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo*

80% -- The Wonder (2022) *

Available 11/17

-- 1899: Season 1 (2022) *

91% -- Bantú Mama (2021)

-- -- Christmas With You (2022) *

-- Dead to Me: Season 3 (2022) *

I Am Vanessa Guillen*

-- Pepsi, Where's My Jet?: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 11/18

-- The Cuphead Show!: Season 3 (2022) *

93% Elite : Season 6*

-- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays : Season 5*

-- Inside Job: Part 2 (2022) *

Reign Supreme*

-- -- Slumberland (2022) *

-- Somebody: Season 1 (2022) *

-- -- The Violence Action (2022) *

Available 11/21

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday*



-- StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 1 (2022) *

Available 11/22

-- LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4 (2022) *

-- -- Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (2022) *

Available 11/23

78% 63% The Boxtrolls (2014)

Blood, Sex & Royalty*

-- -- Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (2022) *

Lesson Plan*

78% -- The Swimmers (2022) *

Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border*The Unbroken Voice*

-- Wednesday: Season 1 (2022) *

-- -- Who's a Good Boy? (2022) *

Available 11/24

-- First Love: Season 1 (2022) *

-- -- The Noel Diary (2022) *

60% 75% Southpaw (2015) *

85% 49% The Vanishing (2018) *

-- 84% Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) *

Available 11/25

80% Blood & Water *

Available 11/28

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich*

The Action Pack Saves Christmas*

Available 11/29

-- The Creature Cases: Season 2 (2022) *

-- Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields: Season 1 (2022) *

-- -- Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic (2022) *

Available 11/30

-- -- A Man of Action (2022) *

-- -- My Name Is Vendetta (2022) *

The Lost Patient*

-- Snack vs. Chef: Season 1 (2022) *

TV SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING NETFLIX THIS MONTH

Leaving 11/1

Take Your Pills: Xanax*

-- From Dusk Till Dawn : Seasons 1-3

-- Mossad 101 : Seasons 1-2

Leaving 11/11

100% 93% If Anything Happens I Love You (2020)

Leaving 11/13

4% 38% Scary Movie V (2013)

Leaving 11/14

-- America's Next Top Model : Seasons 21-22

100% Survivor: Micronesia (2008)

-- Survivor: David vs. Goliath (2018)

Leaving 11/15

73% 68% Suffragette (2015)

38% 29% The Green Inferno (2013)

Leaving 11/18

Donald Glover: Weirdo



-- Goosebumps : Seasons 1-4

Leaving 11/30

Goosebumps: Specials

78% 65% Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)

81% 76% Clueless (1995)

76% 94% The Color Purple (1985)

41% 59% Hancock (2008)

41% 59% He's Just Not That Into You (2009)

-- Ink Master : Seasons 3-4

Knight Rider 2000

-- Knight Rider : Seasons 1-4

-- Stargate SG-1 : Seasons 1-10

