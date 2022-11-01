New on Netflix in November 2022

TAGGED AS: Comedy, Drama, movies, Netflix, streaming, television, TV
The Crown season 5 and film Enola Holmes 2 lead Netflix’s November 2022 offerings.
Netflix’s The Crown, the streamer’s enthralling saga on the British Royal Family, steps into the scandal-ridden ’90s with its fifth season (dropping on November 9). In this new installment of episodes — which looks to focus, in part, on the events of 1992, which the Queen famous called “annus horribilis” (which means “a horrible year” in Latin) due to the devastating fire at Windsor Castle, and the fact that most of her kids, at the time, were separated from their spouses – a whole new cast enters the fold. Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Johnathan Pryce as Prince Phillip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, and Jonny Lee Miller as former Prime Minister John Major.
Millie Bobby Brown is back as Sherlock Holmes’ young detective sister in Enola Holmes 2. This time around, Holmes has opened her own detective-for-hire agency and is finally tackling her first official case as a young investigator. Henry Cavill returns as Sherlock, again mentoring his sister. But don’t expect the Superman actor to take up much screen time here. After all, this is Enola’s story – and in this sequel, she investigates the systemic problems at a matchstick factory. Loosely based on the Matchgirls’ strike of 1888, the story explores the protests of teenage girls due to poor working conditions at a matchstick factory.
For those looking to keep the creepy and spooky fun going, Wednesday is here to stoke those Halloween feels. Tim Burton’s spinoff series follows the Addams Family’s infamous young daughter (played by Jenna Ortega) as she is sent off to Nevermore Academy, where she learns about her new psychic abilities and is faced with a murder mystery connected to her family’s past.
If a darker mystery is what you’re looking for, check out 1899. From the creative team behind Dark, the international series delves deep into a supernatural mystery taking place at sea during the turn of the century. On the comedy tip, Blockbuster is the streamer’s newest workplace comedy, starring Melissa Fumero and Randall Park, that takes place at the last remaining Blockbuster Video store. And everyone’s favorite festive comfort cooking competition series, The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, returns for its fifth season.
Find out what else is joining them on Netflix and what’s leaving the service below.
Blockbuster: Season 1 (2022)
Description: Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) Is an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees (including his long time crush, Eliza – Melissa Fumero) fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection.
Premiere Date: November 3
Enola Holmes 2 (2022)
92%
Description: Enola takes on her first official case as a detective, but to solve the mystery of a missing girl, she’ll need help from friends — and brother Sherlock.
Premiere Date: November 4
The Crown: Season 5 (2022)
Description: Diana and Charles wage a media war. The monarchy’s role is up for debate. Welcome to the ’90s — and Queen Elizabeth II’s biggest challenge to date.
Premiere Date: November 9
1899: Season 1 (2022)
Description: Full of hope for a better future, passengers aboard a ship to the New World sail into a nightmare when they find a second vessel adrift on the open sea.
Premiere Date: November 17
Wednesday: Season 1 (2022)
Description: Smart, sarcastic and a little dead inside, Wednesday Addams investigates a murder spree while making new friends — and foes — at Nevermore Academy.
Premiere Date: November 23
The Last Dolphin King*
-- Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 6 (2022) *
-- -- The Takeover (2022) *
-- Young Royals: Season 2 (2022) *
45% -- Attack on Finland (2021)
88% 89% The Bad Guys (2022)
35% 64% The Bodyguard (1992)
27% 38% Dennis the Menace (1993)
82% 80% Dolphin Tale (2011)
94% Key & Peele: Season 1 (2012)
100% Key & Peele: Season 2 (2012)
100% Key & Peele: Season 3 (2013)
27% 48% The Legend of Zorro (2005)
23% 70% The Little Rascals (1994)
-- 36% The Little Rascals Save the Day (2014)
31% 52% Man on a Ledge (2012)
83% 73% The Mask of Zorro (1998)
23% 44% Mile 22 (2018)
94% 86% Moneyball (2011)
84% 79% Notting Hill (1999)
53% 61% Oblivion (2013)
21% 51% The Pink Panther (2006)
13% 42% The Pink Panther 2 (2009)
85% 85% Still Alice (2014)
54% 79% Think Like a Man (2012)
-- Top Gear: Season 31 (2021)
73% 89% Training Day (2001)
90% 79% Up in the Air (2009)
The Final Score*
-- Killer Sally: Limited Series (2022) *
-- Blockbuster: Season 1 (2022) *
-- The Dragon Prince: The Mystery of Aaravos: Season 4 (2022) *
-- -- Panayotis Pascot: Almost (2022) *
-- Buying Beverly Hills: Season 1 (2022) *
-- -- Elesin Oba: The King's Horseman (2022) *
92% -- Enola Holmes 2 (2022) *
-- The Fabulous: Season 1 (2022) *
-- Lookism *
-- Manifest: Season 4 (2022) Part 1*
-- Orgasm Inc.: The Story of OneTaste: Season 1 (2022) *
93% 89% Captain Phillips (2013)
-- Deepa & Anoop: Season 2 (2022) *
Behind Every Star*
-- -- The Claus Family 2 (2021) *
-- -- Neal Brennan: Blocks (2022)
37% 57% Angels & Demons (2009)
-- The Crown: Season 5 (2022) *
67% 68% The Railway Man (2013)
-- -- The Soccer Football Movie (2022) *
-- -- Falling for Christmas (2022) *
-- -- Lost Bullet 2 (2022) *
-- -- State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith (2022) *
-- Warrior Nun: Season 2 (2022) *
-- Ancient Apocalypse *
-- Down to Earth With Zac Efron: Down Under: Season 2 (2022) *
78% 62% Goosebumps (2015)
100% -- Is That Black Enough for You?!? (2022) *
-- -- Monica, O My Darling (2022) *
94% -- My Father's Dragon (2022) *
-- -- Stutz (2022) *
-- Teletubbies: Season 1 (2022) *
-- -- Deon Cole: Charleen's Boy (2022) *
-- -- Johanna Nordström: Call the Police (2022) *
92% Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous : Hidden Adventure*
-- Run for the Money: Season 1 (2022) *
-- -- In Her Hands (2022) *
-- -- The Lost Lotteries (2022) *
-- Mind Your Manners: Season 1 (2022) *
-- -- Off Track (2022) *
80% -- The Wonder (2022) *
-- 1899: Season 1 (2022) *
91% -- Bantú Mama (2021)
-- -- Christmas With You (2022) *
-- Dead to Me: Season 3 (2022) *
-- Pepsi, Where's My Jet?: Season 1 (2022) *
-- The Cuphead Show!: Season 3 (2022) *
93% Elite : Season 6*
-- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays : Season 5*
-- Inside Job: Part 2 (2022) *
-- -- Slumberland (2022) *
-- Somebody: Season 1 (2022) *
-- -- The Violence Action (2022) *
My Little Pony: Winter Wishday*
-- StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 1 (2022) *
-- LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4 (2022) *
-- -- Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (2022) *
78% 63% The Boxtrolls (2014)
-- -- Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (2022) *
78% -- The Swimmers (2022) *
-- Wednesday: Season 1 (2022) *
-- -- Who's a Good Boy? (2022) *
-- First Love: Season 1 (2022) *
-- -- The Noel Diary (2022) *
60% 75% Southpaw (2015) *
85% 49% The Vanishing (2018) *
-- 84% Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) *
80% Blood & Water *
The Action Pack Saves Christmas*
-- The Creature Cases: Season 2 (2022) *
-- Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields: Season 1 (2022) *
-- -- Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic (2022) *
-- -- A Man of Action (2022) *
-- -- My Name Is Vendetta (2022) *
-- Snack vs. Chef: Season 1 (2022) *
-- From Dusk Till Dawn : Seasons 1-3
-- Mossad 101 : Seasons 1-2
100% 93% If Anything Happens I Love You (2020)
4% 38% Scary Movie V (2013)
-- America's Next Top Model : Seasons 21-22
100% Survivor: Micronesia (2008)
-- Survivor: David vs. Goliath (2018)
73% 68% Suffragette (2015)
38% 29% The Green Inferno (2013)
Donald Glover: Weirdo
-- Goosebumps : Seasons 1-4
78% 65% Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)
81% 76% Clueless (1995)
76% 94% The Color Purple (1985)
41% 59% Hancock (2008)
41% 59% He's Just Not That Into You (2009)
-- Ink Master : Seasons 3-4
-- Knight Rider : Seasons 1-4
-- Stargate SG-1 : Seasons 1-10
