New on Netflix in August 2022

Neil Gaiman’s highly-anticipated The Sandman series and the film premiere of vampire actioner Day Shift starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg lead Netflix’s August 2022 offerings.

Of Gaiman’s extensive roster of work, his Sandman comic series is probably his most famous. Now, his iconic tale of Dream (Tom Sturridge) — also known as Lord Morpheus or the King of Dreams — is coming to the streamer. When Dream is captured and held prisoner for a century, the land of the Dreaming is thrown into chaos. He inevitably escapes, though, and finds the realms thrown into chaos. To set things right, Dream embarks on a mission to reclaim his power and meets some interesting characters along the way. Also appearing in the series is Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, Charles Dance as Sir. Roderick Burgess, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, David Thewlis as Dr. John Dee, Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven, and Mark Hamill as the voice of Mervyn Pumpkinhead.

Jamie Foxx stars in Day Shift, a modern-day horror-themed action flick about an international guild of vampire-hunters and the hard-working father struggling to provide a better life for his daughter — by killing the undead for profit. One part From Dusk Till Dawn and one part Blade, the movie co-stars Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, Karla Souza, and Meagan Good.

Fans of YA fantasy rejoice: the story of the Locke family is finally back with the third and final installment of the hit fantasy series Locke & Key, based on the comic book run by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. With more magic being uncovered in Keyhouse, and the most dangerous threat the family has ever encountered let loose, Nina (Darby Stanchfield), Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) will definitely have their hands full.

For fans of coming-of-age comedies, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, and Darren Barnet return for season 3 of Mindy Kaling’s hit high school series Never Have I Ever. And Kevin Hart joins Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, and Jimmy O. Yang in the raucous comedy Me Time.

Find out what else is joining them on Netflix and what’s leaving the service below.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Sandman: Season 1 (2022) - - Description: After years of imprisonment, Morpheus — the King of Dreams — embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and restore his power. Premiere Date: August 5



Locke & Key: Season 3 (2022) - - Description: In the thrilling final chapter of the series, the Locke family uncovers more magic as they face a demonic new foe who’s dead-set on possessing the keys. Premiere Date: August 10



Day Shift (2022) - - Description: Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue-collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters. Premiere Date: August 12



Never Have I Ever: Season 3 (2022) - - Description: Devi and her friends may finally be single no more. But they’re about to learn that relationships come with a lot of self-discovery — and all the drama. Premiere Date: August 12



Me Time (2022) - - Description: When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life. Stars Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, and Regina Hall. Premiere Date: August 26



FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO NETFLIX THIS MONTH

Coming Soon



Delhi Crime: Season 2*

Partner Track*

* NETFLIX ORIGINALS

Available 8/1

Big Tree City*



33% 28 Days (2000)

75% 8 Mile (2002)

50% Above the Rim (1994)

- -

37% Battle: Los Angeles (2011)

78% Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)

80% Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)

46% Constantine (2005)

42% Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

76% Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

81% Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

68% Footloose (2011)

51% Hardcore Henry (2015)

58% Legends of the Fall (1994)

86% Love & Basketball (2000)

16% Made of Honor (2008)

92% Men in Black (1997)

68% Men in Black 3 (2012)

39% Men in Black II (2002)

41% Miss Congeniality (2000)

18% Monster-in-Law (2005)

48% No Strings Attached (2011)

- - Pawn Stars: Season 13 (2016)

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

45% She's Funny That Way (2014)

44% Space Jam (1996)

90% Spider-Man (2002)

93% Spider-Man 2 (2004)

63% Spider-Man 3 (2007)

- - Season 29-30

92% The Town (2010)

57% Woman in Gold (2015)

Available 8/2

77% Flight (2012)

Available 8/3

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse*

Buba*

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99*

Don’t Blame Karma!*



- - Good Morning, Verônica Season 2*

Available 8/4

Lady Tamara*

KAKEGURUI TWIN*

Super Giant Robot Brothers*

Wedding Season*

Available 8/5

- - Carter (2022) *

- - Carter (2022) *

Darlings*

63% The Informer (2019)

- - Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (2022) *

92% Skyfall (2012) *

Available 8/6

Reclaim*

Available 8/7

60% Riverdale: Season 6 (2021)

Available 8/8

Code Name: Emperor*



- - Team Zenko Go: Season 2 *

Available 8/9

I Just Killed My Dad*



91% The Nice Guys (2016)

Available 8/10

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist*

Heartsong*



- - Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 (2022) *

Available 8/11

Instant Dream Home*Iron Chef Brazil*School Tales The Series*

88% Dope (2015)

- - DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Season 3 (2022) *

Available 8/12

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story*

- - 13: The Musical (2022) *

Available 8/15

A Model Family*

- - Ancient Aliens: Season 4 (2012) *

Deepa & Anoop*

100% Learn To Swim (2021)

Available 8/16

- - Volume 2* (New episodes weekly)

Available 8/17

High Heat*

Junior Baking Show: Season 6*



- - Look Both Ways (2022) *

Available 8/18

Royalteen*Unsuspicious*

- - He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 3*

Available 8/19

Inside the Mind of a Cat*Tekken: Bloodline*

- - The Cuphead Show!: Season 2 (2022) Part 2*

Echoes*The Girl in the Mirror (Alma)*

- - Glow Up Season 4*

Available 8/20

Kleo*The Next 365 Days*

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar*

Available 8/21

- - A Cowgirl's Song (2022)

Available 8/23

- - Chad and JT Go Deep: Season 1 (2022) *

100% Untold : Volume 2 “The Rise and Fall of AND1″* (New episodes weekly)

Available 8/24

Lost Ollie*

Mo*

Queer Eye: Brazil*

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee*

Selling The OC*

Under Fire*

Watch Out, We’re Mad*

Available 8/25

- - Angry Birds: Summer Madness Season 3*

Available 8/26

History 101: Season 2*Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure*That’s Amor*

84% Disobedience (2017)

Available 8/29

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way*Loving Adults*Ludik*Seoul Vibe*

Under Her Control*



- - Mighty Express Season 7*

Available 8/30

- - I Am a Killer Season 3*

100% Untold Volume 2 “Operation Flagrant Foul”* (New episodes weekly)

Available 8/31

Club América vs Club América*

Family Secrets*

I Came By*

TV SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING NETFLIX THIS MONTH

Leaving 8/4

They’ve Gotta Have Us: Season 1

Leaving 8/5

94% Screwball (2018)

Leaving 8/7

69% We Summon the Darkness (2019)

Leaving 8/9

15% Demonic (2021)

30% The Saint (1997)

Leaving 8/10

81% Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)

Leaving 8/15

16% Endless Love (2014)

- - Selfless (2008)

Leaving 8/20

86% The Conjuring (2013)

Leaving 8/23

- - Young & Hungry Seasons 1-5

Leaving 8/24

36% The November Man (2014)

- - Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Seasons 35-37

Leaving 8/25

96% Taxi Driver (1976)

68% The Visit (2015)

Leaving 8/27

87% Wind River (2017)

Leaving 8/30

96% In the Line of Fire (1993)

Leaving 8/31

95% A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

15% A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

68% A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)

58% Crooked House (2017)

67% Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

67% Cliffhanger (1993)

87% The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

90% The Departed (2006)

96% Goodfellas (1990)

11% Grown Ups (2010)

96% Halloween (1978)

54% Just Like Heaven (2005)

80% Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

- - Major Dad Seasons 1-4

93% Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011)

66% Mission: Impossible (1996)

57% Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

8% Premonition (2007)

68% Public Enemies (2009)

75% Rise of the Guardians (2012)

46% Soul Surfer (2011)

66% Starship Troopers (1997)

87% Titanic (1997)

49% We Are Marshall (2006)

32% Wyatt Earp (1994)

Thumbnail images: Netflix