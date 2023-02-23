New on Hulu in March 2023

History of the World: Part II is the long-awaited (we’re talking over 40 years, here) sequel to Mel Brooks’ classic comedy film, History of the World, Part I. Brooks is attached as executive producer, alongside Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, and Ike Barinholtz, who also star. The four-episode TV event will premiere on Hulu this March. Also on the docket is comedy series UnPrisoned, starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo; ’90s-themed musical romantic-comedy series Up Here; and the season 5 return of animated hit Dragons: The Nine Realms.

HIGHLIGHTS

- - Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 5 (2023)

Description: After coming face to face with Thunder and learning about the existence of dragons, Tom’s mom, Olivia, realizes this secret may be too big for her to keep. While Tom tries to hide the dangers of the Hidden World from his mom, the Riders discover a new realm and a mischievous new species, and Tom digs deeper into his special connection to dragons.

Premiere Date: Thursday, March 2

- - History of the World: Part II: Season 1 (2023)

Description: After waiting over 40 years, there is finally a sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film History of the World, Part 1, with each new episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history.

Premiere Date: Monday, March 6

- - Unprisoned: Season 1 (2023)

Description: Inspired by McMillan’s life, UnPrisoned is a half hour comedy about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.

Premiere Date: Friday, March 10

- - Up Here: Season 1 (2023)

Description: A musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love – and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that live inside their heads.

Premiere Date: Friday, March 24

FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO HULU THIS MONTH

Available 3/1

50% Wreck: Season 1 (2022) (Fremantle)

51% 30 Days of Night (2007)

- - Anastasia (2022)

46% Anonymous (2011)

66% Another Earth (2011)

40% Armored (2009)

86% As Good as It Gets (1997)

54% The Company You Keep (2012)

19% Baby's Day Out (1994)

54% Broken Arrow (1996)

42% House of My Father (2012)

67% Commando (1985)

73% The Count of Monte Cristo (2002)

69% Dangerous Beauty (1998)

91% The Departed (2006)

42% The Expendables (2010)

67% The Expendables 2 (2012)

31% The Expendables 3 (2014)

79% The Eyes of My Mother (2016)

38% Firehouse Dog (2007)

94% Glory (1989)

94% Groundhog Day (1993)

16% Hitman (2007)

50% How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

37% Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)

83% The Ides of March (2011)

74% In Her Shoes (2005)

34% In the Cut (2003)

19% Just Go With It (2011)

41% Kicking & Screaming (2005)

99% L.A. Confidential (1997)

85% Love & Basketball (2000)

26% Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

72% Rio (2011)

21% The Shack (2017)

92% The Shape of Water (2017)

19% Self/less (2015)

12% Siberia (2018)

81% Sixteen Candles (1984)

20% Son of God (2014)

28% Takers (2010)

94% That Thing You Do! (1996)

25% Third Person (2013)

92% The Town (2010)

87% Unstoppable (2010)

55% Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

70% When a Man Loves a Woman (1994)

86% The Wife (2017)

Available 3/2

- - Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 5 (2023) (Hulu Original)

National Geographic Investigates: Guantanamo: Special Premiere (National Geographic)Bobby Flay: Special (A&E)Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

82% Next Exit (2022)

Available 3/3

- - Gulmohar (2023)

72% Triangle of Sadness (2022)

30% Waiting ... (2005)

Available 3/6

- - History of the World: Part II: Season 1 (2023) : Four-Night Comedy Event (Hulu Original)

- - Mob Psycho 100: Season 3 (2022) (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available 3/7

- - Rabbit Academy: Mission Eggpossible (2022)

Available 3/8

- - Among the Shadows (2019)

Available 3/9

- - Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 1 (2023) : Series Premiere (Fox)

National Geographic Investigates: Narco States Aftermath: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

- - Cities of the Underworld : Complete Season 13 (History)

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 3 (History)

71% The Inhabitant (2022)

Available 3/10

- - Unprisoned: Season 1 (2023) (Hulu Original)

84% The New York Times Presents : Sin Eater: Two-Part Documentary (FX)

87% Watcher (2022)

Available 3/12

Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet LIVE: Livestream (ABCNL)

Available 3/13

On The Red Carpet After The Awards: Livestream (KABC)

On The Red Carpet After Dark: Livestream (KABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

Available 3/15

My Family: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Kids Diana Show Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1 (pocket.watch)

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1 (pocket.watch)

Love, Diana: Complete Season 1 (pocket.watch)

Ryan’s World Specials: Complete Seasons 7-11 (pocket.watch)



7% Bad Therapy (2020)

20% Bayou Caviar (2018)

56% Changeland (2019)

85% Flux Gourmet (2022)

76% In the Fade (2017)

16% Serena (2014)

40% Wetlands (2017)

- - You Laugh But It's True (2011)

Available 3/16

National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Guerilla Gold: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 2 (History)



- - Intervention: Season 3 (2007) (AETN)

94% The Killing: Season 1 (2011) (A&E)

The Private Voice of Hitler: Special (History)

63% I Think We're Alone Now (2018)

96% Official Competition (2021)

45% There There (2022)

Available 3/17

- - Boston Strangler (2023) (Hulu Original)

- - Good Trouble : Season 5 Premiere (Freeform)

31% Rubikon (2022)

38% Summit Fever (2022)

Available 3/20

91% INU-OH (2021)

Available 3/22

- - Rūrangi : Complete Season 2 (The Yellow Affair)

Available 3/23

- - The Lesson Is Murder: Season 1 (2023) : Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original/ABC News Studios)

- - Digging for the Truth: Season 1 (2005) (History)

82% Call Jane (2022)

Available 3/24

- - Up Here: Season 1 (2023) (Hulu Original)

30% The Estate (2022)

91% Philomena (2013)

Available 3/26

- - Great Expectations: Season 1 (2023) : Two-Episode Series Premiere (Only on Hulu)

Available 3/28

- - Attack on Titan: Season 4 (2020) : Final Season, Part 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available 3/29

- - Abominable and the Invisible City : Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Available 3/30

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

- - The Croods Family Tree : Complete Season 6 (Hulu Original)

- - RapCaviar Presents: Season 1 (2023) (Hulu Original)

- - The Curse of Oak Island: Season 9 (2021) (History)

The Curse of Oak Island: Behind the Dig: Complete Season 6 (History)

69% Hunt (2022)

Available 3/31

46% Killing Gunther (2017)

97% Rye Lane (2023) (Hulu Original)

FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING HULU THIS MONTH

Leaving 3/3

0% Stratton (2017)

Leaving 3/7

- - Among the Shadows (2019)

Leaving 3/14

Half Magic (2018)

38% The Burning Plain (2008)

80% Europa Report (2013)

54% Frontera (2013)

66% The Good Doctor (2011)

16% I Melt With You (2011)

92% Love, Simon (2018)

43% Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

82% Two Lovers (2008)

88% World's Greatest Dad (2009)

95% The Wrecking Crew (2008)

Leaving 3/15

63% I Think We're Alone Now (2018)

Leaving 3/21

63% The Jesus Music (2021)

Leaving 3/24

39% MFKZ (2017)

Leaving 3/25

94% Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Leaving 3/29

55% Flawless (2007)

82% Prince Avalanche (2013)

Leaving 3/30

95% Enough Said (2013)

7% Runner Runner (2013)

65% Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

Leaving 3/31

85% The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

14% A Troll in Central Park (1994)

86% Awakenings (1990)

- - Bachelor Party Vegas (2005)

78% The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011)

89% The Breakfast Club (1985)

20% Get Married If You Can (2014)

54% The Company You Keep (2012)

10% Couples Retreat (2009)

28% Dante's Peak (1997)

91% Dear White People (2014)

31% Empire Records (1995)

68% The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)

30% Gamer (2009)

61% Happy Gilmore (1996)

41% He's Just Not That Into You (2009)

88% Heat (1995)

66% Home Alone (1990)

35% Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

32% Home Alone 3 (1997)

46% Irrational Man (2015)

19% Just Go With It (2011)

90% The King of Comedy (1983)

- - Kingdom Come (2015)

60% Ladrones (2015)

76% The Last Circus (2010)

18% The Last Days on Mars (2013)

57% Like Mike (2002)

77% Little Manhattan (2005)

80% Man Up (2015)

60% The Mummy (1999)

47% The Mummy Returns (2001)

13% The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

- - National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2 (2006)

53% One Fine Day (1996)

53% Only You (1994)

24% Pearl Harbor (2001)

84% Predestination (2014)

76% The Prestige (2006)

47% Pride (2007)

87% Professor Marston & the Wonder Women (2017)

60% Real Steel (2011)

97% The Rider (2017)

48% S.W.A.T. (2003)

42% Someone Like You (2001)

90% Spider-Man (2002)

93% Spider-Man 2 (2004)

63% Spider-Man 3 (2007)

12% The Spy Next Door (2010)

- - Stomp the Yard: Homecoming (2010)

88% Superbad (2007)

92% Take Shelter (2011)

55% This Christmas (2007)

- - All Inclusive (2008)

73% Training Day (2001)

63% Truth (2015)

83% The Wave (2015)

84% The Way, Way Back (2013)

55% Zeros and Ones (2021)

89% Zombieland (2009)

