News

New on Hulu in January 2022

Certified Fresh movie I'm Your Man, new series How I Met Your Father, and more shows and films are headed to Hulu this month.

by | January 3, 2022 | Comments

It’s a new year, which means plenty of network TV shows are headed to Hulu when they debut in January — including newcomers like Fox’s musical drama Monarch, ABC historical series Women of the Movement and sitcom Abbott Elementary, and the final seasons of returning series like NBC’s This Is Us or ABC’s Black-ish. Hulu also has a TV premiere of its own with the debut of How I Met Your Father, the follow-up series inspired by long-running sitcom How I Met Your Mother that stars Hilary Duff and Kim Cattrall. There are also Certified Fresh movies from 2021 like I’m Your Man, Bergman Island, and Small Engine Repair and oldies but goodies — including the streaming debut of Golden Girls spin-off The Golden Palace — and much more.

Read on to find out what else is headed to the streaming service and what’s leaving this month, with a few highlights at the top.

HIGHLIGHTS

How I Met Your Father: Season 1 (2021)

- -

Description: In the year 2045, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: A story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Premiere Date: January 18, 2022

Sex Appeal stars Mika Abdalla

(Photo by Brett Roedel/Hulu)

Sex Appeal (2022)

- -

Description: Avery Hansen-White doesn’t do things she isn’t excellent at. So when her long-distance boyfriend hints at wanting to take their relationship to the next level, she sets out to master her sexuality, employing her oldest friend, Larson, as a test subject. In this hilarious teen comedy, Avery’s study results in the realization that there’s more to sex, and love, than mechanics. Relationships require both head and heart.

Premiere Date: January 14, 2022

THE GOLDEN PALACE, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty,

(Photo by Touchstone. Courtesy: Everett Collection)

The Golden Palace: Season 1 (1992)

75%

Description: Rose (Betty White), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), and Sophia (Estelle Getty) are where we last left them, in the living room of the house they shared for seven years. But now, they are watching movers as they prepare to leave their comfortable home for a new life — as managers of an art deco hotel in South Miami Beach called The Golden Palace.

Premiere Date: January 10, 2022

I'm Your Man (2021)

96%

Description: In order to obtain funds for her research, Alma (Maren Eggert) is persuaded to participate in an extraordinary study. For three weeks she is required to live with Tom (Dan Stevens), a humanoid robot designed to be the perfect life partner for her, tailored to her character and needs. I’m Your Man is a playful romance about relationships, love, and what it means to be human in the modern age.

Premiere Date: January 11, 2022

Full List of Shows and Movies Coming to Hulu This Month

Available 1/1

Series

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Anniversary Special (ABC)
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest (ABC)
Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 1 (Fox)
Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 2 (Fox)
The Challenge: Complete Season 33 (MTV)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 8 (VH1)
Vice Versa: Chyna: Complete Season 1 (Vice)
Vice Versa: College $ports Inc.: Complete Season 1 (Vice)

- - Black Ink Crew: Season 4 (2016) (VH1)


- - Dark Side of the 90s: Season 1 (2021) (Vice)

Movies

9% 10,000 B.C. (2008)


85% (500) Days of Summer (2009)


11% A Night at the Roxbury (1998)


92% A Soldier's Story (1984)


48% Alfie (2004)


61% All the Right Moves (1983)


77% Amistad (1997)


78% An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)


50% Astro Boy (2009)


47% Beautiful Creatures (2013)


41% Beerfest (2006)


38% Big Top Pee-wee (1988)


50% Black Rain (1989)


70% Black Sunday (1977)


21% Case 39 (2009)


69% Charlie's Angels (2000)


38% The Collection (2012)


69% Commando (1985)


35% Coneheads (1993)


85% Courage Under Fire (1996)


23% Coyote Ugly (2000)


20% Crime Story (2021)


66% Date Night (2010)


91% Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)


54% Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)


23% Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)


66% Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)


62% The Duchess (2008)


12% Dunston Checks In (1996)


96% Escape From Alcatraz (1979)


70% Falling for Figaro (2020)


42% Fire in the Sky (1993)


54% The Foot Fist Way (2006)


45% Forces of Nature (1999)


21% Fred Claus (2007)


7% Furry Vengeance (2010)


50% G.I. Jane (1997)


18% Georgia Rule (2007)


29% Gimme Shelter (2014)


17% The Haunting (1999)


30% Head of State (2003)


45% Heartburn (1986)


46% Hidalgo (2004)


8% Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)


64% Home for the Holidays (1995)


88% Hondo (1953)


55% Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)


46% Hotel for Dogs (2009)


93% Hugo (2011)


81% The Impossible (2012)


73% The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)


73% Jacob's Ladder (1990)


89% The King of Comedy (1983)


- - Red Lips (2011)


93% The Last of the Mohicans (1992)


40% Lifeguard (1976)


13% Look Who's Talking Too (1990)


0% Look Who's Talking Now (1993)


32% The Lovely Bones (2009)


77% The Machinist (2004)


85% Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)


93% Midnight in Paris (2011)


76% Moulin Rouge (2001)


75% Mr. Holland's Opus (1995)


7% New Year's Eve (2011)


32% Nick of Time (1995)


7% Norm of the North (2016)


95% Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)


79% Open Range (2003)


89% Ordinary People (1980)


75% Panic Room (2002)


66% Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)


27% Paycheck (2003)


47% The Perfect Storm (2000)


50% Phenomenon (1996)


25% Prophecy (1979)


74% Real Genius (1985)


79% Red Eye (2005)


10% Red Riding Hood (2011)


36% Resident Evil (2002)


67% Revolutionary Road (2008)


64% The Sandlot (1993)


22% Semi-Pro (2008)


97% Sense and Sensibility (1995)


82% Seven (1995)


49% Sex and the City (2008)


15% Sex and the City 2 (2010)


63% Sinister (2012)


57% The Soloist (2009)


45% Space Jam (1996)


92% The Squid and the Whale (2005)


44% Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)


86% Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)


79% Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)


22% Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)


82% Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)


54% Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)


26% The Stepford Wives (2004)


35% Sydney White (2007)


88% Three Days of the Condor (1975)


51% The Three Stooges (2012)


79% The Two Faces of January (2014)


36% What a Girl Wants (2003)


84% What About Bob? (1991)


90% What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)


17% When in Rome (2010)


54% Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! (2004)


- - Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling (2009)


- - Wuthering Heights (2003)

Available 1/2

48% Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Available 1/3

Next Level Chef: Series Premiere (Fox)
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

94% The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021)

Available 1/4

- - 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 (2022) Premiere (Fox)


- - The Bachelor: Season 26 (2022) Premiere (ABC)


- - The Cleaning Lady: Season 1 Premiere (Fox)


- - Kenan: Season 2 (2022) Premiere (NBC)

Available 1/5

100% Abbott Elementary: Season 1 (2021) (ABC)


- - This Is Us: Season 6 (2022) Premiere (NBC)


- - Judge Steve Harvey: Season 1 (2022) (ABC)

Available 1/6

- - black-ish: Season 8 (2022) Premiere (ABC)


- - I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 (2021) Premiere (Fox)

Available 1/7

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 30 (CBS)
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 31 (CBS)
Survivor: Complete Season 37 (CBS)
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Series Premiere (Fox)

- - Women of the Movement: Limited Series (2022) Premiere (ABC)


75% Pharma Bro (2021)

Available 1/10

75% The Golden Palace Complete Series (ABC)


- - Call Me Kat: Season 2 (2022) Premiere (Fox)


- - Pivoting: Season 1 (2022) Premiere (Fox)


88% Ailey (2021)


89% Black Bear (2020)

Available 1/11

96% I'm Your Man (2021)

Available 1/13

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 6 (Hulu Original)
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest: Season 2 Premiere (Sub) (Funimation)

14% My Best Friend's Girl (2008)

Available 1/14

- - Sex Appeal (2022) (Hulu Original)


87% Bergman Island (2021)

Available 1/15

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 3B (Vice)

70% Bad Rap (2016)


13% Main Street (2010)


90% Marjorie Prime (2017)


100% Rewind (2019)


22% Serious Moonlight (2009)


73% Sprinter (2018)


51% Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)


90% Zero Days (2016)

Available 1/17

58% Georgetown (2019)

Available 1/18

- - How I Met Your Father: Season 1 (2021) Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available 1/19

Darwin’s Game: Complete Season 1 (Dub) (Aniplex)
The Irregular at Magic High School: Complete Season 1 (Dub) (Aniplex)
Sword Art Online Extra Edition: Complete Season 1 (Dub) (Aniplex)
Your Lie in April: Complete Season 1 (Dub) (Aniplex)

Available 1/20

33% The Estate (2020)

Available 1/21

- - Single Drunk Female: Season 1 (2022) Premiere (Freeform)

Available 1/22

0% American Night (2021)

Available 1/25

Promised Land: Series Premiere (ABC)

Available 1/26

11% Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Available 1/27

50% Mayday (2021)

Available 1/28

- - grown-ish: Season 4 (2021) 4B Premiere (Freeform)

Available 1/29

76% Stop and Go (2021)

Available 1/30

- - Burden of Truth: Season 4 (2021)


78% Small Engine Repair (2021)

Available 1/31

- - Monarch: Season 1 (2022) Premiere (Fox)

TV SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING HULU THIS MONTH

Leaving 1/1

86% The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Leaving 1/3

86% Maggie's Plan (2015)

Leaving 1/4

90% Barton Fink (1991)


100% The Detective (1968)


100% Don't Bother to Knock (1952)


100% Jane Eyre (1944)


100% Laura (1944)


80% Niagara (1953)

Leaving 1/8

92% In a World ... (2013)

Leaving 1/10

96% I'm Your Man (2021)

Leaving 1/12

86% I Wake Up Screaming (1941)


79% Night and the City (1950)


97% Panic in the Streets (1950)


80% Violent Saturday (1955)

Leaving 1/14

79% Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

Leaving 1/21

19% The Tax Collector (2020)

Leaving 1/25

23% What to Expect When You're Expecting (2012)

Leaving 1/31

- - A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)


75% A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001)


11% Alex Cross (2012)


61% All the Right Moves (1983)


18% Alpha and Omega (2010)


77% Amistad (1997)


38% Armageddon (1998)


80% The Bank Job (2008)


20% The Beach (2000)


47% Beautiful Creatures (2013)


- - Beauty & the Briefcase (2010)


5% Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)


85% Black Swan (2010)


91% Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)


89% Boys Don't Cry (1999)


96% Boyz N the Hood (1991)


69% Charlie's Angels (2000)


- - Christmas Cupid (2010)


24% The Comedian (2016)


69% Commando (1985)


35% Coneheads (1993)


93% Days of Heaven (1978)


- - Desperately Seeking Santa (2011)


91% Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)


85% Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)


11% Elektra (2005)


- - Elena Undone (2010)


- - Free Fall (2014)


- - French Postcards (1979)


90% Gayby (2012)


20% Gulliver's Travels (2010)


85% Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)


- - Holiday in Handcuffs (2007)


- - Holidaze (2013)


93% Hugo (2011)


40% Hurricane Bianca (2016)


20% Jingle All the Way (1996)


100% Just Charlie (2017)


31% King Arthur (2004)


50% Kingpin (1996)


93% The Last of the Mohicans (1992)


25% Love Potion No. 9 (1992)


85% Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)


- - The Mistle-Tones (2012)


75% Mr. Holland's Opus (1995)


55% Never Been Kissed (1999)


7% New Year's Eve (2011)


- - No Sleep 'Til Christmas (2018)


75% Panic Room (2002)


49% Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)


47% The Perfect Storm (2000)


100% Pit Stop (2013)


70% Plaza Suite (1971)


74% Real Genius (1985)


36% Resident Evil (2002)


- - Same Time, Next Christmas (2019)


- - Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe (2009)


- - Santa's Little Helper (2015)


97% Sense and Sensibility (1995)


49% Sex and the City (2008)


15% Sex and the City 2 (2010)


97% Shane (1953)


38% Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)


- - Snow (2004)


- - Snow 2 Brain Freeze (2008)


37% Sordid Lives (2001)


44% Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)


86% Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)


79% Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)


82% Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)


22% Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)


82% Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)


92% Star Trek: First Contact (1996)


47% Star Trek Generations (1994)


54% Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)


39% Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)


48% Why Did I Get Married? (2007)


71% Were the World Mine (2008)


84% What About Bob? (1991)

Ghosting: The Spirit Of Christmas (2019)

Featured image photo credit: Hulu

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

fresh breaking bad SXSW parents black concert kids nbcuniversal theme song crossover laika Universal scary directors Reality TBS disaster TV One true crime godzilla Epix ESPN Sneak Peek Arrowverse Red Carpet APB dragons TLC docuseries Ghostbusters twilight NBC natural history foreign HBO Max Certified Fresh Pop TV comic books Amazon Prime south america Captain marvel Paramount indie based on movie Legendary universal monsters NYCC hidden camera WarnerMedia FX on Hulu Adult Swim Photos action-comedy book television Star Wars Crunchyroll Brie Larson spanish legend VOD The Arrangement The Academy independent TIFF Fall TV sitcom mob ID TCA 2017 new york Tomatazos Apple TV Plus documentary documentaries rotten Valentine's Day batman CMT comedies Tubi anthology nfl dogs emmy awards FXX cinemax BAFTA YA Holidays hollywood witnail Thanksgiving Apple Rock stop motion Hallmark Film trophy LGBTQ Starz talk show zombie Family canceled TV shows 2016 Election best El Rey social media X-Men Television Academy finale President young adult The Walt Disney Company anime festivals Teen Mary Tyler Moore Video Games Polls and Games Hollywood Foreign Press Association BET Awards National Geographic Britbox E3 what to watch doctor who science fiction Awards Tour spinoff Classic Film feel good Superheroe Elton John Sci-Fi CNN Nat Geo Dark Horse Comics slasher TV movies MCU Sony Pictures a nightmare on elm street Year in Review Interview comic book movie debate cops mutant psychological thriller cars 73rd Emmy Awards Baby Yoda art house police drama toronto Reality Competition die hard australia versus series Action HFPA blockbuster WGN San Diego Comic-Con ViacomCBS BBC One Prime Video Marvel Studios Netflix Christmas movies Acorn TV Pop leaderboard genre 45 video on demand YouTube Red unscripted miniseries Hulu pirates of the caribbean royal family Musical Sundance Now crime thriller diversity high school sequel ITV 72 Emmy Awards dramedy Amazon 007 crime drama RT History Endgame travel thriller Martial Arts target Extras cooking binge children's TV robots Toys sopranos GoT IFC Films Marvel Television History TCA boxoffice Lifetime Christmas movies kong CW Seed YouTube Premium Disney+ Disney Plus romance Comics on TV Tumblr wonder woman superhero 90s marvel cinematic universe HBO video Women's History Month biography DC Universe blaxploitation GIFs hist reviews Disney ratings DC Comics DC streaming service live action vampires 93rd Oscars Mystery toy story Mary poppins ghosts dceu razzies animated ABC dexter TCA Winter 2020 Masterpiece Columbia Pictures spain stoner Turner Comedy Walt Disney Pictures The CW Winners prank Spring TV 2017 transformers Crackle The Witch 71st Emmy Awards CBS joker TV First Look Disney Plus Super Bowl Marvel 2015 chucky Musicals saw fast and furious Image Comics heist movie Rocky Hear Us Out aliens richard e. Grant PaleyFest Travel Channel romantic comedy Holiday Pride Month archives adenture Mary Poppins Returns ABC Family comic book movies discovery Animation jamie lee curtis Esquire Emmy Nominations Calendar Star Trek Food Network Disney streaming service films halloween tv zero dark thirty Film Festival crime Drama Instagram Live Paramount Network Peacock 2018 Exclusive Video Mudbound mcc olympics all-time Turner Classic Movies TruTV Alien 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards cancelled television DirecTV war french popular zombies Country SDCC cancelled TV series nature worst movies American Society of Cinematographers Universal Pictures gangster justice league IFC Schedule Tarantino king kong IMDb TV biopic VICE USA Network docudrama Pixar 24 frames 4/20 ABC Signature Bravo Nominations obituary 2020 supernatural kaiju slashers A24 aapi TV renewals Chernobyl free movies Comic-Con@Home 2021 dark Television Critics Association know your critic Rom-Com Nickelodeon latino Pacific Islander comiccon facebook Box Office sequels werewolf space Emmys composers golden globe awards movie Comedy Central Broadway serial killer 20th Century Fox spider-man quibi rom-coms japan spider-verse FOX LGBT Rocketman singing competition Heroines james bond historical drama Trailer Wes Anderson international casting BBC America indiana jones The Purge comics adventure football Shudder Set visit Spike The Walking Dead Pet Sematary golden globes medical drama blockbusters Academy Awards criterion live event Anna Paquin posters FX Freeform remakes Ovation Lionsgate spanish language vs. Neflix italian reboot Syfy First Reviews Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Netflix boxing rt labs critics edition Fox News sag awards streaming political drama Sundance TV screenings canceled 21st Century Fox Tags: Comedy Fox Searchlight Comic Book asian-american news OneApp Trophy Talk stand-up comedy GLAAD Logo mockumentary rt archives award winner Grammys Spectrum Originals renewed TV shows SundanceTV DGA Vudu Quiz strong female leads christmas movies Apple TV+ 1990s deadpool hispanic heritage month critic resources cats screen actors guild streaming movies Creative Arts Emmys AMC Ellie Kemper monster movies Trivia Discovery Channel rt labs festival king arthur Horror green book Tokyo Olympics YouTube japanese 79th Golden Globes Awards USA Countdown Disney Channel Summer Sundance technology scary movies dreamworks Watching Series name the review Winter TV black comedy Marathons Superheroes marvel comics cancelled TV shows Music MTV Cannes revenge Kids & Family Biopics 2021 TCA Awards women rotten movies we love lord of the rings hispanic TNT A&E See It Skip It game show Shondaland jurassic park Binge Guide OWN Amazon Prime Video trailers Black History Month mission: impossible 99% Oscars Lifetime scene in color Showtime TCM basketball franchise Pirates Best and Worst Cosplay classics PlayStation Podcast psycho comic 2019 CBS All Access telelvision Lucasfilm satire New York Comic Con Writers Guild of America Stephen King PBS suspense cartoon Funimation Mindy Kaling halloween Fargo scorecard RT21 new star wars movies Fantasy tv talk elevated horror game of thrones politics spy thriller BBC Song of Ice and Fire Warner Bros. worst Hallmark Christmas movies Cartoon Network Premiere Dates HBO Go dc Character Guide new zealand NBA Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Paramount Plus adaptation Awards Opinion teaser Christmas cults period drama harry potter cancelled Western Avengers AMC Plus movies MSNBC VH1 venice critics BET child's play superman Infographic book adaptation E! sports TV Land Amazon Studios Black Mirror
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy