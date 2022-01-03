New on Hulu in January 2022

It’s a new year, which means plenty of network TV shows are headed to Hulu when they debut in January — including newcomers like Fox’s musical drama Monarch, ABC historical series Women of the Movement and sitcom Abbott Elementary, and the final seasons of returning series like NBC’s This Is Us or ABC’s Black-ish. Hulu also has a TV premiere of its own with the debut of How I Met Your Father, the follow-up series inspired by long-running sitcom How I Met Your Mother that stars Hilary Duff and Kim Cattrall. There are also Certified Fresh movies from 2021 like I’m Your Man, Bergman Island, and Small Engine Repair and oldies but goodies — including the streaming debut of Golden Girls spin-off The Golden Palace — and much more.

Read on to find out what else is headed to the streaming service and what’s leaving this month, with a few highlights at the top.

HIGHLIGHTS

How I Met Your Father: Season 1 (2021) - - Description: In the year 2045, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: A story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. Premiere Date: January 18, 2022

(Photo by Brett Roedel/Hulu)

Sex Appeal (2022) - - Description: Avery Hansen-White doesn’t do things she isn’t excellent at. So when her long-distance boyfriend hints at wanting to take their relationship to the next level, she sets out to master her sexuality, employing her oldest friend, Larson, as a test subject. In this hilarious teen comedy, Avery’s study results in the realization that there’s more to sex, and love, than mechanics. Relationships require both head and heart. Premiere Date: January 14, 2022

(Photo by Touchstone. Courtesy: Everett Collection)

The Golden Palace: Season 1 (1992) 75% Description: Rose (Betty White), Blanche (Rue McClanahan), and Sophia (Estelle Getty) are where we last left them, in the living room of the house they shared for seven years. But now, they are watching movers as they prepare to leave their comfortable home for a new life — as managers of an art deco hotel in South Miami Beach called The Golden Palace. Premiere Date: January 10, 2022

I'm Your Man (2021) 96% Description: In order to obtain funds for her research, Alma (Maren Eggert) is persuaded to participate in an extraordinary study. For three weeks she is required to live with Tom (Dan Stevens), a humanoid robot designed to be the perfect life partner for her, tailored to her character and needs. I’m Your Man is a playful romance about relationships, love, and what it means to be human in the modern age. Premiere Date: January 11, 2022

Full List of Shows and Movies Coming to Hulu This Month

Available 1/1

Series

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Anniversary Special (ABC)

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest (ABC)

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 1 (Fox)

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Live 2022, Part 2 (Fox)

The Challenge: Complete Season 33 (MTV)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 8 (VH1)

Vice Versa: Chyna: Complete Season 1 (Vice)

Vice Versa: College $ports Inc.: Complete Season 1 (Vice)

- - Black Ink Crew: Season 4 (2016) (VH1)

- - Dark Side of the 90s: Season 1 (2021) (Vice)

Movies

9% 10,000 B.C. (2008)

85% (500) Days of Summer (2009)

11% A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

92% A Soldier's Story (1984)

48% Alfie (2004)

61% All the Right Moves (1983)

77% Amistad (1997)

78% An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

50% Astro Boy (2009)

47% Beautiful Creatures (2013)

41% Beerfest (2006)

38% Big Top Pee-wee (1988)

50% Black Rain (1989)

70% Black Sunday (1977)

21% Case 39 (2009)

69% Charlie's Angels (2000)

38% The Collection (2012)

69% Commando (1985)

35% Coneheads (1993)

85% Courage Under Fire (1996)

23% Coyote Ugly (2000)

20% Crime Story (2021)

66% Date Night (2010)

91% Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

54% Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

23% Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

66% Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

62% The Duchess (2008)

12% Dunston Checks In (1996)

96% Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

70% Falling for Figaro (2020)

42% Fire in the Sky (1993)

54% The Foot Fist Way (2006)

45% Forces of Nature (1999)

21% Fred Claus (2007)

7% Furry Vengeance (2010)

50% G.I. Jane (1997)

18% Georgia Rule (2007)

29% Gimme Shelter (2014)

17% The Haunting (1999)

30% Head of State (2003)

45% Heartburn (1986)

46% Hidalgo (2004)

8% Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

64% Home for the Holidays (1995)

88% Hondo (1953)

55% Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

46% Hotel for Dogs (2009)

93% Hugo (2011)

81% The Impossible (2012)

73% The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

73% Jacob's Ladder (1990)

89% The King of Comedy (1983)

- - Red Lips (2011)

93% The Last of the Mohicans (1992)

40% Lifeguard (1976)

13% Look Who's Talking Too (1990)

0% Look Who's Talking Now (1993)

32% The Lovely Bones (2009)

77% The Machinist (2004)

85% Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

93% Midnight in Paris (2011)

76% Moulin Rouge (2001)

75% Mr. Holland's Opus (1995)

7% New Year's Eve (2011)

32% Nick of Time (1995)

7% Norm of the North (2016)

95% Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

79% Open Range (2003)

89% Ordinary People (1980)

75% Panic Room (2002)

66% Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

27% Paycheck (2003)

47% The Perfect Storm (2000)

50% Phenomenon (1996)

25% Prophecy (1979)

74% Real Genius (1985)

79% Red Eye (2005)

10% Red Riding Hood (2011)

36% Resident Evil (2002)

67% Revolutionary Road (2008)

64% The Sandlot (1993)

22% Semi-Pro (2008)

97% Sense and Sensibility (1995)

82% Seven (1995)

49% Sex and the City (2008)

15% Sex and the City 2 (2010)

63% Sinister (2012)

57% The Soloist (2009)

45% Space Jam (1996)

92% The Squid and the Whale (2005)

44% Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

86% Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

79% Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

22% Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

82% Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

54% Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

26% The Stepford Wives (2004)

35% Sydney White (2007)

88% Three Days of the Condor (1975)

51% The Three Stooges (2012)

79% The Two Faces of January (2014)

36% What a Girl Wants (2003)

84% What About Bob? (1991)

90% What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

17% When in Rome (2010)

54% Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! (2004)

- - Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling (2009)

- - Wuthering Heights (2003)

Available 1/2

48% Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Available 1/3

Next Level Chef: Series Premiere (Fox)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

94% The Year of the Everlasting Storm (2021)

Available 1/4

- - 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 (2022) Premiere (Fox)

- - The Bachelor: Season 26 (2022) Premiere (ABC)

- - The Cleaning Lady: Season 1 Premiere (Fox)

- - Kenan: Season 2 (2022) Premiere (NBC)

Available 1/5

100% Abbott Elementary: Season 1 (2021) (ABC)

- - This Is Us: Season 6 (2022) Premiere (NBC)

- - Judge Steve Harvey: Season 1 (2022) (ABC)

Available 1/6

- - black-ish: Season 8 (2022) Premiere (ABC)

- - I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 (2021) Premiere (Fox)

Available 1/7

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 30 (CBS)

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 31 (CBS)

Survivor: Complete Season 37 (CBS)

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer: Series Premiere (Fox)

- - Women of the Movement: Limited Series (2022) Premiere (ABC)

75% Pharma Bro (2021)

Available 1/10

75% The Golden Palace Complete Series (ABC)

- - Call Me Kat: Season 2 (2022) Premiere (Fox)

- - Pivoting: Season 1 (2022) Premiere (Fox)

88% Ailey (2021)

89% Black Bear (2020)

Available 1/11

96% I'm Your Man (2021)

Available 1/13

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 6 (Hulu Original)

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest: Season 2 Premiere (Sub) (Funimation)

14% My Best Friend's Girl (2008)

Available 1/14

- - Sex Appeal (2022) (Hulu Original)

87% Bergman Island (2021)

Available 1/15

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 3B (Vice)

70% Bad Rap (2016)

13% Main Street (2010)

90% Marjorie Prime (2017)

100% Rewind (2019)

22% Serious Moonlight (2009)

73% Sprinter (2018)

51% Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

90% Zero Days (2016)

Available 1/17

58% Georgetown (2019)

Available 1/18

- - How I Met Your Father: Season 1 (2021) Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available 1/19

Darwin’s Game: Complete Season 1 (Dub) (Aniplex)

The Irregular at Magic High School: Complete Season 1 (Dub) (Aniplex)

Sword Art Online Extra Edition: Complete Season 1 (Dub) (Aniplex)

Your Lie in April: Complete Season 1 (Dub) (Aniplex)

Available 1/20

33% The Estate (2020)

Available 1/21

- - Single Drunk Female: Season 1 (2022) Premiere (Freeform)

Available 1/22

0% American Night (2021)

Available 1/25

Promised Land: Series Premiere (ABC)

Available 1/26

11% Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Available 1/27

50% Mayday (2021)

Available 1/28

- - grown-ish: Season 4 (2021) 4B Premiere (Freeform)

Available 1/29

76% Stop and Go (2021)

Available 1/30

- - Burden of Truth: Season 4 (2021)

78% Small Engine Repair (2021)

Available 1/31

- - Monarch: Season 1 (2022) Premiere (Fox)

TV SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING HULU THIS MONTH

Leaving 1/1

86% The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Leaving 1/3

86% Maggie's Plan (2015)

Leaving 1/4

90% Barton Fink (1991)

100% The Detective (1968)

100% Don't Bother to Knock (1952)

100% Jane Eyre (1944)

100% Laura (1944)

80% Niagara (1953)

Leaving 1/8

92% In a World ... (2013)

Leaving 1/10

96% I'm Your Man (2021)

Leaving 1/12

86% I Wake Up Screaming (1941)

79% Night and the City (1950)

97% Panic in the Streets (1950)

80% Violent Saturday (1955)

Leaving 1/14

79% Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

Leaving 1/21

19% The Tax Collector (2020)

Leaving 1/25

23% What to Expect When You're Expecting (2012)

Leaving 1/31

- - A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

75% A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001)

11% Alex Cross (2012)

61% All the Right Moves (1983)

18% Alpha and Omega (2010)

77% Amistad (1997)

38% Armageddon (1998)

80% The Bank Job (2008)

20% The Beach (2000)

47% Beautiful Creatures (2013)

- - Beauty & the Briefcase (2010)

5% Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

85% Black Swan (2010)

91% Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)

89% Boys Don't Cry (1999)

96% Boyz N the Hood (1991)

69% Charlie's Angels (2000)

- - Christmas Cupid (2010)

24% The Comedian (2016)

69% Commando (1985)

35% Coneheads (1993)

93% Days of Heaven (1978)

- - Desperately Seeking Santa (2011)

91% Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

85% Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

11% Elektra (2005)

- - Elena Undone (2010)

- - Free Fall (2014)

- - French Postcards (1979)

90% Gayby (2012)

20% Gulliver's Travels (2010)

85% Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

- - Holiday in Handcuffs (2007)

- - Holidaze (2013)

93% Hugo (2011)

40% Hurricane Bianca (2016)

20% Jingle All the Way (1996)

100% Just Charlie (2017)

31% King Arthur (2004)

50% Kingpin (1996)

93% The Last of the Mohicans (1992)

25% Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

85% Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

- - The Mistle-Tones (2012)

75% Mr. Holland's Opus (1995)

55% Never Been Kissed (1999)

7% New Year's Eve (2011)

- - No Sleep 'Til Christmas (2018)

75% Panic Room (2002)

49% Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

47% The Perfect Storm (2000)

100% Pit Stop (2013)

70% Plaza Suite (1971)

74% Real Genius (1985)

36% Resident Evil (2002)

- - Same Time, Next Christmas (2019)

- - Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe (2009)

- - Santa's Little Helper (2015)

97% Sense and Sensibility (1995)

49% Sex and the City (2008)

15% Sex and the City 2 (2010)

97% Shane (1953)

38% Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

- - Snow (2004)

- - Snow 2 Brain Freeze (2008)

37% Sordid Lives (2001)

44% Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

86% Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

79% Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

82% Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

22% Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

82% Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

92% Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

47% Star Trek Generations (1994)

54% Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

39% Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

48% Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

71% Were the World Mine (2008)

84% What About Bob? (1991)

Ghosting: The Spirit Of Christmas (2019)

Featured image photo credit: Hulu

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.