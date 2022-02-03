News

New on Hulu in February 2022

Pam & Tommy, Your Attention Please season 2, Dollface season 2, Rick and Morty season 5, and 2021 films The King's Man and The Deep House are all coming this month.

Start your February with Hulu’s  eight-episode ’90s-tastic limited series Pam & Tommy, which looks at the Pamela Anderson–Tommy Lee sex tape scandal through a modern lens and quickly achieved Certified Fresh status. Your Attention Please, hosted by Craig Robinson, celebrates Black creators and innovators. Plus, enjoy some of the other new TV shows hitting the streaming service this month, like the second season of comedy Dollface and season 5 of Rick and Morty’s animated mayhem, as well as recent theatrical releases, including action film The King’s Man and horror film The Feast.

Read on to find out what else is headed to the streaming service and what’s leaving this month, with a few highlights at the top.

HIGHLIGHTS

Your Attention Please: Season 2 (2021)

- -

Description: Host Craig Robinson is back in the Black History Month series that takes us on a visual journey into the lives, ideas, and purpose of a diverse group of Black innovators and creators who are leaving their mark on the world. This season spotlights celebrity dog groomer Ashley Ann, ice cream scientist Dr. Maya Warren, NASCAR pit crew member Brehanna Daniels, and many more.

Premiere Date: Feb. 1

Pam & Tommy: Miniseries (2022)

81%

Description: Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, Pam & Tommy is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown global sensation when it hit the Web in 1997. A love story, crime caper, and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.

Premiere Date: Feb. 2

Dollface: Season 2 (2022)

- -

Description: Season 2 follows Jules (Kat Dennings) and her best friends — post pandemic, post heartbreak, heading toward turning 30. Having successfully reunited with her friends (Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky), Jules must now balance keeping their group together as the women navigate work, love, and a deeper relationship with each of themselves.

Premiere Date: Feb. 11

Full List of Shows and Movies Coming to Hulu This Month

Available 2/1

Series

- - Your Attention Please: Season 2 (2021) (Hulu Original)


- - Top Chef: Season 18 (2021)

Movies

74% 1984 (1984)


85% A Better Life (2011)


91% The Accused (1988)


97% Airplane! (1980)


68% Ali (2001)


89% Almost Famous (2000)


- - The Ambassador (1984)


43% Trouble Dolls (2014)


90% Arctic (2018)


92% Arthur Christmas (2011)


80% The Bank Job (2008)


71% Batman (1989)


80% Batman Returns (1992)


39% Batman Forever (1995)


12% Batman & Robin (1997)


47% Beautiful Creatures (2013)


30% Beethoven (1992)


23% Beethoven's 2nd (1993)


85% Black Swan (2010)


90% Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (2006)


53% Broken Arrow (1996)


36% The Bronze (2015)


83% Casualties of War (1989)


68% Charlie's Angels (2000)


42% Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003)


50% Cousins (1989)


89% Crocodile Dundee (1986)


71% The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)


7% Date Movie (2006)


24% Domestic Disturbance (2001)


57% The Doors (1991)


100% El Dorado (1967)


79% Fight Club (1999)


8% First Daughter (2004)


20% The Flintstones (1994)


96% The French Connection (1971)


52% The Glass Castle (2017)


93% Glory (1989)


100% Hamburger Hill (1987)


81% He Got Game (1998)


68% Hitch (2005)


3% House of the Dead (2003)


- - Ride or Die (2003)


98% Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)


24% The January Man (1988)


20% Jingle All the Way (1996)


23% John Carpenter's Ghosts of Mars (2001)


46% Just Wright (2010)


39% Kingdom of Heaven (2005)


47% Lake Placid (1999)


48% Liar (1997)


28% Life or Something Like It (2002)


97% Lucky (2017)


83% Major League (1989)


- - Man on Fire (1987)


94% The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)


57% McLintock! (1963)


15% Mirrors (2008)


87% Miss Bala (2011)


12% The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)


83% Narc (2002)


80% Nightmare Alley (2021)


13% The One (2001)


12% Oscar (1991)


78% The Other Guys (2010)


74% Patriot Games (1992)


23% Planet 51 (2009)


75% Real Genius (1985)


20% The Ring Two (2005)


41% Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)


96% Rosemary's Baby (1968)


88% Roxanne (1987)


59% Safe (2012)


27% Seven Pounds (2008)


48% Small Soldiers (1998)


29% Snow Day (2000)


100% The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)


21% Step Up (2006)


13% The Stepfather (2009)


32% Stick It (2006)


17% Striking Distance (1993)


17% Summer Rental (1985)


38% Swing Vote (2008)


78% Terms of Endearment (1983)


93% That Thing You Do! (1996)


74% Tombstone (1993)


84% The Tree of Life (2011)


17% Turbulence (1997)


5% Universal Soldier: The Return (1999)


60% Water for Elephants (2011)


94% Whiplash (2014)


77% White Men Can't Jump (1992)


19% You Again (2010)

Available 2/2

81% Pam & Tommy: Miniseries (2022) (Hulu Original)

Available 2/3

Basketball and Other Things: Complete Season 1

73% The Deep House (2021)

Available 2/4

90% Beans (2020)


93% The Beta Test (2021)


65% Huevos: Little Rooster's Egg-cellent Adventure (2015)

Available 2/5

95% Rick and Morty: Season 5 (2021) (Turner Networks)

Available 2/8

Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship (National Geographic)

Available 2/10

To Catch A Smuggler: Season 3 Premiere (National Geographic)

23% Gully (2019)

Available 2/11

- - Dollface: Season 2 (2022) (Hulu Original)

Available 2/14

- - The Space Between (2021)

Available 2/15

- - America's Book of Secrets: Season 4 (2021)


- - America's Book of Secrets: Season 1 (2012)


- - The Food That Built the World: Season 2 (2021)


- - Mountain Men: Season 10 (2021)


- - Cheer Squad Secrets (2020) (Lifetime)


80% District B13 (2004)


29% Hammer of the Gods (2013)


92% The Shape of Water (2017)


- - Who Is Killing the Cheerleaders? (2020) (Lifetime)

American Pickers: Complete Season 15
Encounter: Complete Season 1 (Viki)
Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 6 & 8
Hoarders: Complete Seasons 1, 2 & 12
Little Women: LA: Complete Season 1
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 12
Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam: Complete Season 2
Married at First Sight: Unmatchables: Complete Season 1
Mr. Queen: Complete Season 1 (Viki)
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 2
Storage Wars: Complete Season 13
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2B
Fireheart (2022)

Available 2/17

- - Trolls: TrollsTopia: Season 6 (2022) (Hulu Original)


- - A House on the Bayou (2021)

Available 2/18

42% The King's Man (2021)


81% The Feast (2021)

Available 2/19

Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works]: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)
Gurren Lagann: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)

Available 2/22

66% How It Ends (2021)

Available 2/24

- - Snowfall: Season 5 (2022) Premiere (FX)


100% The Last Rite (2021)

Available 2/25

No Exit (Hulu Original)
Law & Order: Season 21 Premiere (NBC)

Available 2/27

96% Three Identical Strangers (2018)

TV SHOWS AND MOVIES LEAVING HULU THIS MONTH

Leaving 2/4

95% The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Leaving 2/5

30% Antebellum (2020)

Leaving 2/10

Tonight You’re Mine (2012)

Leaving 2/13

57% The Dictator (2012)

Leaving 2/14

- - Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)


97% The Hate U Give (2018)


94% Logan (2017)

Leaving 2/28

74% 1984 (1984)


34% Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)


94% All Is Lost (2013)


- - The Ambassador (1984)


3% The Apparition (2012)


29% The Babysitter (1995)


37% Behind Enemy Lines (2001)


- - Beyond JFK: The Question of Conspiracy (1992)


53% Broken Arrow (1996)


13% Carpool (1996)


83% Casualties of War (1989)


29% Clockstoppers (2002)


97% The Conversation (1974)


89% Crocodile Dundee (1986)


6% Deck the Halls (2006)


24% Don't Say a Word (2001)


62% The Duchess (2008)


92% Election (1999)


79% Fight Club (1999)


37% Flightplan (2005)


96% The French Connection (1971)


93% Glory (1989)


87% Gone Girl (2014)


29% Goodbye Lover (1998)


17% The Haunting (1999)


46% Hidalgo (2004)


13% Hide and Seek (2005)


12% Holy Man (1998)


29% The Hunted (2003)


50% The Hunter (1980)


9% Intersection (1994)


51% The Interview (2014)


24% The January Man (1988)


53% The Last Castle (2001)


48% Liar (1997)


28% Lost in Space (1998)


13% The Love Guru (2008)


89% Mean Creek (2004)


54% The Mexican (2001)


64% The New Age (1994)


50% George Balanchine's the Nutcracker (1993)


79% Open Range (2003)


97% The Princess Bride (1987)


87% Q & A (1990)


60% Racing With the Moon (1984)


82% The Raid 2 (2014)


77% Role Models (2008)


88% Roxanne (1987)


30% The Saint (1997)


22% Semi-Pro (2008)


82% Seven (1995)


80% Shanghai Noon (2000)


58% She's Out of My League (2010)


63% Sinister (2012)


70% Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)


62% Sommersby (1993)


45% Space Jam (1996)


21% Step Up (2006)


13% The Stepfather (2009)


26% The Stepford Wives (2004)


- - Stripper (1986)


17% Sunchaser (1996)


67% That Night (1992)


93% That Thing You Do! (1996)


- - Todo Cambia (1994)


71% Trolls World Tour (2020)


- - Turtle Beach (1992)


36% What a Girl Wants (2003)


90% What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

An American Citizen (1992)
Kollek (1995)

Featured image photo credit: Hulu

cancelled TV series gangster twilight GoT blaxploitation cats Pop Star Wars obituary video renewed TV shows Showtime stand-up comedy A&E archives anthology History NYCC Sundance TV YouTube FXX crime thriller NBA Comedy Family Song of Ice and Fire classics Musical E! 2020 disaster Paramount hist versus Brie Larson Mudbound Awards women Stephen King Nickelodeon Summer dreamworks Black History Month TCA zombie Super Bowl Holidays YA TCA Awards dark A24 Netflix Christmas movies Comic-Con@Home 2021 The Walt Disney Company telelvision FOX IMDb TV marvel cinematic universe Spring TV festivals 2021 BBC America transformers ID Mary Poppins Returns reboot Infographic Best and Worst TruTV die hard Red Carpet Box Office reviews miniseries New York Comic Con Image Comics debate films Animation Certified Fresh adenture The Witch pirates of the caribbean mission: impossible Western ghosts First Look SDCC blockbusters 20th Century Fox award winner Lifetime Crackle Podcast Best Director cops PaleyFest franchise boxing spider-man war Martial Arts Crunchyroll psycho saw RT21 Paramount Plus concert Adult Swim critics jamie lee curtis The CW royal family The Walking Dead Music robots justice league razzies Marathons police drama Disney+ Disney Plus australia Broadway Teen Star Trek olympics Schedule Food Network Hear Us Out DGA action-comedy laika Warner Bros. screen actors guild nature live event Kids & Family Television Critics Association suspense 2015 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards HBO Max VICE Opinion 79th Golden Globes Awards adventure SXSW Horror Film Festival Walt Disney Pictures high school Tomatazos Holiday Trivia TCA 2017 directors TIFF leaderboard WarnerMedia Comedy Central Travel Channel Logo Apple MTV italian spain Polls and Games independent what to watch comic book movie Tubi festival Dark Horse Comics Acorn TV PBS Ellie Kemper Binge Guide finale dogs biography Universal richard e. 