News

New on Disney+ in February 2022

Certified Fresh video game comedy Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds, comes to the streamer, joining The Book of Boba Fett for its finale and the premiere of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

by | February 3, 2022 | Comments

Disney+ has new Marvel and Star Wars content to last all year long, including the season 1 finale of The Book of Boba Fett and two new installments of its behind-the-scenes Marvel series, Assembled, focusing on the making of the Hawkeye series and the Eternals film. February also sees the debut of the animated The Proud Family continuation series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. Read on to find out what else is headed to the streaming service this month, with a few highlights at the top.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Making of Hawkeye

- -

Description: Assembled is a comprehensive series of documentary-style specials streaming on Disney+ that chronicles the creation of Marvel Studios’ thrilling new shows and theatrical releases. Journey behind-the-scenes of productions such as WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki via exclusive on-set footage. Join filmmakers and stars like Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner as they detail the genesis of the Black Widow film and the Hawkeye series. Assembled is an immersive, and in-depth examination of the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Premiere Date: Feb. 9

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 1 (2022)

- -

Description: A continuation of the acclaimed series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her Proud Family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart. The 2020s bring new career highs for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke neighbor who thinks she has a lot to teach her, bullying social media influencers who want to cancel her and her own teenage hormones. Penny’s friends return, including Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey and Michael. Penny’s Suga Mama also returns, ready as ever to dispense tough love or a gentle hand whenever Penny needs it. Among the new faces are Maya and KG, new kids who not only have to deal with the struggles of being the new kid but also having two dads, a first for Smithville.

Premiere Date: Feb. 23

Free Guy (2021)

80%

Description: In Free Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story… one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late.

Critics Consensus: Combining a clever concept, sweet, self-aware humor, and a charming cast, Free Guy is frivolous fun.

Premiere Date: Feb. 23

Full List of Shows and Movies Coming to DISNEY+ This Month

Available 2/2

94% Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger

The Chicken Squad (Season 1, 4 episodes)
The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress

Available 2/4

55% Never Been Kissed (1999)


25% Snow Dogs (2002)

Torn

Available 2/9

- - Chapter 7


- - The Making of Hawkeye

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Season 1, 6 episodes)

Available 2/16

- - Assembled: Season 1 (2021) “The Making of Eternals” (Disney+ Original)

Available 2/18

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse Premiere (Disney+ Original)

Available 2/23

- - The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 1 (2022) Premiere (Disney+)


80% Free Guy (2021)

Available 2/25

Marvel Super Hero Adventures: Frost Fight!

Featured image photo credit: Disney+

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Sci-Fi BBC Schedule Pirates a nightmare on elm street Horror singing competition Writers Guild of America cults genre children's TV Syfy Winter TV Opinion 73rd Emmy Awards mutant new zealand Amazon Prime Video Crackle comics Nickelodeon Adult Swim period drama best PaleyFest E! streaming movies romance Grammys Amazon Prime saw hist TV One San Diego Comic-Con travel Creative Arts Emmys elevated horror Fall TV Country dexter TV mob Christmas indiana jones Year in Review target WarnerMedia PlayStation Reality Competition book adaptation halloween tv Election 24 frames Animation stoner Quiz scary movies Turner Classic Movies Rom-Com A24 sports zombies Alien cancelled television zero dark thirty Captain marvel popular Rocky Rocketman Best Actor The Walt Disney Company black comedy Drama finale Shondaland Ellie Kemper pirates of the caribbean Television Critics Association mission: impossible werewolf Disney streaming service obituary Emmys Ghostbusters cooking Marvel Television Discovery Channel casting razzies name the review 99% Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Trophy Talk Hear Us Out stop motion Shudder Comedy Central Bravo ITV Spring TV Wes Anderson TruTV Kids & Family Polls and Games true crime Television Academy Musicals Mary Poppins Returns Amazon Studios Acorn TV medical drama ABC Family Red Carpet El Rey Song of Ice and Fire OneApp nfl blockbusters Mary poppins ID australia young adult nbcuniversal HFPA dramedy 45 ESPN adenture marvel comics Apple worst Tokyo Olympics FXX cancelled TV shows technology 2017 Holidays 2016 Tomatazos foreign police drama BET DirecTV HBO Go free movies live event Paramount Network Academy Awards Superheroe NYCC festival Amazon unscripted video kids slashers IFC Films Disney Channel theme song CMT Anna Paquin facebook art house Women's History Month Comedy television quibi legend posters Emmy Nominations Summer Spike BET Awards Mystery godzilla Crunchyroll spanish language DC Universe Disney Plus MSNBC Binge Guide Apple TV+ stand-up comedy VICE comedies National Geographic Box Office Comics on TV 1990s Elton John Freeform Netflix Teen DGA sequel TV movies Countdown docudrama NBA Sneak Peek Lifetime Christmas movies Universal Epix Columbia Pictures satire sequels BBC America binge 79th Golden Globes Awards BAFTA criterion IMDb TV what to watch Sony Pictures mockumentary jurassic park halloween scary video on demand heist movie CNN romantic comedy cartoon DC streaming service Exclusive Video franchise richard e. Grant Walt Disney Pictures documentary 21st Century Fox cinemax Comic-Con@Home 2021 Baby Yoda 2018 TV renewals HBO reboot WGN comic book movies The CW 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Instagram Live 2015 rt labs critics edition Tags: Comedy rotten movies we love rt labs Infographic rom-coms renewed TV shows History series SDCC zombie Family psycho Trailer Podcast Star Trek Esquire The Witch Ovation MCU spider-verse cats green book Interview know your critic biopic Action Black History Month Paramount Plus japan The Walking Dead slasher Superheroes trailers TCA 2017 Extras superman Star Wars TCA Awards teaser Stephen King President The Academy Sundance Now Masterpiece Biopics Winners serial killer kong toronto die hard scorecard 93rd Oscars remakes TCA Winter 2020 italian lord of the rings sopranos nature Lucasfilm Best Picture canceled TV shows japanese cancelled SXSW live action Pixar Pop Holiday Nominations hispanic Video Games award winner 2021 crime drama LGBTQ Sundance crossover anime DC Comics spain 72 Emmy Awards versus thriller TLC prank football golden globes Western latino venice critic resources worst movies Mary Tyler Moore Heroines comiccon Nat Geo archives American Society of Cinematographers AMC Plus based on movie Best Director independent PBS twilight Apple TV Plus vampires ViacomCBS aliens ABC Awards Tour A&E dark spanish Funimation laika YouTube game show classics aapi animated Rock Logo streaming telelvision TCA south america Disney cars CW Seed YouTube Red revenge wonder woman marvel cinematic universe Thanksgiving justice league TBS Certified Fresh christmas movies blockbuster spy thriller canceled 2019 basketball E3 YA TNT Fargo dragons movies olympics SundanceTV Brie Larson Mindy Kaling debate RT21 Neflix game of thrones Universal Pictures Prime Video talk show Cannes vs. Travel Channel dreamworks Legendary cops transformers spider-man GoT feel good docuseries mcc hidden camera X-Men king kong discovery comic Arrowverse USA action-comedy Hollywood Foreign Press Association superhero Netflix Christmas movies concert hispanic heritage month Oscars Marathons films Toys Avengers crime thriller high school CBS doctor who YouTube Premium Marvel Studios james bond dceu 4/20 politics The Purge anthology breaking bad Black Mirror universal monsters sag awards comic book movie HBO Max screen actors guild Classic Film Music parents witnail 90s See It Skip It Martial Arts Reality Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt social media comic books strong female leads biography Spectrum Originals TIFF deadpool Tumblr Cosplay Pride Month leaderboard Fox News festivals LGBT diversity harry potter 007 indie psychological thriller Peacock Awards miniseries reviews Image Comics Lifetime rt archives RT History batman Best and Worst Hallmark Christmas movies disaster Sundance TV documentaries natural history new star wars movies screenings kaiju FOX Set visit supernatural child's play Comic Book NBC king arthur space tv talk movie Pet Sematary Cartoon Network Turner Watching Series adaptation MTV suspense all-time black First Look Film Festival Trivia APB Super Bowl FX on Hulu international The Arrangement Marvel First Reviews trophy political drama ABC Signature historical drama 20th Century Fox IFC Tarantino adventure ghosts ratings toy story Showtime crime GIFs Mudbound directors Dark Horse Comics scene in color robots Lionsgate AMC Best Actress Premiere Dates sitcom dc fast and furious golden globe awards Vudu critics blaxploitation GLAAD asian-american CBS All Access women Calendar jamie lee curtis FX royal family Musical 2020 Pacific Islander gangster OWN Photos Character Guide composers VH1 monster movies TCM news hollywood rotten book New York Comic Con war Britbox USA Network new york french Hulu chucky cancelled TV series Pop TV Valentine's Day science fiction Starz Tubi Broadway Film emmy awards Fox Searchlight boxing VOD 71st Emmy Awards Food Network boxoffice BBC One Paramount dogs spinoff TV Land Chernobyl joker Hallmark Fantasy Warner Bros. fresh Endgame Disney+ Disney Plus
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy