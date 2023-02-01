New on Disney+ in February 2023

Celebrated Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever kicks off the month, while Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever follows Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler as they come together to create the score for the film. All episodes of the docuseries will begin streaming in February.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is an episodic animated adventure series, from executive producer Laurence Fishburne, which follows Lunella (Diamond White), a 13-year-old super-genius who partners up with a 10-ton T-Rex to protect New York’s Lower East Side. The six episode series features the likes of Alison Brie, Luis Guzmán, Colbie Smulders, Alfre Woodard, and Daveed Diggs. Also in animated fare, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder returns for its second season.

Read on to find out what else is headed to Disney+ and what’s leaving this month, with a few highlights at the top.

HIGHLIGHTS

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) 84% Description: In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Premiere Date: February 1



The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 2 (2023) - - Description: Season 2 picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and her iconic family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). By Penny’s side is her loyal crew: Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, Zoey Howzer, Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins and Michael Collins. Premiere Date: February 1



Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Season 1 (2023) - - Description: Based on the comic books of the same name, the new series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and Devil Dinosaur, her 10-ton T-Rex. After she accidentally transports him through a time vortex into present day New York, the unlikely duo team up to fight crime and protect the city from danger. Premiere Date: February 15



Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever: Season 1 (2023) - - Description: Oscar®-winning composer Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler collaborate with musicians and artists from across the globe, creating the music for one of the most anticipated sequels in modern movie history. In Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever, they push the boundaries of what a Hollywood score and soundtrack can be, creating an immersive, moving experience in the process. Premiere Date: February 22



FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO DISNEY+ THIS MONTH

Available 2/1

84% Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

- - Dead End Express: Season 1 (2015)

- - Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir : Seasons 1-3

- - Puppy Dog Pals: Season 5 (2022) : 3 episodes

O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu: Season 1

- - O Coro - Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu: Season 1 (2022) : Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

- - The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 2 (2023) : Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

35% National Treasure: Edge of History: Season 1 (2022) : Episode 9, “A Meeting with Salazar”

87% Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 (2023) : Episode 206, “Tribe”

Available 2/3

Clan of the Meerkats



- - Life Below Zero: Season 19 (2022)

- - Water & Power: A California Heist (2017)

Available 2/8

- - The Seven Toughest Days on Earth: Season 1 (2023)

Arranged: Season 1Celebrity House Hunting: Season 1

- - Dance Moms : Seasons 1-2 & 7

- - Dance Moms: Miami: Season 1 (2012)

- - Forged in Fire: Knife or Death : Seasons 1-2

- - Forged in Fire: Season 4 (2017)

- - Ghost Hunters : Seasons 1-2

- - Hamster & Gretel: Season 1 (2022) , 5 episodes

- - History's Greatest Mysteries : Seasons 1-2

- - Ice Road Truckers: Season 11 (2017)

Man vs. Child Chef Showdown: Season 2

- - Me & Mickey : Season 1, 7 episodes

100% The Owl House: Season 1 (2020) , 1 episode

- - The Proof Is Out There : Seasons 1-2

- - Rescue Cam: Season 1 (2020)

- - Storage Wars: Barry's Best Buys: Season 1 (2016)

- - Storage Wars: Miami: Season 1 (2015)

- - Storage Wars New York : Seasons 1-2

- - Storage Wars: Season 14 (2022)

The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Premiere

35% National Treasure: Edge of History: Season 1 (2022) – Finale Episode 10, “Treasure Protectors”

87% Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 (2023) : Episode 207, “The Clone Conspiracy” and Episode 208, “Truth and Consequences”

Available 2/10

42 to 1



- - The Christmas Consultant (2012)

- - Feliz NaviDAD (2020)

59% House of Darkness (2022)

- - Liz & Dick (2012)

- - Once Upon a Main Street (2020)

- - The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story (2016)

- - The Santa Con (2014)

- - Tommy (2020)

- - Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart (2016)

60% Jim Henson's Turkey Hollow (2015)

- - Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter (2019)

Dug Days: Carl’s Date – Premiere

- - Marvel Studios: Legends : “Ant-Man,” “Hank & Janet,” and “Wasp”

Available 2/15

- - Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog: Season 3 (2023)

Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist: Season 1

61% Mars: Season 1

- - Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Season 1 (2023)

- - SuperKitties: Season 1 (2023)

- - Mila in the Multiverse : Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

87% Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 (2023) : Episode 209, “The Crossing”

Available 2/17

Inside Airport Lost & Found

Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship

Available 2/22

- - To Catch a Smuggler: Season 4 (2022)

Ultimate Airport Dubai: Seasons 1-3

- - The Low Tone Club : Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

- - Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever: Season 1 (2023) : Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

87% Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2 (2023) : Episode 210, “Retrieval”

Available 2/24

- - Blow Your Mind

Tini: The New Life of Violetta

