New on Disney+ in December 2022

National Treasure: Edge of History ditches the movie format (and Nicolas Cage) for 10-episodes of treasure hunting goodness. The series stars Lisette Olivera, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Harvey Keitel, and Justin Bartha, and will begin streaming in December. Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? explores the artistic journey of Menzel, from her early days as a struggling pop artist to solidifying herself as a global Disney icon. The history of Abbey Road Studios is front and center in Mary McCartney’s directorial debut, If These Walls Could Sing, which features rare footage and interviews with the likes of Paul McCartney, Elton John, and more. Things get festive in Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays, which finds the group traveling the globe to discover and celebrate holiday traditions from all over.

Read on to find out what else is headed to Disney+ and what’s leaving this month, with a few highlights at the top.

HIGHLIGHTS

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays (2022) -- -- Description: Superstar a cappella group Pentatonix is struggling to find inspiration for their annual holiday album, and the clock is ticking. To make matters worse, their well-intentioned but misguided manager mistakenly locks them in a magic mailroom. But with the help of some Disney magic, we’re soon on a whirlwind tour around the world, discovering holiday traditions and inspiration from Pentatonix fans all around the globe: from Japan to Grenada, Iceland to Ghana and Mexico. The journey leads the group to realize that wherever we find ourselves, the holidays offer the perfect opportunity to discover how much we have in common and that it really is a small world, after all! Premiere Date: Dec. 2



Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? (2022) -- -- Description: Beloved Tony Award®-winning actress and singer Idina Menzel’s many triumphs include iconic Broadway roles in productions of Rent and Wicked as well as the legendary voice of Elsa in Disney’s Frozen. Yet one dream goal has evaded her grasp: to headline a concert at the world-famous Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City. Filmmaker Anne McCabe follows Menzel on a national tour over the course of 16 shows as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom with a grueling travel schedule, all preparing to finally realize her dream. Premiere Date: Dec. 9



National Treasure: Edge of History: Season 1 (2022) -- -- Description: 22-year-old Jess Valenzuela’s life is turned upside down when she meets a mysterious stranger who holds a clue to an ancient treasure linked to her long- dead father. With the help of her friend Tasha, Jess uses her knack for puzzle-solving to try and crack the clue. But they both soon realize they’re in way over their heads when Billie — a ruthless black-market antiquities dealer—joins the hunt. Premiere Date: Dec. 14



If These Walls Could Sing (2022) -- -- Description: For more than 90 years, Abbey Road Studios has been at the heart of the music industry. Fans journey every year to have their photo taken at the world-famous zebra crossing, and artists strive to follow in the footsteps of their heroes. In this personal film of memory and discovery, Mary McCartney guides us through nine decades to see and experience the creative magic that makes it the most famous and longest-running studio in the world. From classical to pop, film scores to hip-hop, Disney Original Documentary’s If These Walls Could Sing explores the breadth, diversity and ingenuity of Abbey Road Studios. Intimate interviews reveal how leading artists, producers, composers and the dedicated engineers and staff of Abbey Road all found their musical language and community, while vivid archive footage and session tapes give exclusive access to these famously private studios. Featuring Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Roger Waters, Liam Gallagher, John Williams, Celeste and Sheku Kanneh-Mason, among others. Premiere Date: Dec. 16



FULL LIST OF SHOWS AND MOVIES COMING TO DISNEY+ THIS MONTH

Available 12/2

Akashinga: The Brave Ones

Heroes of the Mediterranean

Patagonia Wings

The Territory



-- -- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2022) : Premiere

-- -- Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays (2022) : Premiere

Available 12/7

-- Alice's Wonderland Bakery: Season 1 (2022) (5 episodes)

Animal Fight Night: Seasons 1 – 6Beyond Magic with DMC: Season 1Botswana: Season 1

-- Gigantosaurus: Season 3 (2021) (8 episodes)

-- Raven's Home: Season 5 (2022) (2 episodes)

-- The Villains of Valley View: Season 1 (2022) (1 episode)

-- The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 2 (2022) : Season Finale – Episode 208, “A Two-Way Street”

53% The Santa Clauses: Season 1 (2022) : Episode 5 “Chapter Five: Across the Yule-Verse”

-- Sumo Do, Sumo Don't: Season 1 (2022) : Episode 8

86% Willow: Season 1 (2022) : Episode 3

Available 12/8

Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones: Premiere

Available 12/9

Area 51: The CIA’s Secret

CMA Country Christmas

Ocean’s Breath

Shark vs. Tuna



96% 93% Retrograde (2022)

-- -- Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? (2022) : Premiere

-- -- Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again (2022) : Premiere

Available 12/14

Alaska’s Deadliest: Season 1



-- Broken Karaoke (shorts) (1 episode

-- Drain The Oceans: Deep Dive: Season 5 (2022)

-- The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 10 (2022)

-- The Owl House: Season 3 (2022) (1 episode)

Positive Energy: Season 1

-- National Treasure: Edge of History: Season 1 (2022) : 2-episode premiere – Episode 1, “I’m a Ghost” & Episode 2, “The Treasure Map”

53% The Santa Clauses: Season 1 (2022) : Episode 6 “Chapter Six: A Christmas to Remember”

-- Sumo Do, Sumo Don't: Season 1 (2022) : Episode 9

86% Willow: Season 1 (2022) : Episode 4

Available 12/15

A Very Backstreet Holiday

Available 12/16

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz

Mafia Confidential



80% 58% Muppets Most Wanted (2014) (Sing-Along Version)

-- -- Where Oceans Collide (2018)

-- -- If These Walls Could Sing (2022) : Premiere

-- -- The Pupils (2022) : Premiere

Available 12/21

-- Ancient X-Files: Season 2 (2012) (5 episodes)

-- Born in Africa: Season 1 (2018)

Danger Decoded: Season 1The Flagmakers

-- 36% The Fearmakers (1958)

Port Protection Alaska: Seasons 1 – 5

-- National Treasure: Edge of History: Season 1 (2022) : Episode 3, “Graceland Gambit”

-- Sumo Do, Sumo Don't: Season 1 (2022) : Episode 10

86% Willow: Season 1 (2022) : Episode 5

Available 12/23

-- 67% From the Ashes (2017)

-- -- Jaguar Beach Battle (2018)

-- -- Little Giant (2015)

Available 12/28

-- Generation X: Season 1 (2016)

-- Savage Kingdom : Seasons 1 – 4

Street Genius: Seasons 1 – 2

-- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown: Season 1 (2022)

-- -- Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl (2022) : Premiere

-- National Treasure: Edge of History: Season 1 (2022) : Episode 4, “Charlotte”

86% Willow: Season 1 (2022) : Episode 6

Available 12/30

Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures

Generation Youtube

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Thumbnail image: Disney+