New Movies and Shows streaming in May: What to Watch on Netflix, Max, Prime video, Disney+ and more

This month, streaming services add a host of new original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page.

Check out the highlights up top, but you can find each streamer’s full schedule, including a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, on their respective pages below.

Choose your streaming service: Apple TV+ | Disney+ | Hulu | Max | Netflix | Paramount+ | Peacock | Prime Video | More

Read Also: TV Premiere Dates 2024

highlights

Nine Perfect Strangers: Season 2

Why You Should Watch: Nicole Kidman has nine more strangers to heal.

Description: Henry Golding, Mark Strong, Dolly De Leon, Lena Olin, Christine Baranski, Murray Bartlett, Annie Murphy, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, King Princess, Aras Aydin, and Lucas Englander are more than nine new characters who attend Masha’s (Kidman) clinic.

Premiere Date: May 21

Poker Face: Season 2

Why You Should Watch: It’s been two years since Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) solved mysteries and there’s more work for her to do.

Description: Charlie is back to solve more mysteries with guest stars Cynthia Erivo, John Mulaney, Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito, Awkwafina, Method Man, Justin Theroux and more.

Premiere Date: May 8

The Four Seasons

Why You Should Watch: It’s the new show from Tina Fey, Saved By the Bell creator Tracy Wigfield, and Never Have I Ever co-creator Lang Fisher.

Description: Three couples (Fey and Will Forte, Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani, Steve Carell and Kerri Kenney) vacation together quarterly but one breaks up and the man brings a new partner.

Premiere Date: May 1

Apple TV+

* – original

Friday, May 9

Long Way Home*

Friday, May 16

Murderbot*

Deaf President Now [MOVIE]*

Friday, May 23

Fountain of Youth*

Friday, May 30

Lulu Is a Rhinoceros*

Bono: Stories of Surrender*

Choose your streaming service: Apple TV+ | Disney+ | Hulu | Max | Netflix | Paramount+ | Peacock | Prime Video | More