New Movies and Shows streaming in May: What to Watch on Netflix, Max, Prime video, Disney+ and more

TAGGED AS: Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Max, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, Prime Video, streaming, TV
This month, streaming services add a host of new original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page.
Check out the highlights up top, but you can find each streamer’s full schedule, including a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, on their respective pages below.
Choose your streaming service: Apple TV+ | Disney+ | Hulu | Max | Netflix | Paramount+ | Peacock | Prime Video | More
Read Also: TV Premiere Dates 2024
Nine Perfect Strangers: Season 2
Why You Should Watch: Nicole Kidman has nine more strangers to heal.
Description: Henry Golding, Mark Strong, Dolly De Leon, Lena Olin, Christine Baranski, Murray Bartlett, Annie Murphy, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, King Princess, Aras Aydin, and Lucas Englander are more than nine new characters who attend Masha’s (Kidman) clinic.
Premiere Date: May 21
Poker Face: Season 2
Why You Should Watch: It’s been two years since Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) solved mysteries and there’s more work for her to do.
Description: Charlie is back to solve more mysteries with guest stars Cynthia Erivo, John Mulaney, Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito, Awkwafina, Method Man, Justin Theroux and more.
Premiere Date: May 8
The Four Seasons
Why You Should Watch: It’s the new show from Tina Fey, Saved By the Bell creator Tracy Wigfield, and Never Have I Ever co-creator Lang Fisher.
Description: Three couples (Fey and Will Forte, Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani, Steve Carell and Kerri Kenney) vacation together quarterly but one breaks up and the man brings a new partner.
Premiere Date: May 1
* – original
Friday, May 9
Friday, May 16
Murderbot*
Deaf President Now [MOVIE]*
Friday, May 23
Friday, May 30
Lulu Is a Rhinoceros*
Bono: Stories of Surrender*
Choose your streaming service: Apple TV+ | Disney+ | Hulu | Max | Netflix | Paramount+ | Peacock | Prime Video | More