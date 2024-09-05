New Movies and TV Shows Streaming in September 2024: What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Max and more

This month, streaming services add a host of new original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Prime Video and sister service Freevee, Hulu, Peacock, Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page.
Check out the highlights up top, but you can find each streamer’s full schedule, including a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, on their respective pages below.
Agatha All Along: Season 1
Why You Should Watch: Wanda’s nemesis gets her own series to mess with other characters in the Marvel Universe.
Description: Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) escapes captivity in WestView but has to team up with a teenager to get her powers back.
Premiere Date: September 18
The Penguin: Limited Series
Why You Should Watch: Until The Batman 2 comes out, this is your next chance to return to Gotham City.
Description: Oswald Cobblepot (Colin Farrell) takes over the Gotham City underworld by teaming up with Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti).
Premiere Date: September 19
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol
Why You Should Watch: Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) are together again!
Description: Daryl and Carol reunite in France as he helps her look for a missing friend.
Premiere Date: September 29
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Slow Horses Season 4*
Friday, Sept. 20
La Maison [Movie]
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Midnight Family*
