New Movies and TV Shows Streaming in September 2024: What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Max and more

This month, streaming services add a host of new original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Prime Video and sister service Freevee, Hulu, Peacock, Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page.

Check out the highlights up top, but you can find each streamer’s full schedule, including a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, on their respective pages below.

Choose your streaming service:

Apple TV+ | Disney+ | Hulu | Max | Netflix | Paramount+ | Peacock | Prime Video & Freevee | More

Read Also: TV Premiere Dates 2024

Highlights

Agatha All Along: Season 1

Why You Should Watch: Wanda’s nemesis gets her own series to mess with other characters in the Marvel Universe.

Description: Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) escapes captivity in WestView but has to team up with a teenager to get her powers back.

Premiere Date: September 18

The Penguin: Limited Series

Why You Should Watch: Until The Batman 2 comes out, this is your next chance to return to Gotham City.

Description: Oswald Cobblepot (Colin Farrell) takes over the Gotham City underworld by teaming up with Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti).

Premiere Date: September 19



The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol

Why You Should Watch: Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) are together again!

Description: Daryl and Carol reunite in France as he helps her look for a missing friend.

Premiere Date: September 29

Apple TV+

* – original

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Slow Horses Season 4*

Friday, Sept. 20

La Maison [Movie]

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Midnight Family*

Choose your streaming service:

Apple TV+ | Disney+ | Hulu | Max | Netflix | Paramount+ | Peacock | Prime Video & Freevee | More

Read Also: TV Premiere Dates 2024