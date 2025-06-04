New Movies and Shows Streaming in June: What to Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Disney+ and more

This month, streaming services add a host of new original shows and movies, as well as catalog classics. Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in May. Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, Max, Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ get their own pages, with a few more on the last page.

Check out the highlights up top, but you can find each streamer’s full schedule, including a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, on their respective pages below.

highlights

The Bear: Season 4

Why You Should Watch: Yes, chef! The kitchen drama phenomenon is back.

Description: Chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and the staff of his restaurant, The Bear, are back for another season of business and food prep drama.

Premiere Date: June 25 on FX on Hulu

Squid Game: Season 3

Why You Should Watch: It’s the end of the game and the K-drama phenomenon.

Description: Contestant 456 (Lee Jung-jae) is still in the death game, trying to bring it down from the inside.

Premiere Date: June 27 on Netflix

Predator: Killer of Killers

Why You Should Watch: Before Predator: Badlands, the next live-action installment coming this fall, director Dan Trachtenberg has a feature-length animated Predator tale streaming this month.

Description: Three historical warriors face Predators in Viking times, feudal Japan, and the World War II Atlantic Front.

Premiere Date: June 6 on Hulu

Apple tv+

* – original

Wednesday, June 4

Stick*

Wednesday, June 11

Not a Box*

Echo Valley*

Wednesday, June 18

The Buccaneers Season 2*

Friday, June 27

Smoke*

