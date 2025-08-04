The 5 Most Anticipated TV and Streaming Shows of August

With July coming to a close, television is set for a number of highly-anticipated premieres this August. Whether it’s the long-awaited return of King of the Hill, or another season of your go-to action series, August is set to have a great lineup of releases.

We asked you to vote for your Most Anticipated TV Show of August, and based on the results, we’ve compiled the five series you are most looking forward to. Read below for the full list!

No. 1

Peacemaker: Season 2 (2025)

Premiere Date: August 21, 2025

John Cena is back as the peace-obsessed antihero in Peacemaker: Season 2, premiering August 21 on HBO Max. Picking up one month after the events of Superman (2025), the new season finds Peacemaker navigating an alternate reality and facing off against Rick Flag Sr., who blames him for his son’s death. With eight episodes directed by James Gunn and packed with DCU cameos, including Hawkgirl and Green Lantern, it’s no surprise the second season of Peacemaker was voted the most anticipated show of the month.

No. 2

Alien: Earth: Season 1 (2025)

Premiere Date: August 12, 2025

From Fargo creator Noah Hawley, Alien: Earth brings the iconic sci-fi horror franchise to FX on Hulu. Set in 2120, two years before the original Alien film, the series follows Wendy (Sydney Chandler), who leads a tactical squad investigating a crashed research vessel. What they find threatens humanity itself: five deadly alien species, including the infamous Xenomorph. With eight episodes, fans hope Alien: Earth lives up to the franchise hype.

No. 3

Wednesday: Season 2 (2025)

Premiere Date: August 6, 2025

This month, the fan-favorite Netflix series Wednesday returns with its second season, split into two volumes airing August 6 and September 3. Centered on Wednesday Addams from the iconic Addams Family, the first season won over fans with its dark humor and a breakout performance by Jenna Ortega. Now, nearly three years later, Wednesday Addams returns to Nevermore Academy. Season 2 promises new characters and darker twists… and even a surprise guest appearance by a global pop star Lady Gaga.

No. 4

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf: Season 1 (2025)

Premiere Date: August 27, 2025

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, co-created by Jack Carr and David DiGilio, is an action-packed prequel following Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch) as he transitions from elite Navy SEAL to CIA Special Ops. The series will expand the Terminal List universe and fans will see Chris Pratt reprises his role as James Reece, with new cast members Tom Hopper and Luke Hemsworth. The Terminal List was a breakout hit for Prime Video in 2022, earning over 90% on the Popcornmeter.

No. 5

King of the Hill: Season 14 (2025)

Premiere Date: August 4, 2025

After a 15-year hiatus, King of the Hill is finally back, and fans of the original animated series have a lot to look forward to. Hank and Peggy Hill come back to Arlen, Texas, after years abroad, only to find their hometown completely transformed. Bobby, now a chef in Dallas, reconnects with old friends while navigating adulthood. All 10 episodes of Season 14 land on Hulu on August 4, promising a hilarious dose of nostalgia that’s already earned Certified Fresh status. Longtime fans can look forward to the return of Mike Judge and Kathy Najimy as the voices behind Hank and Peggy Hill.

Thumbnail image by ©HBO Max

