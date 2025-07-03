The 5 Most Anticipated Movies of July

Summer has officially begun, and July is slated to be a huge month for theaters worldwide, with plenty of releases ranging from franchise favorites to superhero reboots.

We asked you to vote for your Most Anticipated Movie of July, and based on your votes, we’ve compiled the movies you absolutely cannot wait to watch in theaters. Read below for the full list!

No. 1

Superman (2025)

Release Date: July 11, 2025

It is no surprise that DC Studios CEO James Gunn’s Superman is destined to be one of the biggest summer blockbusters of the decade. Gunn directed, wrote, and produced the latest reboot of Superman, kicking off a new generation of the DC Cinematic Universe. The film will not be an origin story, but will focus on Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and Clark Kent (David Corenswet). While many fans were saddened to hear that Henry Cavill will not be returning to play the superhero, viewers have been pleasantly surprised by Corenswet’s optimistic take on the character and have high expectations for his franchise debut.

No. 2

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025)

Release Date: July 2, 2025

The beloved Jurassic franchise is back with another larger-than-life dinosaur phenomenon, Jurassic World Rebirth, just over 30 years after Jurassic Park first hit theaters. The new film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, and it features a star-studded cast that includes Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey. Gareth Edwards of Godzilla (2014) directs, and David Koepp, who penned the original Jurassic Park, returns as a writer on the new film. Fans are highly anticipating the release of what some are saying is the scariest Jurassic film to date.

No. 3

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

Release Date: July 25, 2025

The third time is (hopefully) the charm for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The Fantastic Four are making their long-awaited return to the big screen, marking their third cinematic outing two decades after their original debut and a decade after the poorly received reboot. This new take officially brings Marvel’s First Family into the MCU as part of the ongoing Multiverse Saga. Rather than rehashing their origin story, the film dives straight into the action and is expected to lay the groundwork for major crossover events, possibly including the next Avengers installment. The film is led by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and is directed by Matt Shakman, known for his work on WandaVision.

No. 4

The Old Guard 2 (2025)

Release Date: July 2, 2025

After five years, the immortals are officially back with the sequel to Netflix’s The Old Guard. The Old Guard 2 takes place directly after the events of the first installment and follows Charlize Theron’s Andy, who is still coming to terms with her newfound mortality, just as an new threat could potentially put everything she’s worked towards for thousands of years in serious danger. Theron will be joined by Hollywood legend Uma Thurman, who stars as the film’s antagonist, Discord. Directed by Victoria Mahoney, the film also features Henry Golding, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Kiki Lane, Matthais Schoenaerts, and Marwan Kenzari.

No. 5

Eddington (2025)

Release Date: July 18, 2025

Fans of director Ari Aster are thrilled to see his newest film, Eddington, hit the big screen this July. Following the success of Aster’s previous films Hereditary (2018) and Midsommar (2019), Eddington stars Joaquin Phoenix stars as a small-town sheriff in the fictional city of Eddington, New Mexico alongside Pedro Pascal, who plays the city mayor. Both characters enter a standoff as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in this story of social and political turmoil during the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020. Fans can expect a lot of twists and turns in Eddington this summer.

