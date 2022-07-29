Leonardo DiCaprio Reunites with Martin Scorsese for The Wager, and More Movie News

This week’s Ketchup brings you more headlines from the world of film development news, covering such titles as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Drago, and Tomb Raider.

This WEEK’S TOP STORY

LEONARDO DICAPRIO TO REUNITE WITH MARTIN SCORSESE FOR THE WAGER

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Some directors choose to frequently work with the same actors on multiple films. One of the most famous curren collaborative relationships is the one between director Martin Scorsese and actor Leonardo DiCaprio. So far, DiCaprio has starred in five of Scorsese’s films (Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, and The Wolf of Wall Street), with their sixth project, Killers of the Flower Moon, now aiming to release in 2023 instead of 2022. DiCaprio and Scorsese are now developing a new project that would also be an adaptation of a work by the same writer, David Grann, as Killers of the Flower Moon, and like that upcoming film, it will be for Apple Original Films. This potential seventh collaboration will be an adaptation of the upcoming non-fiction book The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder. As the title suggests, The Wager will tell the true story of the British ship the HMS Wager, which wrecked off the coast of Chile in the 1730s, leading to both a harrowing survival story and a famous mutiny case. Leonardo DiCaprio will both produce and star in The Wager, but it’s not yet known which role he would be playing.

Other Top Headlines

1. SHANG-CHI DIRECTOR TAKING ON AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY, AND OTHER MARVEL NEWS

(Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Marvel Studios had a very big Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con last week, which Rotten Tomatoes already recapped right here, but some of the news kept coming long after the final cosplayer left the convention floor. At SDCC, it was revealed that Phase Six of the MCU will conclude in 2025 with the release of two Avengers movies in the same year, namely Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (5/2/2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (11/7/2025), and also conclude what Marvel is now calling “The Multiverse Saga” (Phases Four, Five, and Six). What was especially interesting to many fans when they heard the latter title was that just a few weeks earlier, Joe and Anthony Russo had been making headlines about their interest in directing a Secret Wars movie. This week, however, Marvel head Kevin Feige clarified that the Russo Brothers are not connected to either of the Phase Six Avengers movies, including Secret Wars. We don’t yet know who will land that job, but the directing role for Avengers: The Kang Dyansty was revealed just a few days after SDCC, and the job is going to Destin Daniel Cretton, who last year delivered Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Certified Fresh at 91%). It’s not yet known which characters will make up the new Avengers roster. Another clarification Kevin Feige dropped this week concerned Fantastic Four (11/8/2024), the film that will actually start Marvel’s Phase Six. Feige said that the 2024 Fantastic Four will not be an origin story, saying, “A lot of people know this origin. A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they’ve never seen before? We’ve set a very high bar for ourselves with bringing that to the screen.” To Feige’s point, the Fantastic Four origin story was previously told in three separate live-action films: the (officially) unreleased 1994 Fantastic Four (Rotten at 27%), the 2005 Fantastic Four (Rotten at 28%), and the 2015 Fantastic Four (Rotten at 9%). Marvel’s Phase Four will conclude this fall with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (11/11/2022), and Phase Five will begin in February with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2/17/2023).

2. TOMB RAIDER FRANCHISE HITS RESET WITH A NEW LARA CROFT LIKELY

(Photo by ©Warner Bros.)

Many film productions were somehow able to weather the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and come out on the other side with finished films. There were other projects, however, that came to a grinding halt in 2020. One example of this was the video game adaptation sequel Tomb Raider 2, which would have been the second film to feature Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft if it had met its scheduled release date of March 19, 2021. As it turns out, the rights deal that allowed MGM to make Tomb Raider (after the two films in the early 2000s starring Angelina Jolie) had only been for nine years, including five years of development before 2018, and that period recently lapsed. Thus, the rights to future Tomb Raider movie adaptations — likely without Alicia Vikander attached to star as Lara Croft — are now the subject of a heated auction between several studios and streamers. Alicia Vikander’s Tomb Raider was fairly directly adapted from the 2013 prequel/reboot of the game franchise, but with Vikander now exiting the role, whichever studio lands the rights may choose to go in a completely different direction.

3. IVAN AND VIKTOR DRAGO TO SPIN OFF FROM CREED II

(Photo by Barry Wetcher/©MGM)

In Creed II (Certified Fresh at 83%), Dolph Lundgren returned to the franchise to reprise his Russian boxer character Ivan Drago from Rocky IV (Rotten at 37%) in a surprisingly bittersweet father-son story featuring his son Viktor Drago, played by Florian Munteanu. Michael B. Jordan and crew recently wrapped filming of Creed III (3/3/2023), but this week, the news emerged of a fourth movie in the Rocky franchise since the soft reboot of Creed. MGM is now developing a spin-off of Creed II called Drago, which will focus on the relationship between Ivan and Viktor. The Drago screenplay will be adapted by relative newcomer Robert Lawton, who came to MGM’s attention through his Becoming Rocky spec script about the filming of the original Rocky in the 1970s. It is not yet known if Dolph Lundgren and Florian Munteanu will return to star in Drago, or if the roles may be recast (if the film takes place far enough in the past, for example).

4. BEN AFFLECK TO RETURN AS BATMAN IN AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM