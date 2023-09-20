Latest Tomatometer Scores

Here are the latest updates on Tomatometer scores all around Rotten Tomatoes, from current releases at theaters and on streaming to classic films and TV shows with freshly added reviews.

CURRENT RELEASES

The Nun II: The Conjuring spinoff is up to 50% from 47% after 31 new reviews in week 2.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3: Adds 19 reviews in week 2 to hit 31%, widening the gap from Wedding 2‘s 27% to keep it from being the worst-reviewed of the series.

Jawan: The Bollywood sensation doubles its review count in week 2 and its score dips to 89%.

The Equalizer 3: The score is stabilizing at 75% in its third week at 140 reviews overall, and the film is now Certified Fresh.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem: Now on Paramount+ and Vudu in week 7, Mutant Mayhem drops to 96% from 97%, tying with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse for 2023’s best-reviewed animated movie.

MORE HIGHLIGHTS & CLASSIC SCORE UPDATES

Hispanic Heritage Month: We’re highlighting 12 trailblazing Latin actors and the breakout roles that made them stars, and we added hundreds of reviews for movies including When a Man Loves a Woman, Moscow on the Hudson, Real Women Have Curves, Traffic, Lone Star, La Bamba, Selena, and White Men Can’t Jump.

Pauline Kael: We’ve added a growing selection of reviews from the legendary New Yorker critic, including Wings of Desire, Beetlejuice, Full Metal Jacket, Little Shop of Horrors, A Clockwork Orange, and Top Gun. See her critic page for all the reviews.

The following recent and classic movies’ Tomatometers have changed after new reviews:

84% Westworld (1973) +2 percentage points on the Tomatometer

61% Psycho III (1986) +2

33% Hackers (1995) +2

86% Walkabout (1971) +1

85% The Exorcist (1973) +1

85% Slap Shot (1977) +1

93% Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) +1

83% Dressed to Kill (1980) +1

86% The Evil Dead (1981) +1

63% History of the World: Part I (1981) +1

89% The Dead Zone (1983) +1

88% Once Upon a Time in America (1984) +1

42% Legend (1985) +1

91% Little Shop of Horrors (1986) +1

67% The Witches of Eastwick (1987) +1

92% Matilda (1996) +1

21% Dead Silence (2007) +1

85% In Bruges (2008) +1

80% The Two Faces of January (2014) +1

95% La Dolce Vita (1960) -1

87% A Clockwork Orange (1971) -1

57% Top Gun (1986) -1

90% Full Metal Jacket (1987) -1

91% The Little Mermaid (1989) -1

63% Quantum of Solace (2008) -1

93% Last Year at Marienbad (1961) -2

75% Fitzcarraldo (1982) -2

95% Wings of Desire (1987) -2

73% Fatal Attraction (1987) -2

85% A Taste of Honey (1961) -4

Why do Tomatometers change over time? Because critics are always doing what they do best: Watching and reviewing. Plus, our team is always researching and highlighting reviews and essays from throughout movie history, often from overlooked or forgotten sources. The Tomatometer scores then becomes a living, breathing number, documenting thought and expression both then and now.

