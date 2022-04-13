Jude Law on Becoming Dumbledore for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

This week, we get a new chapter in the ongoing saga of the Wizarding World series, which began all the way back in 2001 with the first Harry Potter film and continues now with the Fantastic Beasts prequels. The latest installment, The Secrets of Dumbledore, dives even deeper into the relationship between the powerful wizard Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and his evil counterpart Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen), who seeks to eliminate muggles and rule the world. Ahead of the film’s release, we spoke with Law about taking on the role of Dumbledore, the wise, beloved mentor of the original Harry Potter films, who Law explains is the type of person we all wished we had as a leader. Law explains the inspiration he took from the esteemed actors who previously portrayed Dumbledore, Richard Harris and Michael Gambon, and what liberties he was able to take in playing a younger version of the character, beginning with the wardrobe. He describes what it was like to explore the complicated inner layers of the man who would become the older, wiser man audiences were already familiar with, and how that ties into the complicated dynamics between Dumbledore and Grindelwald. And lastly, he talks about the pure magic of moviemaking and what it’s like to be part of such a special franchise that brings joy to so many people.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore opens in theaters on April 15, 2022.

