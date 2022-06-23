Five Favorite Films

Jenny Slate's Five Favorite Films

The voice of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On explains how films by François Truffaut and Hayao Miyazaki influenced her new movie and why she wouldn't exactly call it a "mockumentary."

by | June 23, 2022 | Comments
Jenny Slate at the New York premiere of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

(Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Jenny Slate first voiced Marcel the Shell with Shoes On — a tiny anthropomorphized shell (with shoes on) — over a decade ago, when she and director Dean Fleischer Camp released a charming, quirky short film to tremendous acclaim. In the short and two sequels that followed it, Marcel answers questions about his life in a lo-fi, faux-documentary style as he goes about his stop-motion animated day. They are a singular, comforting vibe.

Since those shorts, Slate has gone on to become a beloved film and TV star, appearing in movies like the acclaimed abortion romantic comedy Obvious Child, lending her voice to Disney’s Zootopia, and stealing scenes in Parks and Recreation. But she’s returned to the viral videos that helped establish her as a unique creative voice (and not just because of Marcel’s distinctive squeaky speech) in a new feature-length Marcel movie.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, which opens in Los Angeles and New York on June 24 ahead of a nationwide release on July 15, puts Slate back in Marcel’s wee boots. It’s a unique and touching movie, complete with the sweet humor of the shorts and some surprisingly deep themes about grief and loneliness, as well as the power of 60 Minutes’ investigative journalism. Marcel the Shell is hard to classify, but Rotten Tomatoes tasked Slate with identifying her Five Favorite Films. Her list is a wide-ranging assortment of movies that includes a celebrated French film, a Tom Hanks rom-com, and a holiday classic. It’s not too hard to see how these films might have influenced both Slate and Marcel the Shell — even if Marcel seems to be a bigger fan of Leslie Stahl than any movie.

Small Change (1976)

90%

I love all of the little stories about the children. [François] Truffaut really did capture the freshness and non-performance that comes with little kids who aren’t trying to make you think anything about themselves, really. I love how it’s a safe world. Like, a baby falls out a window and isn’t hurt. [laughs] It is a very dear film, it’s a very kind film, and really hopeful. And I just love that it’s a peek into small-town France at that time.

Home Alone (1990)

67%

I think it’s a perfect film, full stop. Definitely a perfect holiday film, but also, like, a perfect film.

Spirited Away (2001)

97%

This isn’t gonna be a big surprise, but I love Spirited Away so much. I love how deeply committed it is to being itself. The animation is gorgeous. I think the storyline is out of this world and exciting, and it makes me want to do better at my own story writing. But then, I love how the characters can just be so casual with each other. One of my favorite moments is the line “No-Face, I didn’t know you knew how to knit.” I just… I love it.

Charade (1963)

94%

Charade, starring Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn? That’s a class act. That film’s a chic mystery that takes place in Paris. And Audrey Hepburn is — they’re both — at the top of their game. It’s a very elegant experience.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

75%

I, like everybody else on the entire Earth, love Tom Hanks so much. But one of my favorite pieces of acting in that movie is when Rita Wilson is talking about a love affair and she starts crying so hard. The men can’t understand why she’s so upset and she’s just truly devastated.

James Grebey for Rotten Tomatoes: Was Marcel the Shell with Shoes On inspired by any of those movies? Maybe not directly, but thematically or subconsciously?

Jenny Slate: I think that the really natural style of Small Change and the kind of hands-off perspective Truffaut seems to have — he’s just not a pushy director at all — informed a preference in me, for sure. And then I know for me and Dean, who directed this movie, the spiders in Marcel are directly inspired by the little soot guys in Spirited Away.

RT: What type of movie would you categorize Marcel the Shell with Shoes On as? It’s a mockumentary, it’s kind of a kids’ movie, it’s a beautifully melancholy story about grief. Where does it fit in?

Slate: I couldn’t tell you where it fits in, but I do think it’s for everyone. You know, unless you’re a really small baby and you can’t sit through a movie [laughs] But I really think it has something for everyone. The only other things I can think of that are like that are shows about nature. Somehow everybody’s kind of drawn into just watching what’s happening in this environment that they’ve probably never been to themselves.

I do think it is for everyone, but it certainly does have a genre. It is a documentary, and it’s weird to call it a mockumentary. We decided, because a lot of mockumentaries have a big emphasis on the mocking… In another one of my favorite movies, Waiting for Guffman, the people in it are kind of tragic. They’re wonderful, the characters are incredible, but they’re fools, you know? The film operates on this funny thing, which is that they think they are such a big deal and we all know that they’re not very talented at what they’re doing, but we love watching them do it. And, weirdly, we do hope for the best for them. But with Marcel, like, he’s not a fool. He’s just the subject of a documentary. It just happens to be that he doesn’t really exist.

RT: I know Marcel loves 60 Minutes, but what’s Marcel’s favorite movie?

Slate: We had a bit that got taken out that Marcel had watched a movie that he calls “You Have Mail.” [laughs] He can’t remember the name of it. And he had such a hard time remembering Tom Hanks’ name. I think he came up with “Todd Hand.” It’s like in the Marcel movie when he can’t remember “Wayne Gretsky” and ends up with “Whale Jet Ski.” It was one of those moments.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On opens in select theaters on June 24, 2022 and expands nationwide on July 15, 2022.

Thumbnail images by: Everett Collection, ©20th Century Fox Film Corp., ©Buena Vista

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Bravo worst First Look Trophy Talk NBA news Stephen King TruTV japanese prank Heroines binge TV One political drama Star Wars Celebration Cosplay harry potter dc Fall TV spinoff Netflix Christmas movies lord of the rings CBS All Access interviews elevated horror Fantasy MCU Rocketman docudrama comic books Trivia Writers Guild of America YouTube Television Academy richard e. Grant LGBT HBO classics 2019 toy story ViacomCBS TBS Paramount Network posters satire franchise HBO Max target scene in color Extras trailers 93rd Oscars Super Bowl crime Polls and Games Prime Video Crackle stoner laika Year in Review nfl Superheroe BET witnail Ellie Kemper GLAAD FX on Hulu trophy chucky IFC Films cults Arrowverse El Rey child's play Columbia Pictures spider-verse aliens scene in color film series stop motion Trailer Apple TV+ spanish language indie SXSW Western Box Office video disaster historical drama leaderboard Amazon Studios spider-man USA Network kong Mary Poppins Returns golden globe awards supernatural Country Dark Horse Comics crime drama Acorn TV festival slasher versus jamie lee curtis TV Land reboot Toys olympics VICE football South by Southwest Film Festival 45 fresh jurassic park Music game show Native New York Comic Con Rom-Com action-comedy Sony Pictures Drama monster movies Watching Series Apple cartoon Paramount Pictures halloween Academy Awards DC Universe revenge Song of Ice and Fire Holiday 20th Century Fox Britbox 94th Oscars popular NBC IFC spain Musicals Star Trek Best Actress independent canceled TV shows Oscar cars Amazon The Witch Hallmark A24 psycho mob President Marvel Television cooking natural history ghosts doctor who twilight Nominations a nightmare on elm street Sundance Now WarnerMedia summer TV what to watch HFPA television Star Wars Ghostbusters psychological thriller critic resources BAFTA 90s BET Awards 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards dark Disney streaming service Tokyo Olympics movies Nat Geo Amazon Prime superman indiana jones AMC dragons MTV Disney Awards movie VOD stand-up comedy biography mutant dogs Animation nature parents hispanic heritage month Emmy Nominations FXX Kids & Family screen actors guild Spectrum Originals dceu First Reviews The CW Rock Binge Guide ratings Comics on TV high school The Purge American Society of Cinematographers documentary Pop sports Shudder Interview new star wars movies black comedy Sundance Set visit biopic broadcast video on demand Martial Arts nbcuniversal best The Walt Disney Company crossover Musical genre 24 frames anime National Geographic Showtime DC streaming service hidden camera razzies Elton John BBC One blockbuster RT History thriller unscripted art house rotten movies we love social media Universal GIFs adaptation Sci-Fi Hear Us Out quibi asian-american obi wan Pixar HBO Go romance Television Critics Association Broadway 2021 Marathons Women's History Month DC Comics Mary poppins ID OWN Oscars Tumblr die hard Tags: Comedy children's TV Adult Swim docuseries Turner spanish women 007 screenings spy thriller saw hollywood name the review all-time PlayStation werewolf legend Disney Plus Endgame book zombies TCA Awards 2020 sitcom batman know your critic YouTube Premium live event Classic Film Focus Features Mary Tyler Moore summer TV preview Sneak Peek Starz justice league X-Men The Arrangement Podcast dexter international japan ITV rom-coms politics 2015 Tubi green book Video Games RT21 Vudu godzilla Mindy Kaling italian Hallmark Christmas movies series scorecard Countdown ABC toronto ABC Family Schedule Peacock The Academy young adult Brie Larson YouTube Red Mudbound Crunchyroll dramedy theme song police drama debate streaming criterion breaking bad comic book movies Captain marvel 79th Golden Globes Awards scary king kong Esquire SXSW 2022 Alien PBS Sundance TV Amazon Prime Video vs. Best and Worst remakes streaming movies SundanceTV Rocky Geeked Week canceled mockumentary festivals singing competition kids boxing live action Image Comics Comedy serial killer Exclusive Video Best Picture A&E foreign Action king arthur Funimation DirecTV sequels Spring TV Summer CBS Fox News Biopics Mystery comic book movie deadpool Masterpiece worst movies Netflix TV discovery Christmas Holidays blaxploitation History marvel cinematic universe Walt Disney Pictures romantic comedy Election Pacific Islander facebook FX rt archives sequel TCM hispanic Ovation Legendary Character Guide war zombie cancelled crime thriller Valentine's Day Comic Book feel good comic MGM Paramount Best Actor diversity heist movie USA comiccon Lucasfilm australia VH1 Lifetime free movies gangster Travel Channel animated Nickelodeon 73rd Emmy Awards Anna Paquin travel MSNBC GoT TV renewals Opinion Paramount Plus NYCC casting venice rt labs critics edition BBC zero dark thirty latino cats Film Festival critics Instagram Live blockbusters AMC Plus basketball Turner Classic Movies kaiju Calendar 2018 Winners FOX Emmys Awards Tour renewed TV shows 21st Century Fox Pop TV documentaries fast and furious universal monsters french Best Director Creative Arts Emmys Horror hist Red Carpet telelvision TNT talk show adenture E! OneApp emmy awards teaser rt labs Hollywood Foreign Press Association marvel comics vampires Pirates See It Skip It CMT reviews Pet Sematary ABC Signature Indigenous Lifetime Christmas movies pirates of the caribbean joker space Chernobyl book adaptation Fargo golden globes 72 Emmy Awards Chilling Adventures of Sabrina streamig sopranos new york cancelled TV shows black TCA 2017 Neflix tv talk 4/20 strong female leads ESPN Infographic science fiction San Diego Comic-Con Comedy Central Film new zealand scene in color series Fox Searchlight Grammys medical drama BBC America Quiz period drama comedies finale summer preview mission: impossible Lionsgate Spike PaleyFest Marvel 2016 Freeform CNN transformers Hulu slashers 1990s WGN Wes Anderson CW Seed 2017 robots true crime Disney Channel composers aapi TIFF wonder woman Baby Yoda Syfy comics halloween tv miniseries DGA Sony IMDb TV Cartoon Network cops adventure Avengers south america 99% Shondaland Food Network directors Superheroes Discovery Channel Warner Bros. based on movie rotten suspense Tomatazos superhero The Walking Dead Black Mirror TV movies Marvel Studios Universal Pictures anthology Winter TV Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Logo Family target archives films Thanksgiving award winner cancelled TV series TCA YA mcc sag awards scene in color Teen Photos boxoffice Epix technology Pride Month christmas movies game of thrones TLC obituary TCA Winter 2020 APB cancelled television dreamworks Black History Month Tarantino scary movies Disney+ Disney Plus concert Apple TV Plus Premiere Dates SDCC LGBTQ james bond Certified Fresh cinemax royal family E3 Cannes Reality Reality Competition Comic-Con@Home 2021 71st Emmy Awards
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy