How to Train Your Dragon First Reviews: "Astonishing, Heartfelt, An Epic Cinematic Experience"

Following the successes of Disney’s remakes of its animated classics, DreamWorks has adapted How to Train Your Dragon into live-action, and the first reviews lean positive regarding its faithfulness to the original. The new movie is again directed by HTTYD franchise helmer Dean DeBois, and it retains the first film’s script beat for beat, for better or worse. Fans of the animated version should delight in seeing this world and its characters rendered more real, while the cast is being championed for breathing new life into the familiar story.



Here’s what critics are saying about How to Train Your Dragon:

Does it do the original justice?

I have never seen such a perfect adaptation before.

—Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

How to Train Your Dragon stands out as a faithful and respectful rendition of the beloved animated film, a comforting reassurance for fans of the original.

— Britany Murphy, Muses of Media

The remake honors the original with some nice dramatic depth, majestic action sequences that soar, and beautiful special effects.

— M.N. Miller, FandomWire

How to Train Your Dragon honors the charm of the original.

— Lovia Gyarkye, The Hollywood Reporter

This isn’t so much a remake as it is a relaunch that honors the original while giving new riders a chance to take to the skies.

—Tara McNamara, Common Sense Media

Is it maybe even better than the original?

DreamWorks’ reimagining of its 2010 How to Train Your Dragon is the first [live-action remake] that actually might be better than the original.

— G. Allen Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle

It’s hard to improve on the first movie, though the last act looks positively iconic in this new incarnation.

— Peter Debruge, Variety

While this version may not be as strong as the original, it retains what family audiences connect with most.

— M.N. Miller, FandomWire

Are there any glaring changes?

The most significant difference in terms of the story is that the live-action version tones down the humour and adopts a more dramatic approach…it works, for the most part.

— Britany Murphy, Muses of Media

DeBlois has the good foresight to make subtle adjustments in his actors’ performances and execution that significantly shift the tone and emotion, skewing towards a more dramatic and richly somber take on the source material.

— Mike Manalo, Geeks of Color

Was hiring the original film’s director a great idea?

With original director Dean DeBlois back at the helm once more, his commitment to the characters and the cinematic world he helped build the first time around still shines through.

— Tori Brazier, Metro

He loved the story then, and he continues to love it now.

— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

Likely why this movie works as well as it does…DeBlois knows the strengths of the animated movie and used that to his advantage with this new version.

— Britany Murphy, Muses of Media

Is the remake necessary?

Of course not. However, there is enough here to love, with enough magic in it to entertain the entire family.

— M.N. Miller, FandomWire

It’s not an essential remake, but at least it’s not an offensive one.

— Lovia Gyarkye, The Hollywood Reporter

While some might question going to see a movie that swaps in real people and follows the original story almost exactly beat for beat, there is comfort in knowing what to expect, while still seeing the relationships, emotions, and overall human dynamics re-interpreted.

— Dessi Gomez, Deadline Hollywood Daily

A re-release of the animated movies would have been nicer…I don’t think it was necessary (just like most live-action films these days).

— Britany Murphy, Muses of Media

How is the script?

The script feels almost identical in both versions…Fortunately, How to Train Your Dragon had — and therefore still has — a rock-solid screenplay.

— Peter Debruge, Variety

An added line of humorous or genuine dialogue in big moments helps the film feel less formulaic.

— Dessi Gomez, Deadline Hollywood Daily

By sticking to the same plot points and resolutions, the screenplay for this How to Train Your Dragon plays things pretty safe.

— Eric Goldman, IGN Movies

Is the movie better than most live-action remakes?

Much better than many others released in the past few years.

— Britany Murphy, Muses of Media

As far as live-action remakes go, this is among the stronger entries in the genre.

— Doug Jamieson, The Jam Report

How to Train Your Dragon is, without a doubt, the quintessential example of how to adapt an animated classic for live-action properly. — Mike Manalo, Geeks of Color

Unlike some of Disney’s recent rote live-action remakes, the film effectively breathes new life into this old story.

— Nikki Baughan, Screen International

[It’s] a less interesting film than, say, the new Lilo & Stitch, albeit one that still works as a touching spin on the story we already know.

— Eric Goldman, IGN Movies

DreamWorks has…proved, with this How to Train Your Dragon update, that it can be as bland as the best of them.

— Kevin Maher, Times (UK)

How do the dragons look in live-action?

What truly makes the film a triumph are the technical aspects, starting with the VFX of the photorealistic dragons.

— Mike Manalo, Geeks of Color

One of the treats of this film is seeing the real-life interpretations of the animation’s original designs as all the dragons live and breathe on the screen in truly impressive ways.

— Tori Brazier, Metro

The dragons are so tactile that you can sense what it would be like to run your hand over their scaly hides.

— Tara McNamara, Common Sense Media

Toothless is perfect. The visual effects team did an incredible job of allowing his facial expressions to tell the story.

— Tara McNamara, Common Sense Media

Some looked better than others, but one thing I noticed across the board was their colours being toned down…some of these redesigns were a bit of a miss for me.

— Britany Murphy, Muses of Media

What about the visuals overall?

It looks visually spectacular.

— Casey Chong, Casey’s Movie Mania

Visually, the live-action remake is frequently breathtaking.

— Doug Jamieson, The Jam Report

There were numerous moments of sheer brilliance…the visual effects team certainly delivered some awe-inspiring moments.

— Britany Murphy, Muses of Media

The cinematography, courtesy of Matrix veteran Bill Pope, is also astonishing.

— Mike Manalo, Geeks of Color

Is the action even more thrilling this time?

The action is top-notch, with the high-stakes third act against the gigantic, yet imposing Red Death resulting in one of the most thrilling live-action dragon battles ever put on the big screen.

— Casey Chong, Casey’s Movie Mania

[It] brilliantly raises the stakes in the film’s epic and action-packed dragon battles.

— Sabina Graves, io9.com

The adrenaline and joy come through wonderfully in the scenes Hiccup flies with Toothless.

— Dessi Gomez, Deadline Hollywood Daily

Will we need tissues?

It feels like everything is turned up to 11 – including both the frightening and emotional bits, so bring your tissues.

— Tori Brazier, Metro

The bond between boy and dragon pulls the heartstrings when Thames sheds tears at the thought of losing his friend.

— Dessi Gomez, Deadline Hollywood Daily

How are the actors?

A strong ensemble cast – particularly Thames, who showcases both a sympathetic vulnerability and an endearing quiet strength as the sensitive Hiccup.

— Nikki Baughan, Screen International

Mason Thames as Hiccup delivers a standout performance, effectively conveying every emotion he exudes on-screen.

— Britany Murphy, Muses of Media

Thames does a great job balancing the tone set by Baruchel with Hiccup’s dry humor and making the lines his own, infusing them with earnestness and urgency.

— Dessi Gomez, Deadline Hollywood Daily

The actor brings a Disney Channel star kind of energy — that familiar, endearingly optimistic gusto — to his performance, which differs from Jay Baruchel’s more humorously weary and sometimes sardonic approach to the character’s woes.

— Lovia Gyarkye, The Hollywood Reporter

Nico Parker is also incredible in this movie…The two of them together? Out-of-this-world performances with a chemistry that oozes off the screen.

— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

The actor’s best performance in any film…it’s the most complex Butler’s ever been in a motion picture. Truly excellent work. — Mike Manalo, Geeks of Color

The acting is uneven and symptomatic of a film with no driving vision. — Kevin Maher, Times (UK)

Should we bring the kids?

It’s loud and diverting and very young children are sure to be entertained.

— Kevin Maher, Times (UK)

On a tonal level, this version of How to Train Your Dragon seems much more geared toward children.

— Lovia Gyarkye, The Hollywood Reporter

Now that the dragons look real, the scare factor is definitely up a notch or two.

— Tara McNamara, Common Sense Media

It does make [the dragons] scarier, especially for younger viewers, with the danger levels amped up.

— Tori Brazier, Metro

Is this version likely to increase HTTYD fandom?

I am sure that it will create a new generation of fans for the series, who will hopefully also check out the animated How to Train Your Dragon offerings.

— Britany Murphy, Muses of Media

What is so beautiful about this movie is that it is sure to welcome a whole new generation of fans to this world that will fill their hearts with glee, but also destroy them.

— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

As the playful humor and costumes make clear, this film is aimed at the next generation of dragon riders.

— Tara McNamara, Common Sense Media

The new version will work very well again for a new audience as well as its nostalgic original fans.

— Tori Brazier, Metro

Will it make us excited for the sequels?

How to Train Your Dragon treats us to an astonishing, heartfelt, and epic cinematic experience that will keep hardcore fans and new fans alike incredibly excited for their next visit to Berk.

— Mike Manalo, Geeks of Color

With this do-over, DeBlois has the chance to reinforce the foundation, which should make the sequels stronger.

— Peter Debruge, Variety

[It] gives me hope for the rest of the trilogy.

— Tessa Smith, Mama’s Geeky

I’m so ready for How to Train Your Dragon II.

— Sabina Graves, io9.com

How to Train Your Dragon opens in theaters on June 13, 2025.

