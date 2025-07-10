How the Superman Cast Brought Their Characters to Life in James Gunn's Reboot

David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, director James Gunn, and the rest of the cast sat down with RT correspondent Mark Ellis to talk about their upcoming movie Superman.

In James Gunn’s highly anticipated Superman, Corenswet takes flight as Clark Kent, balancing his Kryptonian legacy with his life as a reporter in Metropolis. Brosnahan stars alongside him as the fearless and sharp-witted Lois Lane, with Skyler Gisondo as the ever-loyal Jimmy Olsen and Wendell Pierce as Daily Planet editor Perry White. The film introduces a large ensemble of heroes and allies, including Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as the elemental Metamorpho. Beck Bennett plays Steve Lombard, with Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant. Opposing Superman is María Gabriela de Faría as the formidable Angela Spica, also known as The Engineer, and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, while a scheming Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) tries to bring Superman down for good.

In the interview, the cast talks about using the comics to build their characters, Corenswet and Brosnahan open up about the emotional side of Lois and Superman’s relationship, and Gunn dives into all things Justice Gang.

Mark Ellis for Rotten Tomatoes: James, I love the way you set Superman up in this new movie, where he’s this Superman that audiences have come to know and love for decades. But, this Superman is not perfect and a lot of times he needs help. Why was that important to establish right off the bat?

James Gunn: Well, because I wanted a Superman that people could relate to. And I wanted… You know, one of the things that interested me about telling a Superman movie was to take the Superman that I loved and all the iconography associated with Superman and be completely true to him — but just get to know him a little bit better. Like, examine his interior life a little bit more. And I think this comes at a time in Superman’s life when some things he believes about himself he finds out aren’t true. So at the heart of this is a personal story.

Superman flies into theaters July 11.

