Halloween Programming Guide 2025

It’s spooky season and that means a whole month of macabre treats in the lead-up to Halloween. On television, that includes everything from hardcore horror to dark comedy. Some cable channels and streaming services have a whole month of movies and episodes before it’s time to trick or treat.

That can be a lot of spooky content coming at you, so Rotten Tomatoes is here to help. Here’s a guide to the streaming hubs, network marathons, and individual offerings on television (or your various other screens) this October.

STREAMING HUBS

AMC+ Countdown to Fearfest

Includes: The Shining, Misery, Nightmare on Elm Street and more

Apple TV+ Halloween Frights and Delights

Includes: It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, Curses, Ghostwriter and more

Disney+ This Is Halloween

Includes: Goosebumps, Hocus Pocus, Hocus Pocus 2, The Nightmare Before Christmas and more

Huluween

Includes: The Fly, Late Night with the Devil, Signs, and more

HBO Max

Includes: Scooby-Doo, The Conjuring franchise, It Follows and more

Netflix & Chills

Includes: The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Haunted Hotel, The Blackening and more

Paramount+ Peak Screaming

Includes: Scary Movie, Scream VI, Smile 2 and more

Peacock Countdown to Halloween Horror

Includes: M3gan 2.0, Brightburn, Terrifier 3 and more

Pluto TV Pluto Horror

Includes: The Evil Dead, Ginger Snaps, Secret Window and more

Prime Video

Includes: War of the Worlds (2025), The Craft, Nosferatu (2024) and more

Shudder Season of Screams

Includes: Late Night with the Devil, Clown in a Cornfield, V/H/S 94 and more

Tubi Horror

Includes: The Possession, Terrifier, The Strangers and more

Daily Programming

Wednesday, October 1

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Halloween, Roku Channel

Krypto Saves the Day: Halloween Havoc, HBO Max

Scoobtober marathons all month, Cartoon Network, Boomerang

Edward Scissorhands, noon, Freeform

The Haunted Mansion (2003), 2:25 p.m. Freeform

Fearfest Halloween Kickoff, 3 p.m., AMC

Casper (1995), 4:25 p.m., Freeform

Hocus Pocus, 8:55 p.m., Freeform

Thursday, October 2

Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Halloween, Disney+

The Friday the 13th Murders – HBO Max

The Real Murders on Elm Street – HBO Max

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, 10:30 a.m., Freeform

Casper (1995), 1 p.m., Freeform

Beetlejuice, 3:20 p.m., Freeform

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, 5:20 p.m., Freeform

Trick ‘r Treat, 6 p.m., AMC

Hotel Transylvania, 6:55 p.m., Freeform

Friday the 13th (2009), 8 p.m., AMC

Hotel Transylvania 2, 9 p.m., Freeform

Jeepers Creepers, 10 p.m. AMC

Friday, October 3

Bring Her Back, HBO Max

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends Halloween Episode – Disney+

Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Netflix

The Sisters Grimm, Apple TV+

V/H/S: Halloween, Shudder

The Witches (1990), 10:30 a.m., Freeform

Hocus Pocus, 12:30 p.m., Freeform

Hotel Transylvania, 2:30 p.m., Freeform

Hotel Transylvania 2, 4:30 p.m., Freeform

Monsters, Inc., 6:30 p.m., Freeform

It (2017), 8 p.m., AMC

Monsters University, 8:35 p.m., Freeform

Another Man’s Poison, 10 p.m. – TCM

Beastly, midnight, Freeform

Saturday, October 4

Halloween Wars, Disney+, Hulu

Night of the Living Dead, Netflix

The Witches (1990), 7 a.m., Freeform

Freddy vs. Jason Weekend, 8 a.m., AMC

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, 9 a.m., Freeform

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, 12:05 p.m., Freeform

Edward Scissorhands, 2:05 p.m., Freeform

Hocus Pocus, 4:35 p.m., Freeform

Casper (1995), 6:45 p.m., Freeform

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon new episodes 9 p.m. Sundays, Streaming on AMC+

Beetlejuice, 9:15 p.m., Freeform

Haunted Mansion, 11:20 p.m., Freform

Sunday, October 5

Kiff Halloween Episode, Disney+

Freddy vs. Jason Weekend continues, 6 a.m., AMC

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, 7 a.m., Freform

Twitches, 9 a.m., Freform

Twitches Too, 11:05 a.m., Freeform

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1:05 p.m., Freeform

Casper (1995), 2:45 p.m., Freeform

Scooby-Doo Spooctacular Halloween Toons, 3 p.m. Sundays, MeToons

Beetlejuice, 5:15 p.m., Freeform

Hocus Pocus, 7:20 p.m., Freeform

Hocus Pocus 2, 9:30 p.m., Freeform

Matilda (1996), midnight, Freeform

Monday, October 6

Family Guy “A Little Fright Music” Halloween Special, Hulu

Alice in Wonderland (2010), noon, Freeform

Alice Through the Looking Glass, 2:30 p.m., Freeform

Matilda (1996), 5 p.m., Freeform

House of Wax (2005), 5:30 p.m., AMC

The Addams Family (1991), 7 p.m., Freeform

Ghost Ship, 8 p.m., AMC

Thir13n Ghosts, 10 p.m., AMC

Tuesday, October 7

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans, Shudder

Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now, Paramount+ with Showtime

True Haunting, Netflix

Creature Feature marathon, 9 a.m., AMC

Edward Scissorhands, noon, Freeform

The Addams Family (1991), 2:25 p.m., Freeform

Addams Family Values, 4:25 p.m., Freeform

Hocus Pocus, 6:30 p.m., Freeform

Hocus Pocus 2, 8:35 p.m., Freeform

Wednesday, October 8

Is It Cake? Halloween, Netflix

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, 10:30 a.m., Freeform

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, 1:30 p.m., Freeform

Hotel Transylvania, 4:30 p.m., Freeform

Hotel Transylvania 2, 6:30 p.m., Freeform

The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs: A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), 8 p.m., Shudder

Casper (1995), 8:30 p.m., Freeform

Freddy vs. Jason, 10:55 p.m., AMC

Thursday, October 9

Spooky Buddies, 10:30 a.m., Freeform

Hotel Transylvania, 12:30 p.m., Freeform

Stephen King’s It Part 1 (1990), 2:30 p.m., AMC

Hotel Transylvania 2, 2:30 p.m., Freeform

Hocus Pocus, 4:30 p.m., Freeform

Stephen King’s It Part 2 (1990), 4:45 p.m., AMC

Casper (1995), 6:30 p.m., Freeform

Christine (1983), 7 p.m., AMC

Beetlejuice, 8:55 p.m., Freeform

It (2017), 9 p.m., AMC

Friday October 10

Just Joe Bob, Shudder

The Substance, HBO Max

Vicious [MOVIE] – Paramount+

Arachnophobia, 11 a.m., Freeform

Disturbia, 1:30 p.m., Freeform

Run Michael Run marathon, 2 p.m., AMC

Beetlejuice, 4 p.m., Freeform

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 6 p.m., Freeform

He Ran All the Way, 8 p.m. – TCM

Sleepy Hollow (1999), 8:35 p.m., Freeform

Die! Die! My Darling! – 9:30 p.m. – TCM

Matilda (1996), midnight, Freeform

Saturday, October 11

Halloween Baking Championships, Disney+, Hulu

Hocus Pocus, 10 a.m., Freeform

Haunted Mansion (2023), 12:05 p.m., Freeform

Final Destination Marathon, 1 p.m., AMC

Toy Story of Terror, 2:45 p.m., Freeform

Hotel Transylvania, 3:15 p.m., Freeform

Hotel Transylvania 2, 5:20 p.m., Freeform

The Addams Family (1991), 7:25 p.m., Freeform

Addams Family Values, 9:30 p.m., Freeform

Edward Scissorhands, 11:35 p.m., Freeform

Sunday, October 12

The Black Cauldron, 7 a.m., Freeform

Fear the ‘80s Marathon, 8 a.m., AMC

Spooky Buddies, 9 a.m., Freeform

Toy Story of Terror, 11:05 a.m., Freeform

Hotel Transylvania, 11:35 a.m., Freeform

Hotel Transylvania, 1:40 p.m., Freeform

The Haunted Mansion (2003), 3:40 p.m., Freeform

The Addams Family (1991), 5:40 p.m., Freeform

Addams Family Values, 7:45 p.m., Freeform

Hocus Pocus, 9:50 p.m., Freeform

Beetlejuice, midnight, Freeform

Monday, October 13

Tim Burton Day, noon, Freeform

Halloween Marathon, 2 p.m., AMC

Tuesday, October 14

A Nightmare of Freddy Marathon, 11:30 a.m., AMC

Encanto, 2 p.m., Freeform

Haunted Mansion (2023), 4:05 p.m., Freeform

Beetlejuice Pop N’ Knowledge, 6:45 p.m., Freeform

Hocus Pocus Pop N’ Knowledge, 8:50 p.m., Freeform

Wednesday, October 15

Don’t Breathe, Peacock, Tubi

Graveyard Carz Season 20, HBO Max

Ghost Adventures Season 28 new episodes Wednesday, Discovery+

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire, Disney+

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, 10:30 a.m., Freeform

Hocus Pocus, 1 p.m., Freeform

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, 3 p.m., Freeform

Beetlejuice, 5 p.m., Freeform

Trick ‘r Treat, 6 p.m., AMC

Hotel Transylvania, 7 p.m., Freeform

Jeepers Creepers, 8 p.m., AMC

Hotel Transylvania 2, 9 p.m., Freeform

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), 10 p.m., AMC

Thursday, October 16

The Cabin in the Woods, Peacock

Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, Peacock

Ghosts Season 5 premiere, CBS, streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime

Toy Story of Terror, 11 a.m., Freeform

Gooesbumps 2: Haunted Halloween, 11:30 a.m., Freeform

Hotel Transylvania, 1:30 p.m., Freeform

Hotel Transylvania 2, 3:35 p.m., Freeform

The Omen, 7:15 p.m., AMC

Carrie (2013), 9:45 p.m., AMC

Friday, October 17

O.T.H.E.R. [MOVIE], Shudder

R.L. Stine’s Pumpkinhead [MOVIE] – Tubi

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010), 10:30 a.m., Freeform

Friday the 13th marathon, 11 a.m., AMC

101 Dalmatians (1996), 1 p.m., Freeform

Cruella, 3:25 p.m., Freeform

Hocus Pocus, 6:30 p.m., Freeform

Leave Her to Heaven, 8 p.m. – TCM

Hocus Pocus 2, 8:35 p.m., Freeform

Black Widow (1954), 10 p.m. -TCM

Something Wicked This Way Comes (1983), midnight, Freeform

Saturday, October 18

Alice in Wonderland (2010), 7 a.m., Freeform

Stephen King Marathon 8:45 a.m., AMC

Alice Through the Looking Glass, 9:35 a.m., Freeform

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, 12:10 p.m., Freeform

The Haunted Mansion (2003), 2:50 p.m., AMC

Monsters, Inc., 4:50 p.m., Freeform

Monsters University, 6:55 p.m., Freeform

Hocus Pocus, 9:25 p.m., Freeform

Casper (1995), 11:35 p.m., Freeform

Sunday, October 19

Halloweentown, 7 a.m., Freeform

Michael vs. Everyone Marathon, 8:30 a.m., AMC

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge, 9 a.m., Freeform

Beauty and the Beast (1991), 11 a.m., Freeform

Matilda (1996), 3:05 p.m., Freeform

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, 5:10 p.m., Freeform

Haunted Mansion (2023), 6:50 p.m., Freeform

Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2025, 9 p.m. Shudder

Casper (1995), 9:30 p.m., Freeform

Frankenweenie (2012), midnight, Freeform

Monday, October 20

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, 10:30 a.m., Freeform

Stephen King’s It Part 1 (1990), 1:30 p.m., AMC

Hotel Transylvania, 2:10 p.m., Freeform

Stephen King’s It Part 2 (1990), 3:45 p.m., AMC

Hotel Transylvania 2, 4:15 p.m., Freeform

Friday the 13th Part 2, 6 p.m., AMC

Casper (1995), 6:20 p.m., Freeform

Friday the 13th (2009), 8 p.m., AMC

Hocus Pocus, 8:50 p.m., Freeform

Freddy vs. Jason, 10 p.m., AMC

Tuesday, October 21

Hotel Transylvania, 10:30 a.m., Freeform

Hotel Transylvania 2, 12:35 p.m., Freeform

Capser (1995), 2:40 p.m., Freeform

Thir13 Ghosts, 5 p.m., AMC

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, 5:10 p.m., Freeform

The Addams Family (1991), 6:50 p.m., Freeform

Final Destination, 7 p.m., AMC

Addams Family Values, 8:55 p.m., Freeform

Final Destination 2, 9 p.m., Freeform

Wednesday, October 22

The Black Cauldron, 10:30 a.m., Freeform

The Addams Family (1991), 12:30 p.m., Freeform

Addams Family Values, 2:30 p.m., Freeform

No Survivors Marathon, 4:30 p.m., AMC

The Haunted Mansion (2003), 4:30 p.m., Freeform

Hocus Pocus, 6:30 p.m., Freeform

Hocus Pocus 2, 8:35 p.m., Freeform

Thursday, October 23

Disturbia, 11 a.m., Freeform

Frankenweenie, 1:30 p.m., Freeform

Edward Scissorhands, 3:30 p.m., Freeform

Trick ‘r Treat, 6 p.m., AMC

Sleepy Hollow (1999), 6 p.m., Freeform

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), 8 p.m., AMC

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 8:25 p.m., Freeform

Scream 4, 10:15 p.m., AMC

Friday, October 24

Supernatural Marathon, 11:30 a.m., AMC

Sleepy Hollow, noon, Freeform

Haunted Mansion (2023), 2:25 p.m., Freeform

The Addams Family (1991), 5 p.m., Freeform

Addams Family Values, 7 p.m., Freeform

The Fury, TBD – TCM

Hocus Pocus Pop N’ Knowledge, 9 p.m., Freeform

Twitches, midnight, Freeform

Saturday, October 25

Spooky Buddies, 7 a.m., Freeform

Casper (1995), 9:05 a.m., Freeform

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, 11:30 a.m., Freeform

The Goonies, 12:30 p.m. ET, TBS

Halloween Marathon, 1 p.m., AMC

The Addams Family (1991), 1:05 p.m., Freeform

Addams Family Values, 3:10 p.m., Freeform

Ghostbusters (1984), 5 p.m. ET, TBS

Casper (1995), 5:15 p.m., Freeform

Hotel Transylvania, 7:45 and 9:50 p.m., Freeform

24 Hours of Beetlejuice, 8 p.m., TBS

The Witches (1990), 11:55 p.m., Freeform

Sunday, October 26

It: Welcome to Derry, 9 p.m., HBO and streaming on HBO Max

The Addams Family (1991), 7 a.m., Freeform

Addams Family Values, 9:05 a.m., Freeform

Final Destination Marathon, 11 a.m., AMC

Hotel Transylvania, 11:10 a.m., Freeform

Hotel Transylvania 2, 1:15 p.m., Freeform

Monsters, Inc., 3:15 p.m., Freeform

Monsters University, 5:20 p.m., Freeform

Godzilla vs. Kong, 6:30 p.m ET., TNT

The Addams Family (1991), 7:50 p.m., Freeform

Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order, 9 p.m. AMC, streaming on AMC+

Meg 2: The Trench, 9 p.m, ET, TNT

Addams Family Values, 9:55 p.m., Freeform

Pacific Rim: Uprising, 11:30 p.m. ET, TNT

The Haunted Mansion (2003), midnight, Freeform

Monday, October 27

Halloween marathons, Nickelodeon

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, noon, Freeform

Ghostbusters (2016), 3 p.m. ET, TNT

Frankenweenie (2012), 3 p.m., Freeform

Hocus Pocus, 5 p.m., Freeform

The Goonies, 6 p.m. ET, TNT

Thir13een Ghosts, 7 p.m., AMC

Hotel Transylvania, 7 p.m., Freeform

House of Waxx (2005), 9 p.m., AMC

Hotel Transylvania 2, 9 p.m., Freeform

Ghost Ship, 11:30 p.m., AMC

Tuesday, October 28

Spooky Buddies, 10:30 a.m., Freeform

Casper (1995), 12:30 p.m., Freeform

Hotel Transylvania, 3 p.m., Freeform

Hotel Transylvania 2, 5 p.m., Freeform

Final Destination 5, 6 p.m., AMC

Patrick Star Show Halloween Special, 7 p.m., Nickelodeon

The Haunted Mansion (2003), 7 p.m., Freeform

Final Destination, 8 p.m., AMC

Hocus Pocus, 9 p.m., Freeform

Trick ‘r Treat, 10 p.m., AMC

Wednesday, October 29

Disney’s Twisted Wonderland, Disney+

Nos4a2, Netflix

Casper (1995), 10:30 a.m., Freeform

Edward Scissorhands, 1 p.m., Freeform

Monsters, Inc., 6:30 p.m., Freeform

Poltergeist, 7 p.m., AMC

Monsters University, 8:35 p.m., Freeform

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), 9:30 p.m., AMC

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 11:45 p.m., AMC

Thursday, October 30

The Witcher Season 4, Netflix

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010), 10:30 a.m., Freeform

Matilda (1996), 1 p.m., Free form

Halloween on Halloween Marathon, 2 p.m., AMC

Cruella, 3 p.m., Freeform

Haunted Mansion (2023), 6 p.m., Freeform

Casper (1995), 8:35 p.m., Freeform

Friday, October 31

Halloween on Halloween Marathon Continues, AMC

Matilda (1996), 10:30 a.m., Freeform

Modern Family Halloween Episodes, 12:30 p.m. ET, TBS

Hocus Pocus, 12:30 p.m., Freeform

Rampage, 2 p.m. ET, TNT

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, 2:35 p.m., Freeform

The Big Bang Theory Halloween Episodes, 4 p.m. ET, TBS

Godzilla vs. Kong, 4 p.m. ET, TNT

Hocus Pocus, 6:30 p.m., Freeform

Meg 2: The Trench, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Ghostbusters – Friday Night Vibes, 8 p.m. ET, TBS

In Cold Blood (1967), TBD, TCM

Who Killed Teddy Bear?, TBD, TCM

Hocus Pocus 2, 8:35 p.m., Freeform

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Evil Dead Rise, 11:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Hocus Pocus, midnight, Freeform

The Nun II, 1:30 a.m. ET, TNT

Malignant, 3:45 a.m. ET, TNT

