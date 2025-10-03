Halloween Programming Guide 2025

It’s spooky season and that means a whole month of macabre treats in the lead-up to Halloween. On television, that includes everything from hardcore horror to dark comedy. Some cable channels and streaming services have a whole month of movies and episodes before it’s time to trick or treat.
That can be a lot of spooky content coming at you, so Rotten Tomatoes is here to help. Here’s a guide to the streaming hubs, network marathons, and individual offerings on television (or your various other screens) this October.
AMC+ Countdown to Fearfest
Includes: The Shining, Misery, Nightmare on Elm Street and more
Apple TV+ Halloween Frights and Delights
Includes: It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, Curses, Ghostwriter and more
Disney+ This Is Halloween
Includes: Goosebumps, Hocus Pocus, Hocus Pocus 2, The Nightmare Before Christmas and more
Huluween
Includes: The Fly, Late Night with the Devil, Signs, and more
HBO Max
Includes: Scooby-Doo, The Conjuring franchise, It Follows and more
Netflix & Chills
Includes: The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Haunted Hotel, The Blackening and more
Paramount+ Peak Screaming
Includes: Scary Movie, Scream VI, Smile 2 and more
Peacock Countdown to Halloween Horror
Includes: M3gan 2.0, Brightburn, Terrifier 3 and more
Pluto TV Pluto Horror
Includes: The Evil Dead, Ginger Snaps, Secret Window and more
Prime Video
Includes: War of the Worlds (2025), The Craft, Nosferatu (2024) and more
Shudder Season of Screams
Includes: Late Night with the Devil, Clown in a Cornfield, V/H/S 94 and more
Tubi Horror
Includes: The Possession, Terrifier, The Strangers and more
Wednesday, October 1
The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Halloween, Roku Channel
Krypto Saves the Day: Halloween Havoc, HBO Max
Scoobtober marathons all month, Cartoon Network, Boomerang
Edward Scissorhands, noon, Freeform
The Haunted Mansion (2003), 2:25 p.m. Freeform
Fearfest Halloween Kickoff, 3 p.m., AMC
Casper (1995), 4:25 p.m., Freeform
Hocus Pocus, 8:55 p.m., Freeform
Thursday, October 2
Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Halloween, Disney+
The Friday the 13th Murders – HBO Max
The Real Murders on Elm Street – HBO Max
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, 10:30 a.m., Freeform
Casper (1995), 1 p.m., Freeform
Beetlejuice, 3:20 p.m., Freeform
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, 5:20 p.m., Freeform
Trick ‘r Treat, 6 p.m., AMC
Hotel Transylvania, 6:55 p.m., Freeform
Friday the 13th (2009), 8 p.m., AMC
Hotel Transylvania 2, 9 p.m., Freeform
Jeepers Creepers, 10 p.m. AMC
Friday, October 3
Bring Her Back, HBO Max
Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends Halloween Episode – Disney+
Monster: The Ed Gein Story, Netflix
The Sisters Grimm, Apple TV+
V/H/S: Halloween, Shudder
The Witches (1990), 10:30 a.m., Freeform
Hocus Pocus, 12:30 p.m., Freeform
Hotel Transylvania, 2:30 p.m., Freeform
Hotel Transylvania 2, 4:30 p.m., Freeform
Monsters, Inc., 6:30 p.m., Freeform
It (2017), 8 p.m., AMC
Monsters University, 8:35 p.m., Freeform
Another Man’s Poison, 10 p.m. – TCM
Beastly, midnight, Freeform
Saturday, October 4
Halloween Wars, Disney+, Hulu
Night of the Living Dead, Netflix
The Witches (1990), 7 a.m., Freeform
Freddy vs. Jason Weekend, 8 a.m., AMC
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, 9 a.m., Freeform
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, 12:05 p.m., Freeform
Edward Scissorhands, 2:05 p.m., Freeform
Hocus Pocus, 4:35 p.m., Freeform
Casper (1995), 6:45 p.m., Freeform
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon new episodes 9 p.m. Sundays, Streaming on AMC+
Beetlejuice, 9:15 p.m., Freeform
Haunted Mansion, 11:20 p.m., Freform
Sunday, October 5
Kiff Halloween Episode, Disney+
Freddy vs. Jason Weekend continues, 6 a.m., AMC
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, 7 a.m., Freform
Twitches, 9 a.m., Freform
Twitches Too, 11:05 a.m., Freeform
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1:05 p.m., Freeform
Casper (1995), 2:45 p.m., Freeform
Scooby-Doo Spooctacular Halloween Toons, 3 p.m. Sundays, MeToons
Beetlejuice, 5:15 p.m., Freeform
Hocus Pocus, 7:20 p.m., Freeform
Hocus Pocus 2, 9:30 p.m., Freeform
Matilda (1996), midnight, Freeform
Monday, October 6
Family Guy “A Little Fright Music” Halloween Special, Hulu
Alice in Wonderland (2010), noon, Freeform
Alice Through the Looking Glass, 2:30 p.m., Freeform
Matilda (1996), 5 p.m., Freeform
House of Wax (2005), 5:30 p.m., AMC
The Addams Family (1991), 7 p.m., Freeform
Ghost Ship, 8 p.m., AMC
Thir13n Ghosts, 10 p.m., AMC
Tuesday, October 7
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans, Shudder
Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now, Paramount+ with Showtime
True Haunting, Netflix
Creature Feature marathon, 9 a.m., AMC
Edward Scissorhands, noon, Freeform
The Addams Family (1991), 2:25 p.m., Freeform
Addams Family Values, 4:25 p.m., Freeform
Hocus Pocus, 6:30 p.m., Freeform
Hocus Pocus 2, 8:35 p.m., Freeform
Wednesday, October 8
Is It Cake? Halloween, Netflix
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, 10:30 a.m., Freeform
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, 1:30 p.m., Freeform
Hotel Transylvania, 4:30 p.m., Freeform
Hotel Transylvania 2, 6:30 p.m., Freeform
The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs: A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), 8 p.m., Shudder
Casper (1995), 8:30 p.m., Freeform
Freddy vs. Jason, 10:55 p.m., AMC
Thursday, October 9
Spooky Buddies, 10:30 a.m., Freeform
Hotel Transylvania, 12:30 p.m., Freeform
Stephen King’s It Part 1 (1990), 2:30 p.m., AMC
Hotel Transylvania 2, 2:30 p.m., Freeform
Hocus Pocus, 4:30 p.m., Freeform
Stephen King’s It Part 2 (1990), 4:45 p.m., AMC
Casper (1995), 6:30 p.m., Freeform
Christine (1983), 7 p.m., AMC
Beetlejuice, 8:55 p.m., Freeform
It (2017), 9 p.m., AMC
Friday October 10
Just Joe Bob, Shudder
The Substance, HBO Max
Vicious [MOVIE] – Paramount+
Arachnophobia, 11 a.m., Freeform
Disturbia, 1:30 p.m., Freeform
Run Michael Run marathon, 2 p.m., AMC
Beetlejuice, 4 p.m., Freeform
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 6 p.m., Freeform
He Ran All the Way, 8 p.m. – TCM
Sleepy Hollow (1999), 8:35 p.m., Freeform
Die! Die! My Darling! – 9:30 p.m. – TCM
Matilda (1996), midnight, Freeform
Saturday, October 11
Halloween Baking Championships, Disney+, Hulu
Hocus Pocus, 10 a.m., Freeform
Haunted Mansion (2023), 12:05 p.m., Freeform
Final Destination Marathon, 1 p.m., AMC
Toy Story of Terror, 2:45 p.m., Freeform
Hotel Transylvania, 3:15 p.m., Freeform
Hotel Transylvania 2, 5:20 p.m., Freeform
The Addams Family (1991), 7:25 p.m., Freeform
Addams Family Values, 9:30 p.m., Freeform
Edward Scissorhands, 11:35 p.m., Freeform
Sunday, October 12
The Black Cauldron, 7 a.m., Freeform
Fear the ‘80s Marathon, 8 a.m., AMC
Spooky Buddies, 9 a.m., Freeform
Toy Story of Terror, 11:05 a.m., Freeform
Hotel Transylvania, 11:35 a.m., Freeform
Hotel Transylvania, 1:40 p.m., Freeform
The Haunted Mansion (2003), 3:40 p.m., Freeform
The Addams Family (1991), 5:40 p.m., Freeform
Addams Family Values, 7:45 p.m., Freeform
Hocus Pocus, 9:50 p.m., Freeform
Beetlejuice, midnight, Freeform
Monday, October 13
Tim Burton Day, noon, Freeform
Halloween Marathon, 2 p.m., AMC
Tuesday, October 14
A Nightmare of Freddy Marathon, 11:30 a.m., AMC
Encanto, 2 p.m., Freeform
Haunted Mansion (2023), 4:05 p.m., Freeform
Beetlejuice Pop N’ Knowledge, 6:45 p.m., Freeform
Hocus Pocus Pop N’ Knowledge, 8:50 p.m., Freeform
Wednesday, October 15
Don’t Breathe, Peacock, Tubi
Graveyard Carz Season 20, HBO Max
Ghost Adventures Season 28 new episodes Wednesday, Discovery+
Vampirina: Teenage Vampire, Disney+
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, 10:30 a.m., Freeform
Hocus Pocus, 1 p.m., Freeform
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, 3 p.m., Freeform
Beetlejuice, 5 p.m., Freeform
Trick ‘r Treat, 6 p.m., AMC
Hotel Transylvania, 7 p.m., Freeform
Jeepers Creepers, 8 p.m., AMC
Hotel Transylvania 2, 9 p.m., Freeform
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), 10 p.m., AMC
Thursday, October 16
The Cabin in the Woods, Peacock
Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, Peacock
Ghosts Season 5 premiere, CBS, streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime
Toy Story of Terror, 11 a.m., Freeform
Gooesbumps 2: Haunted Halloween, 11:30 a.m., Freeform
Hotel Transylvania, 1:30 p.m., Freeform
Hotel Transylvania 2, 3:35 p.m., Freeform
The Omen, 7:15 p.m., AMC
Carrie (2013), 9:45 p.m., AMC
Friday, October 17
O.T.H.E.R. [MOVIE], Shudder
R.L. Stine’s Pumpkinhead [MOVIE] – Tubi
The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010), 10:30 a.m., Freeform
Friday the 13th marathon, 11 a.m., AMC
101 Dalmatians (1996), 1 p.m., Freeform
Cruella, 3:25 p.m., Freeform
Hocus Pocus, 6:30 p.m., Freeform
Leave Her to Heaven, 8 p.m. – TCM
Hocus Pocus 2, 8:35 p.m., Freeform
Black Widow (1954), 10 p.m. -TCM
Something Wicked This Way Comes (1983), midnight, Freeform
Saturday, October 18
Alice in Wonderland (2010), 7 a.m., Freeform
Stephen King Marathon 8:45 a.m., AMC
Alice Through the Looking Glass, 9:35 a.m., Freeform
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, 12:10 p.m., Freeform
The Haunted Mansion (2003), 2:50 p.m., AMC
Monsters, Inc., 4:50 p.m., Freeform
Monsters University, 6:55 p.m., Freeform
Hocus Pocus, 9:25 p.m., Freeform
Casper (1995), 11:35 p.m., Freeform
Sunday, October 19
Halloweentown, 7 a.m., Freeform
Michael vs. Everyone Marathon, 8:30 a.m., AMC
Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge, 9 a.m., Freeform
Beauty and the Beast (1991), 11 a.m., Freeform
Matilda (1996), 3:05 p.m., Freeform
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, 5:10 p.m., Freeform
Haunted Mansion (2023), 6:50 p.m., Freeform
Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2025, 9 p.m. Shudder
Casper (1995), 9:30 p.m., Freeform
Frankenweenie (2012), midnight, Freeform
Monday, October 20
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, 10:30 a.m., Freeform
Stephen King’s It Part 1 (1990), 1:30 p.m., AMC
Hotel Transylvania, 2:10 p.m., Freeform
Stephen King’s It Part 2 (1990), 3:45 p.m., AMC
Hotel Transylvania 2, 4:15 p.m., Freeform
Friday the 13th Part 2, 6 p.m., AMC
Casper (1995), 6:20 p.m., Freeform
Friday the 13th (2009), 8 p.m., AMC
Hocus Pocus, 8:50 p.m., Freeform
Freddy vs. Jason, 10 p.m., AMC
Tuesday, October 21
Hotel Transylvania, 10:30 a.m., Freeform
Hotel Transylvania 2, 12:35 p.m., Freeform
Capser (1995), 2:40 p.m., Freeform
Thir13 Ghosts, 5 p.m., AMC
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, 5:10 p.m., Freeform
The Addams Family (1991), 6:50 p.m., Freeform
Final Destination, 7 p.m., AMC
Addams Family Values, 8:55 p.m., Freeform
Final Destination 2, 9 p.m., Freeform
Wednesday, October 22
The Black Cauldron, 10:30 a.m., Freeform
The Addams Family (1991), 12:30 p.m., Freeform
Addams Family Values, 2:30 p.m., Freeform
No Survivors Marathon, 4:30 p.m., AMC
The Haunted Mansion (2003), 4:30 p.m., Freeform
Hocus Pocus, 6:30 p.m., Freeform
Hocus Pocus 2, 8:35 p.m., Freeform
Thursday, October 23
Disturbia, 11 a.m., Freeform
Frankenweenie, 1:30 p.m., Freeform
Edward Scissorhands, 3:30 p.m., Freeform
Trick ‘r Treat, 6 p.m., AMC
Sleepy Hollow (1999), 6 p.m., Freeform
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997), 8 p.m., AMC
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 8:25 p.m., Freeform
Scream 4, 10:15 p.m., AMC
Friday, October 24
Supernatural Marathon, 11:30 a.m., AMC
Sleepy Hollow, noon, Freeform
Haunted Mansion (2023), 2:25 p.m., Freeform
The Addams Family (1991), 5 p.m., Freeform
Addams Family Values, 7 p.m., Freeform
The Fury, TBD – TCM
Hocus Pocus Pop N’ Knowledge, 9 p.m., Freeform
Twitches, midnight, Freeform
Saturday, October 25
Spooky Buddies, 7 a.m., Freeform
Casper (1995), 9:05 a.m., Freeform
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, 11:30 a.m., Freeform
The Goonies, 12:30 p.m. ET, TBS
Halloween Marathon, 1 p.m., AMC
The Addams Family (1991), 1:05 p.m., Freeform
Addams Family Values, 3:10 p.m., Freeform
Ghostbusters (1984), 5 p.m. ET, TBS
Casper (1995), 5:15 p.m., Freeform
Hotel Transylvania, 7:45 and 9:50 p.m., Freeform
24 Hours of Beetlejuice, 8 p.m., TBS
The Witches (1990), 11:55 p.m., Freeform
Sunday, October 26
It: Welcome to Derry, 9 p.m., HBO and streaming on HBO Max
The Addams Family (1991), 7 a.m., Freeform
Addams Family Values, 9:05 a.m., Freeform
Final Destination Marathon, 11 a.m., AMC
Hotel Transylvania, 11:10 a.m., Freeform
Hotel Transylvania 2, 1:15 p.m., Freeform
Monsters, Inc., 3:15 p.m., Freeform
Monsters University, 5:20 p.m., Freeform
Godzilla vs. Kong, 6:30 p.m ET., TNT
The Addams Family (1991), 7:50 p.m., Freeform
Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order, 9 p.m. AMC, streaming on AMC+
Meg 2: The Trench, 9 p.m, ET, TNT
Addams Family Values, 9:55 p.m., Freeform
Pacific Rim: Uprising, 11:30 p.m. ET, TNT
The Haunted Mansion (2003), midnight, Freeform
Monday, October 27
Halloween marathons, Nickelodeon
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, noon, Freeform
Ghostbusters (2016), 3 p.m. ET, TNT
Frankenweenie (2012), 3 p.m., Freeform
Hocus Pocus, 5 p.m., Freeform
The Goonies, 6 p.m. ET, TNT
Thir13een Ghosts, 7 p.m., AMC
Hotel Transylvania, 7 p.m., Freeform
House of Waxx (2005), 9 p.m., AMC
Hotel Transylvania 2, 9 p.m., Freeform
Ghost Ship, 11:30 p.m., AMC
Tuesday, October 28
Spooky Buddies, 10:30 a.m., Freeform
Casper (1995), 12:30 p.m., Freeform
Hotel Transylvania, 3 p.m., Freeform
Hotel Transylvania 2, 5 p.m., Freeform
Final Destination 5, 6 p.m., AMC
Patrick Star Show Halloween Special, 7 p.m., Nickelodeon
The Haunted Mansion (2003), 7 p.m., Freeform
Final Destination, 8 p.m., AMC
Hocus Pocus, 9 p.m., Freeform
Trick ‘r Treat, 10 p.m., AMC
Wednesday, October 29
Disney’s Twisted Wonderland, Disney+
Nos4a2, Netflix
Casper (1995), 10:30 a.m., Freeform
Edward Scissorhands, 1 p.m., Freeform
Monsters, Inc., 6:30 p.m., Freeform
Poltergeist, 7 p.m., AMC
Monsters University, 8:35 p.m., Freeform
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), 9:30 p.m., AMC
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 11:45 p.m., AMC
Thursday, October 30
The Witcher Season 4, Netflix
The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010), 10:30 a.m., Freeform
Matilda (1996), 1 p.m., Free form
Halloween on Halloween Marathon, 2 p.m., AMC
Cruella, 3 p.m., Freeform
Haunted Mansion (2023), 6 p.m., Freeform
Casper (1995), 8:35 p.m., Freeform
Friday, October 31
Halloween on Halloween Marathon Continues, AMC
Matilda (1996), 10:30 a.m., Freeform
Modern Family Halloween Episodes, 12:30 p.m. ET, TBS
Hocus Pocus, 12:30 p.m., Freeform
Rampage, 2 p.m. ET, TNT
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, 2:35 p.m., Freeform
The Big Bang Theory Halloween Episodes, 4 p.m. ET, TBS
Godzilla vs. Kong, 4 p.m. ET, TNT
Hocus Pocus, 6:30 p.m., Freeform
Meg 2: The Trench, 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Ghostbusters – Friday Night Vibes, 8 p.m. ET, TBS
In Cold Blood (1967), TBD, TCM
Who Killed Teddy Bear?, TBD, TCM
Hocus Pocus 2, 8:35 p.m., Freeform
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
Evil Dead Rise, 11:30 p.m. ET, TNT
Hocus Pocus, midnight, Freeform
The Nun II, 1:30 a.m. ET, TNT
Malignant, 3:45 a.m. ET, TNT
Find Something Fresh! Discover What to Watch, Read Reviews, Leave Ratings and Build Watchlists. Download the Rotten Tomatoes App.