Halloween Programming Guide 2024

TAGGED AS: halloween, Horror, movies, streaming, TV
(Photo by Courtesy Everett Colection)
It’s spooky season and that means a whole month of macabre treats in the lead-up to Halloween. On television, that includes everything from hardcore horror to dark comedy. Some cable channels and streaming services have a whole month of movies and episodes before it’s time to trick or treat.
That can be a lot of spooky content coming at you, so Rotten Tomatoes is here to help. Here’s a guide to the streaming hubs, network marathons, and individual offerings on television (or your various other screens) this October.
AMC+ Countdown to Fearfest
Includes: Halloween, Friday the 13th, Children of the Corn franchises and more.
Disney+ Frightful Favorites
Includes: The Nightmare Before Christmas, Sabrina the Teen Witch, Haunted Mansion and more.
Freeform daily movies
Includes: Tim Burton movies, Hocus Pocus, Haunted Mansion (2023) and more.
Huluween
Includes: Immaculate, The First Omen, Smile and more.
Max
Includes: Beetlejuice, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Trick ‘r Treat and more.
Netflix & Chills
Includes: Squid Game, Wednesday, The House on Haunted Hill, Fear Street and more.
Paramount+ Peak Screaming
Includes: Evil, A Quiet Place films, Pearl and more.
Peacock Face Your Fears
Includes: Chucky, Candyman, Get Out and more.
Pluto TV Pluto Horror
Includes: Resident Evil, World War Z, Jennifer’s Body and more
Prime Video
Includes: The Menu, From Dusk Till Dawn, Drag Me to Hell and more.
Shudder Season of Screams
Includes: Friday the 13th films, Nightbreed, Hush and more
TBS, TNT, TruTV Fall-O-Ween
Includes: The Witches (2020), Halloween prank shows, Halloween episodes of Big Bang Theory, Friends, more.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
The Mouse Trap [MOVIE] – Peacock
Mickey’s Spooky Stories – Disney Jr. all month long
SuperKitties Halloween Epiosdes – Disney Jr.
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Season 6 (2024) Shudder, AMC
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Playdate with Winnie the Pooh Halloween Episode – Disney Jr., YouTube
Mickey Mouse Funhouse Halloween Episode – Disney Jr.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Friday, Oct. 4
Spookiz: The Movie [MOVIE] – Disney+
Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Hairy Halloween – Max
Mini Beat Power Rockers: What a Monster – Max
Scariest House in America Season 1 – Max
Blackwater Lane [MOVIE] – Peacock
V/H/S/Beyond – Shudder
Kindergarten: The Musical! Halloween Episodes – Disney Jr.
Disney Jr.’s Ariel Halloween Episodes – Disney Jr.
Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends Halloween Episode – Disney+
Y Llegaron de Noche – ViX
It’s What’s Inside [MOVIE] – Netflix
The Platform 2 [MOVIE] – Netflix
Scare Tactics: Season 1 (2024) USA
Saturday, Oct. 5
Kiff Halloween Special – Disney Channel
Big City Greens Halloween Episodes – Disney Channel
Primos Halloween Episodes – Disney Channel
ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Halloween Episode – Disney Channel
Haunted Mansion (2023), 8:50 p.m. – Freeform
Sunday, Oct. 6
Monday, Oct. 7
Solar Opposites Halloween Special – Hulu
Me & Mickey Halloween Episode – Disney Jr.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Famously Haunted Hollywood – Tubi
Big City Greens Halloween Episodes – Disney+
Mickey Mouse Funhouse Halloween Episode – Disney+
ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Halloween Episode – Disney+
Thursday, Oct 10
Friday, Oct. 11
The Simpsons Short “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” – Disney+
Mr. Crockett [MOVIE] – Hulu
Daddy’s Head [MOVIE] – Shudder
Sunday, Oct. 13
Tim Burton Marathon, 10 a.m. – Freeform
Monday, Oct. 14
Family Guy Halloween Special – Hulu
Mighty Monsterwheelies – Netflix
Tuesday, Oct. 15
American Horror Stories Huluween Event – Hulu
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Kiff Halloween Special – Disney+
Playdate with Winnie the Pooh Halloween Episode – Disney Jr., YouTube, Disney+
Me & Winnie the Pooh Halloween Episode – Disney+
Me & Mickey Halloween Episode – Disney_
Thursday, Oct. 17
Ghosts: Season 4 (2024) CBS
Friday, Oct. 18
Saturday, Oct. 19
It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown – Apple TV+ (no subscription needed)
Ghosts: Season 4 (2024) CBS
Sunday, Oct. 20
It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown – Apple TV+ (no subscription needed)
The Rise of the Ghoul Log – Shudder
Monday, Oct. 21
Carved [MOVIE] – Hulu
What We Do in the Shadows Season 6, 10 p.m. – FX
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Primos Halloween Episoides – Disney+
SuperKitties Halloween Episodes – Disney+
Friday, Oct. 25
Saturday, Oct. 26
Wickedly Sweet: A Descendants Short Story – Disney Channel
Monday, Oct. 28
Paranormal Caught on Camera Season 8 (Travel Channel)
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Time Cut (2024) Netflix