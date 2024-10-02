Halloween Programming Guide 2024

(Photo by Courtesy Everett Colection)

It’s spooky season and that means a whole month of macabre treats in the lead-up to Halloween. On television, that includes everything from hardcore horror to dark comedy. Some cable channels and streaming services have a whole month of movies and episodes before it’s time to trick or treat.

That can be a lot of spooky content coming at you, so Rotten Tomatoes is here to help. Here’s a guide to the streaming hubs, network marathons, and individual offerings on television (or your various other screens) this October.

Streaming Hubs

AMC+ Countdown to Fearfest

Includes: Halloween, Friday the 13th, Children of the Corn franchises and more.

Disney+ Frightful Favorites

Includes: The Nightmare Before Christmas, Sabrina the Teen Witch, Haunted Mansion and more.

Freeform daily movies

Includes: Tim Burton movies, Hocus Pocus, Haunted Mansion (2023) and more.

Huluween

Includes: Immaculate, The First Omen, Smile and more.

Max

Includes: Beetlejuice, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Trick ‘r Treat and more.

Netflix & Chills

Includes: Squid Game, Wednesday, The House on Haunted Hill, Fear Street and more.

Paramount+ Peak Screaming

Includes: Evil, A Quiet Place films, Pearl and more.

Peacock Face Your Fears

Includes: Chucky, Candyman, Get Out and more.

Pluto TV Pluto Horror

Includes: Resident Evil, World War Z, Jennifer’s Body and more

Prime Video

Includes: The Menu, From Dusk Till Dawn, Drag Me to Hell and more.

Shudder Season of Screams

Includes: Friday the 13th films, Nightbreed, Hush and more

TBS, TNT, TruTV Fall-O-Ween

Includes: The Witches (2020), Halloween prank shows, Halloween episodes of Big Bang Theory, Friends, more.

Daily Schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 1

The Mouse Trap [MOVIE] – Peacock

Mickey’s Spooky Stories – Disney Jr. all month long

SuperKitties Halloween Epiosdes – Disney Jr.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Season 6 (2024) Shudder, AMC

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh Halloween Episode – Disney Jr., YouTube

Mickey Mouse Funhouse Halloween Episode – Disney Jr.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Friday, Oct. 4

Spookiz: The Movie [MOVIE] – Disney+

Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Hairy Halloween – Max

Mini Beat Power Rockers: What a Monster – Max

Scariest House in America Season 1 – Max

Blackwater Lane [MOVIE] – Peacock

V/H/S/Beyond – Shudder

Kindergarten: The Musical! Halloween Episodes – Disney Jr.

Disney Jr.’s Ariel Halloween Episodes – Disney Jr.

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends Halloween Episode – Disney+

Y Llegaron de Noche – ViX

It’s What’s Inside [MOVIE] – Netflix

The Platform 2 [MOVIE] – Netflix

Scare Tactics: Season 1 (2024) USA

Saturday, Oct. 5

Kiff Halloween Special – Disney Channel

Big City Greens Halloween Episodes – Disney Channel

Primos Halloween Episodes – Disney Channel

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Halloween Episode – Disney Channel

Haunted Mansion (2023), 8:50 p.m. – Freeform

Sunday, Oct. 6



Monday, Oct. 7

Solar Opposites Halloween Special – Hulu

Me & Mickey Halloween Episode – Disney Jr.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Famously Haunted Hollywood – Tubi

Big City Greens Halloween Episodes – Disney+

Mickey Mouse Funhouse Halloween Episode – Disney+

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series Halloween Episode – Disney+

Thursday, Oct 10

Teacup – Peacock New Episodes Thursdays Spongebob SquarePants : Kreepaway Kamp – P+

Friday, Oct. 11

The Simpsons Short “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” – Disney+

Mr. Crockett [MOVIE] – Hulu

Daddy’s Head [MOVIE] – Shudder

Sunday, Oct. 13

Tim Burton Marathon, 10 a.m. – Freeform

Monday, Oct. 14

Family Guy Halloween Special – Hulu

Mighty Monsterwheelies – Netflix

Tuesday, Oct. 15

American Horror Stories Huluween Event – Hulu

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Kiff Halloween Special – Disney+

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh Halloween Episode – Disney Jr., YouTube, Disney+

Me & Winnie the Pooh Halloween Episode – Disney+

Me & Mickey Halloween Episode – Disney_

Thursday, Oct. 17

Ghosts: Season 4 (2024) CBS



Friday, Oct. 18



Saturday, Oct. 19

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown – Apple TV+ (no subscription needed)

Ghosts: Season 4 (2024) CBS

Sunday, Oct. 20

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown – Apple TV+ (no subscription needed)

The Rise of the Ghoul Log – Shudder

Monday, Oct. 21

Carved [MOVIE] – Hulu

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6, 10 p.m. – FX

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Primos Halloween Episoides – Disney+

SuperKitties Halloween Episodes – Disney+

Friday, Oct. 25



– Netflix– Shudder Goosebumps Season 1 – Freeform

Saturday, Oct. 26

Wickedly Sweet: A Descendants Short Story – Disney Channel

Monday, Oct. 28

Paranormal Caught on Camera Season 8 (Travel Channel)

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Time Cut (2024) Netflix

