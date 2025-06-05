F1 First Reactions: "Brad Pitt and Damson Idris Are Electric"

From Joseph Kosinski, the director of Top Gun: Maverick, comes another high-octane summer blockbuster: F1. The movie, releasing in theaters on June 25, stars Brad Pitt and is set in the world of Formula One racing. The first reactions from critics confirm that this is another must-see thrill ride with great action sequences and strong dramatic performances from its cast. Also, this is another blockbuster this year that must be seen on an IMAX screen.



Here’s what critics are saying about F1 The Movie:

Is it the surprise blockbuster of the season?

Summer hit incoming

— Clayton Davis, Variety

A reminder of why we love summer blockbusters!

— Mike Manolo, Nerds of Color

F1 is absolutely epic and a must-watch blockbuster movie for this summer!

— Zak Ahmed, Next Best Picture

F1 is absolutely incredible. It’s one of the coolest, most entertaining movies you’ll probably ever see.

— Drew Taylor, TheWrap

Good gosh, that was a lot of fun.

— Mike Ryan, IndieWire

Who is it for? What if we’re not into Formula One racing?

It’s easy for anyone to enjoy this film, even if you are not interested in F1!

— Zak Ahmed, Next Best Picture

Is it giving Top Gun: Maverick but with race cars?

Following up Top Gun: Maverick is no small task, but Joseph Kosinski surpasses expectations.

— Zak Ahmed, Next Best Picture

Bruckheimer and Kosinski really do make audacious entertainment together.

— Clayton Davis, Variety

How are the racing sequences?

The star of the show is the exhilarating race sequences that truly put you in the driver’s seat!

— Mike Manolo, Nerds of Color

This film is a thrilling ride all the way through, with Kosinski embracing the tracks with full speed action and immersing you into the driver’s view for every race. It almost feels like you’re racing, too, with your heart in your mouth, seeing these cars at a blistering pace.

— Zak Ahmed, Next Best Picture

Does it offer more than thrills?

F1 is a fun, fast-paced thrill ride with a ton of heart!

— Mike Manolo, Nerds of Color

None of that sizzle takes away from its soul. Kosinski precision engineered an eye-popping, edge of your seat pop epic that makes you feel so much. I adored it.

— Drew Taylor, TheWrap

F1 is an action-packed, thrilling look at the world of F1 racing, with lots of grit.

— Jazz Tangcay, Variety

How does The Movie look?

Stunning…already starting a campaign with broad Academy members that always vote “pretty” that Claudio Miranda deserves their vote for what he pulls off.

— Gregory Ellwood, The Playlist

Academy: don’t do Claudio Miranda dirty again on this one.

— Clayton Davis, Variety

Co-sign on the Claudio Miranda cinematography. The man has done awe-inspiring work that deserves all the attention. The kind that leaves you gobsmacked.

— Jazz Tangcay, Variety

Who gives the best performance?

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris shine brightest when sharing the screen.

— Clayton Davis, Variety

Damson Idris is an amazing new talent.

— Drew Taylor, TheWrap

Brad Pitt is reliable as ever as a captivating lead searching for his past and holds his own, while Damson Idris provides the youthful charm and determination that make him a born superstar. But it is Kerry Condon who steals the show with a stunning performance. Javier Bardem is a delight, too.

— Zak Ahmed, Next Best Picture

How is Hans Zimmer’s score?

It’s great, super electronic. Nice to know he’s a fan of the Challengers score as well.

— Drew Taylor, TheWrap

Should we see it in imax?

Race to see this one in IMAX.

— Clayton Davis, Variety

F1 The Movie opens in theaters on June 25, 2025.

