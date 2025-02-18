Exclusive: From Jackass to Tom & Jerry, Robert Pattinson Reveals the Inspirations Behind his Mickey 17 Performance

Oscar-winning writer-director Bong Joon-ho’s latest film is a high-concept sci-fi satire — not unfamiliar territory for him — about a man who agrees to take on dangerous assignments on an off-world colony with the understanding that every time he dies, a new version of his body will be cloned and put back to work. The man at the center of it all is played by Robert Pattinson, who took inspiration from a variety of surprising sources to breathe life into the different iterations of his character. Watch the video to see how Pattinson interpreted Mickey’s plight and found a way to tap into the sadness of the situation while still maintaining the film’s off-kilter tone.

Mickey 17 opens in theaters on March 7, 2025.

