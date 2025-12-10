The Night Manager: Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailers & More

It has been almost ten years years since The Night Manager premiered on Prime Video. With new faces behind and in front of the camera and production expanding for the second season, The Night Manager is ready to usher in another high-stakes chapter. Read on to find out everything we know about the long-awaited second season of The Night Manager.

When Does It Premiere?

The Night Manager: Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video starting January 11, a date announced by the streaming service via social media in November 2025, along with a look at the show’s first poster.

Who’s behind the second season?

The Night Manager is officially gearing up for its long-awaited second season, marking the thriller’s first return in almost a decade. This time around, the BBC is partnering with Amazon Prime Video, which steps in as the new co-production partner after AMC’s exit.

The next chapter of the spy drama, which is based on the novel of the same name by John le Carré, expands behind the scenes as well. Frank Murray and Frida Torresblanco have joined the creative ranks through their newly launched Hangtime International Pictures, adding fresh momentum as season 2 moves deeper into development. And fans won’t have to treat this comeback as a one-off — season 3 has already been confirmed.

Production continues to span multiple countries, including the UK, Spain, Colombia, and France. The series is created and executive produced by David Farr, drawing from le Carré’s original characters. Georgi Banks-Davies is set to direct.

Executive producers include Stephen Garrett; Stephen and Simon Cornwell, Michele Wolkoff, and Tessa Inkelaar for The Ink Factory; Joe Tsai and Arthur Wang for 127 Wall; Adrián Guerra for Nostromo Pictures; Banks-Davies, Hugh Laurie, and Tom Hiddleston; William D. Johnson for Demarest Films; Nick Cornwell representing John le Carré; and contributions from Susanne Bier, Chris Rice for Fifth Season, and Gaynor Holmes for the BBC.

WHAT IS The Night Manager: Season 2 About?

Season 1 of The Night Manager centered on Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston), the night manager (of course) of a swanky hotel in Cairo, who is recruited by UK intelligence services to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer named Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie). The series quickly became a modern spy classic, revisited endlessly by fans. This new chapter finds Pine living under the name Alex Goodwin, tucked away in a low-key MI6 surveillance post in London, far removed from the glossy, high-stakes world he once infiltrated.

But his carefully rebuilt life shatters when he spots a familiar face from Roper’s old network, dragging him back into the field and straight into the path of Colombian power player Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva). Pine’s mission soon entangles him with Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a sharp, reluctant ally who becomes his link to Dos Santos’s sprawling arms operation.

Who’s In It?

From what’s been confirmed so far, Tom Hiddleston returns as Jonathan Pine, once again stepping back into the world of covert intelligence after nearly a decade away from the role. Olivia Colman returns to bring her steady MI6 grit as Angela Burr, the Foreign Office manager who initially recruits pine, while Noah Jupe joins the ensemble as Danny Roper, continuing the complicated legacy of his father’s empire. Familiar faces Alistair Petrie (Sandy Langbourne), Douglas Hodge (Rex Mayhew), and Michael Nardone (Frisky) will all reprise their roles, anchoring the new season with key players from the original cast.

Season 2 also expands its roster with new additions Camila Morrone, Indira Varma, Paul Chahidi, and Hayley Squires, though details about their characters remain tightly under wraps. And yes, Hugh Laurie is officially involved in The Night Manager’s return — not as Richard Roper, but behind the scenes as an executive producer. While early rumors suggested he might appear on-screen, he is not expected to return in character, leaving Roper’s ultimate fate as murky as it was at the end of the first season.

Are there any trailers?

Just a couple months before its release, Prime Video shared a teaser trailer for the second season of The Night Manager. Even with some mystery still surrounding what the new season entails, the new trailer offers a first look at what’s to come. With a January 11 premiere date, promotion is ramping up as the release approaches.

The Night Manager: Season 2 arrives on Prime Video January 11, 2026.

