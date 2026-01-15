Euphoria: Season 3: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, and More

It’s been three years since viewers last saw the gang from East Highland. When we left them, Rue (Zendaya) appeared to have ended things for good with her first love Jules (Hunter Schafer) and remained sober for the rest of the school year; Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) received both public and personal humiliation after her break-up with Nate (Jacob Elordi); and a S.W.A.T. shoot-out left the fates of Fezco (Angus Cloud) and Faye (Chloe Cherry) unknown as they were taken into custody.

Season 3 certainly has a lot to answer for, most prominently how it will handle Fez’s storyline in the wake of Angus Cloud’s passing in 2023. Will Lexie (Maude Apatow) get the letter he left for her? Also, what is the fallout of Nate turning in his dad? Can Rue truly stay clean? And will her and Jules ever get back together? Here’s what we know about Euphoria’s long-awaited Season 3.

When Will It Be Released?

(Photo by Eddy Chen/HBO)

During an HBO Max presentation in London on December 3, creator Sam Levinson announced that Season 3 would premiere sometime in April of 2026, and in January that date was revealed to be April 12. That marks four years — a high school career in itself — since the series was last on air. To mark the occasion, the Euphoria X profile debuted the first image from Season 3, showing Rue in a truck with her feet propped on the dashboard and a smile on her face. Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content, revealed earlier in the year that the season would consist of eight episodes. It’s presumed this will be the final season though neither Levinson nor HBO has confirmed that.

The road to Season 3 has been rough with rumors, at one point claiming that the show would simply end with Season 2. HBO was quick to deny that in November of 2024. Production started in February 2025, with HBO marking the occasion with a photo of Zendaya’s Rue on their Instagram, and concluded in November.

Who’s In It?

(Photo by Patrick Wymore/HBO)

The majority of the original cast will be back including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and Colman Domingo. Also returning are Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, and Dominic Fike, as well as Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Melvin Bonez Estes, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson and Zak Steiner.

Storm Reid said in November 2024 that her character, Rue’s little sister Gia, wasn’t coming back. Austin Abrams, Nika King, and Algee Smith also aren’t set to make appearances in season 3. Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat, announced on her Instagram back in 2022 that she had left the show due to creative differences.

She said at the time that, “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

(Photo by HBO)

There will also be several newcomers this season. Back in February it was reported that Rosalia, Marshawn Lynch, and Kadeem Hardison were joining the series in unspecified roles. Actress Sharon Stone will also have a prominent role as a showrunner to whom Lexie is an assistant. Stone said in a statement to Deadline at the time of her casting that, “There is little more exciting than going to work with this team of thrilling talent. From the genius of Sam Levinson to the raw sophistication of this profoundly moving cast and tight crew. I am honored to be Euphoric.”

Trisha Paytas, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, and Sam Trammell are among the other actors slated to appear in season 3.

What’s Set to Happen in Season 3?

(Photo by Partick Wymore/HBO)

Levinson has already laid out the various storylines for season 3 as part of an HBO Max press event held in London earlier in December. The series will jump ahead five years from the season 2 finale, putting the cast in a liminal stage post-college. Levinson explained that, “We basically pick up Rue south of the border in Mexico, in debt to Laurie (Martha Kelly), trying to come up with some very innovative ways to pay it off.”

Cassie and Nate are engaged, and Levinson says they will eventually marry this season, as Cassie tries to become a potential influencer/OnlyFans model. Jacob Elordi said during his recent Variety Actors on Actors interview with Gwyneth Paltrow that this season is “a completely different thing.”

As far as the other cast members? “Jules is in art school, very nervous about having a career as a painter and trying to avoid responsibility at all costs,” said Levinson. “Maddy is working in Hollywood at a talent agency for a manager; she’s obviously got her own side hustles going.”

Are There Any Trailers?

A short sizzle reel was shown during the HBO Max event and the first trailer dropped January 14. In the trailer, much of what was disclosed during that previous event was confirmed, including Nate and Cassie’s wedding and her new job as an OnlyFans-esque model. We also saw the arrival of new series regular Adewale Akinnuoye Agbaje, playing some type of drug dealer/arms dealer interested in having Rue for himself.

