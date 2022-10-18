Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson on Easy Friendship and Batman Villains

The last time writer-director Martin McDonagh got together with Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell, they gave us the stunningly clever cult favorite In Bruges, so it’s no surprise that their reunion has the film world buzzing. Set on an island off the coast of Ireland, The Banshees of Inisherin stars Gleeson and Farrell as a pair of old friends at odds with each other when one of them, for unknown reasons, suddenly decides to end their friendship. Like their previous collaboration, Banshees is darkly funny and powered by the chemistry between its outstanding leads. Ahead of the film, RT correspondent Naz Perez spoke to Farrell and Gleeson about what their longstanding real-life friendship is like and how it informed their performances, as well as a cheeky tidbit about certain Batman villains. Then she also spoke with their co-star Barry Keoghan about being a Martin McDonagh super-fan, the physicality of his character, and the mentorship of Colin Farrell.

The Banshees of Inisherin opens in limited release on October 21, 2022.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.