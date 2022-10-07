Blumhouse Is Doing a Five Nights at Freddy's Video Game Adaptation, and More Movie News

This week’s Ketchup brings you more headlines from the world of film development news, covering such titles as Five Nights at Freddy’s, The Oregon Trail, Spawn, and Tarzan.

This WEEK’S TOP STORY

BLUMHOUSE IS DOING A FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S VIDEO GAME ADAPTATION

(Photo by ScottGames)

There are YouTube “Let’s Plays” and reaction videos for nearly every video game ever made, but there is a whole subset of reaction videos specifically for the 2014 horror game Five Nights at Freddy’s and its sequels. There have been various attempts to get a Five Nights at Freddy’s movie going for over seven years, including a period when two-time Harry Potter director Chris Columbus was considering the job. Horror specialist Blumhouse is now on board the effort to bring the game’s spooky animatronic robot animals to the big screen. The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be directed by Emma Tammi (The Wind), with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop handling the design and production of the various animatronic animals that come to life at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza at night. Filming of Five Nights at Freddy’s is expected to start sometime in early 2023.

Other Top Headlines

1. LOKI SCREENWRITER TO ADAPT AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

(Photo by Marvel Studios)

Marvel fans who have been keeping up with the Disney+ shows have probably noticed that they are very much setting up the future of the MCU, including movies like The Marvels (2/17/2023) – featuring Iman Vellani Ms. Marvel – and Captain America: New World (5/3/2024) – a direct follow-up to Anthony Mackie becoming Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Phase Five and Six movies have also been drawing upon the writers and directors of the Disney+ shows, and that happened again this week. Marvel Studios has drafted Loki head writer Michael Waldron to adapt the screenplay for Avengers: Secret Wars (11/7/2025), which will reportedly end the MCU’s Phase Six and Marvel’s ongoing “Multiverse Saga,” which arguably began in Loki. Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) was hired in July to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (5/2/2025), but no director has been announced for Avengers: Secret Wars yet.

2. THE OREGON TRAIL TO BE ADAPTED AS A MOVIE MUSICAL BY LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE TEAM

(Photo by MECC)

As computers were first introduced into schools in the 1980s, there were gaps in the sorts of “educational games” that were available, especially for older students. One game that seems to have been almost universally available was The Oregon Trail, a deceptively simple game about surviving the long journey across America in the 1800s that often ended with deaths from dysentery. The Oregon Trail is also now in development as a movie musical from the team behind this week’s Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, which includes co-directors Josh Gordon and Will Speck and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Will Speck also mentioned in an interview this week that the publishing company behind The Oregon Trail is also on board as one of the movie’s co-producers.

3. BLUMHOUSE REVIVING SPAWN WITH JAMIE FOXX AND HIT COMIC ADAPTATION WRITERS