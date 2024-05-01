Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2024 Programming Guide

All of the streaming collections of Asian and Pacific Islander films and series, as well as PBS documentaries about AAPI history.

Sabrina Wu, Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu in Joy Ride (2023)

(Photo by Ed Araquel/©Lionsgate)

May is Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. For years, broadcasters and streaming services have recognized the month with specific programming highlighting Asian-American and Pacific Islander voices. 2024 is no exception.

Streaming services have created hubs for AAPI programming year-round, which continue to add new titles. Recent movies like Quiz Lady and Past Lives and shows like Shogun and The Sympathizer join those hubs.

PBS is also reliable to bring some historical perspective to Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. See the calendar below for airdates on PBS, PBS streaming debuts, and other PBS stations like KQED and KCET.

STREAMING HUBS

Hiroyuki Sanada as Yoshii Toranaga in Shōgun (2024)

(Photo by Kurt Iswarienko/FX)

AMC+
Includes True Terror with George Takei, Steven Yeun in the movie Mayhem, and Justin Lin’s Finishing the Game

Hulu
Includes Shogun, Quiz Lady, Fresh Off the Boat

Journy
Includes Travel Guides New Zealand, Lee Chan’s World Food Tour, Chasing the Sun: Asia and Refugee Chef

Max
Includes The Sympathizer, Tokyo Vice, Dr. Pimple Popper, and a selection of Hayao Miyazaki movies

Netflix
Includes City Hunter, Master of None, Oldboy

Paramount+
Includes Halo, NCIS: Hawai’i, Past Lives, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Peacock
Includes We Are Lady Parts, John Wick, and Ip Man movies

Pluto TV
Includes Anime All Day, Sailor Moon, Yu-Gi-Oh and Lupin the 3rd channels

Starz
Includes Joy Ride, Searching, The Broken Hearts Gallery

May 1

Jackie Chan marathon – 9 a.m., Pluto TV
Pacific Heartbeat: The Healer Stones of Kapaemanu – 11 a.m., KQED World
Pacific Heartbeat: For My Father’s Kingdom – noon, KQED World
Pacific Heartbeat: Ola Hou: Journey to New York Fashion Week – 1 p.m., KQED World
POV Shorts: In the Absence – 4 p.m., KQED World
POV: Liquor Store Dreams – 4:30 p.m., KQED World

May 2
POV: Wuhan Wuhan – 12:30 p.m., KQED World

Behind the Strings (2020) – 4 p.m., KQED World


America ReFramed: Chinatown Rising – 5 p.m., KQED World
Asian Americans: Breaking Ground – 7 p.m., KQED Plus
Dwayne Johnson marathon – 8 p.m., Pluto TV

May 3

Lucky Chow: Season 5 (2022) – noon, KQED Plus Fridays


Come Back Anytime (2021) – 1 p.m., KQED Plus


Confucious Was a Foodie Season 2 – 1 p.m., KQED Plus
NOVA: Secrets of the Forbidden City  – 7 p.m., KQED Plus
Dev Patel marathon – 8 p.m., Pluto TV

The Story of China With Michael Wood – 9 p.m. PBS Western Reserve Fridays


Great Performances: The Composer Is Yoo – 9 p.m. KQED

May 4

My Hero Academia Uncut: Season 7 (2024) – Crunchyroll


American Masters: Tyrus Wong – 7:30 a.m., KQED Plus

The Story of China With Michael Wood : Ancestors/Silk Roads and China Ships, 9 a.m. KQED Plus


Taste of Malaysia With Martin Yan – 9:30 a.m., KQED Saturdays


A Thousand Pebbles on the Ground – 10 p.m., KQED
Independent Lens: Try Harder! – 10:30 p.m., KQED

Play Like a Lion: The Legacy of Maestro Ali Akbar Khan (2011) – 10 p.m. KQED


House in the Garden: Shofuso and Modernism, 11 p.m. KQED Plus

May 5

The Vow From Hiroshima (2020) – 10 a.m., KQED Plus


Taste of Malaysia With Martin Yan – 11 a.m., KQED Sundays


Asian Americans: A Question of Loyalty – 5 p.m., KQED Plus
Asian Americans: Good Americans – 6 p.m., KQED Plus
Michelle Yeoh marathon – 8 p.m., Pluto TV

May 6

Gandhi's Awakening & Gandhi's Gift : Part 1 – 11 a.m., KQED World


Buddha – noon, KQED World
Local, USA: A Tale of Three Chinatowns – 5 p.m. KQED World
American Masters: Tyrus Wong – 8 p.m. PBS Western Reserve

May 7

Gandhi's Awakening & Gandhi's Gift : Part 2 – 11 a.m., KQED World


American Revolutionary: The Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs (2013)   – noon, KQED World


Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan: Ai-Jen Poo – 1:30 p.m., KQED World

Lucky Chow: Season 6 (2024) – 7 p.m. KQED Tuesdays

May 8
Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation – 11 a.m., KQED World
Unconditional: Healing Hidden Wounds – 12:30 p.m., KQED World

May 9

American Masters: Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV – 11 a.m., KQED World

A Dream in Doubt (2007) – 4 p.m., KQED World


America ReFramed: In Search of Bengali Harlem – 5 p.m., KQED World
POV Shorts: The Calling – 6:30 p.m., KQED World

May 10
Independent Lens: Hidden Letters – 5 p.m., KQED World
POV Shorts: Our Motherland Fantasy Nightmare – 6:30 p.m., KQED World

To Be Takei (2014) – 8 p.m., KQED

May 11

The Story of China With Michael Wood : Golden Age/The Ming – 7 a.m., KQED Plus


The Story of China With Michael Wood : The Last Empire/The Age of Revolution – 9 a.m., KQED PLUS


Zhang Ziyi marathon – 8 p.m., Pluto TV
American Experience: Plague at the Golden Gate – 10 p.m., KQED
West Encounters East – 11:30 p.m. KCET

May 12


Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hashira Training Arc: Hashira Training Arc (2024) – Crunchyroll


80 Years Later – 10 a.m., KQED Plus
Before They Take Us Away – 4 p.m., KQED World
Ink & Linda – 4 p.m., KQED Plus
Asian Americans: Generation Rising – 5 p.m., KQED Plus
Asian Americans: Breaking Through – 6 p.m., KQED Plus
Maggie Q marathon – 8 p.m., Pluto TV

May 13
POV: About Love – 11 a.m., KQED World
POV Shorts: Comic Culture – 4 p.m., KQED World
Independent Lens: The Donut King – 4:30 p.m., KQED World, 9:30 p.m., PBS Western Reserve

Fanny: The Right to Rock (2021) – 8 p.m. PBS Western Reserve


Photographic Justice: The Corky Lee Story (2022) – 10 p.m., PBS, KQED


Hula: The Language of the Heart – 10 p.m., KCET
Vanquishing Chinatown: The World of Mays Photo Studio – 11 p.m. KQED

May 14
Independent Lens: Writing with Fire – 11 a.m., KQED World
POV: Children of the Mist – 12:30 p.m., KQED World

May 15
Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan: Richard Lui – 11:30 a.m., KQED World
POV: Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust – noon, KQED World
Unsettled History: America, China and the Tokyo Doolittle Raid – 1 p.m., KQED World
China: Frame By Frame – 4 p.m., KQED World

May 16
Doc World: Ganden: A Joyful Land – 11 a.m., KQED World
Doc World: The Accused: Damned or Devoted? – 12:30 p.m., KQED World

The Ito Sisters: An American Story (2017) – 4 p.m., KQED World


America ReFramed: Far East Deep South – 5 p.m., KQED World

May 17
Quietest Place on Earth – 4:30 p.m., KQED Plus
Pacific Heartbeat: Tokyo Hula – 5 p.m., KQED World
Pacific Heartbeat: America Aloha: Hula Beyond Hawai’i – 6 p.m., KQED World
Bruce Lee marathon – 8 p.m., Pluto TV

May 18

Independent Lens: The Donut King – noon, PBS Western Reserve
Chow Yun-fat marathon – 8 p.m., Pluto TV
American Masters: Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV – 9 p.m., PBS Western Reserve

Yoo-Hoo, Mrs. Goldberg (2009) – 9 p.m., KCET


American Masters: Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir – 10 p.m. ,KQED
Honor Bound: A Personal Journey – 10:30 p.m., KCET

May 19
Jet Li marathon – 2 p.m., Pluto TV
Betrayed: Surviving an American Concentration Camp – 4 p.m., KQED World
Pacific Heartbeat: Stan – 8 p.m., KQED World

May 20
First Peoples: Asia – 1 p.m., KQED World
Local, USA: Asian-American Stories of Resilience and Beyond, Volume 1 – 6 p.m., KQED World

May 21
Heart Mountain: An All American Town – 10 p.m., KCET

May 22
Independent Lens: Free Chol Soo Lee – 4 p.m., KQED World
The Power of Two – 8 p.m., KCET

May 23
Shinmachi: Stronger Than a Tsunami – 4 p.m., KQED World
America ReFramed: Blurring the Color Line – 5 p.m., KQED World
Alternative Facts: The Lies of Executive Order 906 – 6 p.m., KQED World

May 24
Rising Against Asian Hate: One Day in March – 4 p.m., KQED World
Snapshots of Confinement – 8 p.m. KQED

May 25
Armed with Language – 9 a.m., KQED World
Keanu Reeves marathon – 6 p.m., Pluto TV

Fanny: The Right to Rock (2021) – 10 p.m., KQED


POV Shorts: Happiness Is 4 Million Pounds – 11:30 p.m. KQED

May 26
Tony Jaa marathon – 4 p.m., Pluto TV
Independent Lens: Beyond Utopia – 11 p.m., KQED World

May 27
Epic Train Journeys from Above: Darjeeling Himalayan Railway – 2 p.m., KQED Plus
American Masters: Waterman — Duke: Ambassador of Aloha – 4:30 p.m., KQED World
Local, USA: Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond, Volume 2 – 6 p.m., KQED World

May 28
Finding Your Roots: Children of Exile – 9 p.m., KQED
Frontline: South Korea’s Adoption Reckoning – 10 p.m., PBS

May 29

How to Have an American Baby (2023) – 4 p.m., KQED World

May 30
Reel South: South by South Korea – 4 p.m., KQED World
America ReFramed: Geographies of Kinship – 5 p.m., KQED World
Unadopted – 6:30 p.m., KQED World

May 31
Guru Nanak: Founder of Sikhism – 4 p.m., KQED World
Ang Lee marathon – 8 p.m., Pluto TV

Thumbnail image by ©A24

