Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2024 Programming Guide

May is Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. For years, broadcasters and streaming services have recognized the month with specific programming highlighting Asian-American and Pacific Islander voices. 2024 is no exception.

Streaming services have created hubs for AAPI programming year-round, which continue to add new titles. Recent movies like Quiz Lady and Past Lives and shows like Shogun and The Sympathizer join those hubs.

PBS is also reliable to bring some historical perspective to Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. See the calendar below for airdates on PBS, PBS streaming debuts, and other PBS stations like KQED and KCET.

STREAMING HUBS

AMC+

Includes True Terror with George Takei, Steven Yeun in the movie Mayhem, and Justin Lin’s Finishing the Game

Hulu

Includes Shogun, Quiz Lady, Fresh Off the Boat

Journy

Includes Travel Guides New Zealand, Lee Chan’s World Food Tour, Chasing the Sun: Asia and Refugee Chef

Max

Includes The Sympathizer, Tokyo Vice, Dr. Pimple Popper, and a selection of Hayao Miyazaki movies

Netflix

Includes City Hunter, Master of None, Oldboy

Paramount+

Includes Halo, NCIS: Hawai’i, Past Lives, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Peacock

Includes We Are Lady Parts, John Wick, and Ip Man movies

Pluto TV

Includes Anime All Day, Sailor Moon, Yu-Gi-Oh and Lupin the 3rd channels

Starz

Includes Joy Ride, Searching, The Broken Hearts Gallery

May 1

Jackie Chan marathon – 9 a.m., Pluto TV

Pacific Heartbeat: The Healer Stones of Kapaemanu – 11 a.m., KQED World

Pacific Heartbeat: For My Father’s Kingdom – noon, KQED World

Pacific Heartbeat: Ola Hou: Journey to New York Fashion Week – 1 p.m., KQED World

POV Shorts: In the Absence – 4 p.m., KQED World

POV: Liquor Store Dreams – 4:30 p.m., KQED World

May 2

POV: Wuhan Wuhan – 12:30 p.m., KQED World



Behind the Strings (2020) – 4 p.m., KQED World

May 3



Lucky Chow: Season 5 (2022) – noon, KQED Plus Fridays

Come Back Anytime (2021) – 1 p.m., KQED Plus

Confucious Was a Foodie Season 2 – 1 p.m., KQED Plus NOVA: Secrets of the Forbidden City – 7 p.m., KQED PlusDev Patel marathon – 8 p.m., Pluto TV

The Story of China With Michael Wood – 9 p.m. PBS Western Reserve Fridays

May 4

My Hero Academia Uncut: Season 7 (2024) – Crunchyroll

The Story of China With Michael Wood : Ancestors/Silk Roads and China Ships, 9 a.m. KQED Plus

Taste of Malaysia With Martin Yan – 9:30 a.m., KQED Saturdays

A Thousand Pebbles on the Ground – 10 p.m., KQED Independent Lens: Try Harder! – 10:30 p.m., KQED

Play Like a Lion: The Legacy of Maestro Ali Akbar Khan (2011) – 10 p.m. KQED

House in the Garden: Shofuso and Modernism, 11 p.m. KQED Plus

May 5



The Vow From Hiroshima (2020) – 10 a.m., KQED Plus

Taste of Malaysia With Martin Yan – 11 a.m., KQED Sundays

May 6



Gandhi's Awakening & Gandhi's Gift : Part 1 – 11 a.m., KQED World

Buddha – noon, KQED WorldLocal, USA: A Tale of Three Chinatowns – 5 p.m. KQED World American Masters: Tyrus Wong – 8 p.m. PBS Western Reserve

May 7



Gandhi's Awakening & Gandhi's Gift : Part 2 – 11 a.m., KQED World

American Revolutionary: The Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs (2013) – noon, KQED World

Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan: Ai-Jen Poo – 1:30 p.m., KQED World

Lucky Chow: Season 6 (2024) – 7 p.m. KQED Tuesdays

May 8

Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation – 11 a.m., KQED World

Unconditional: Healing Hidden Wounds – 12:30 p.m., KQED World

May 9

American Masters: Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV – 11 a.m., KQED World



A Dream in Doubt (2007) – 4 p.m., KQED World

May 10

Independent Lens: Hidden Letters – 5 p.m., KQED World

POV Shorts: Our Motherland Fantasy Nightmare – 6:30 p.m., KQED World



To Be Takei (2014) – 8 p.m., KQED

May 11



The Story of China With Michael Wood : Golden Age/The Ming – 7 a.m., KQED Plus

The Story of China With Michael Wood : The Last Empire/The Age of Revolution – 9 a.m., KQED PLUS

Zhang Ziyi marathon – 8 p.m., Pluto TV American Experience: Plague at the Golden Gate – 10 p.m., KQEDWest Encounters East – 11:30 p.m. KCET

May 12

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Hashira Training Arc: Hashira Training Arc (2024) – Crunchyroll

80 Years Later – 10 a.m., KQED PlusBefore They Take Us Away – 4 p.m., KQED WorldInk & Linda – 4 p.m., KQED Plus Asian Americans: Generation Rising – 5 p.m., KQED Plus Asian Americans: Breaking Through – 6 p.m., KQED PlusMaggie Q marathon – 8 p.m., Pluto TV

May 13

POV: About Love – 11 a.m., KQED World

POV Shorts: Comic Culture – 4 p.m., KQED World

Independent Lens: The Donut King – 4:30 p.m., KQED World, 9:30 p.m., PBS Western Reserve



Fanny: The Right to Rock (2021) – 8 p.m. PBS Western Reserve

Photographic Justice: The Corky Lee Story (2022) – 10 p.m., PBS, KQED

Hula: The Language of the Heart – 10 p.m., KCETVanquishing Chinatown: The World of Mays Photo Studio – 11 p.m. KQED

May 14

Independent Lens: Writing with Fire – 11 a.m., KQED World

POV: Children of the Mist – 12:30 p.m., KQED World

May 15

Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan: Richard Lui – 11:30 a.m., KQED World

POV: Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust – noon, KQED World

Unsettled History: America, China and the Tokyo Doolittle Raid – 1 p.m., KQED World

China: Frame By Frame – 4 p.m., KQED World

May 16

Doc World: Ganden: A Joyful Land – 11 a.m., KQED World

Doc World: The Accused: Damned or Devoted? – 12:30 p.m., KQED World



The Ito Sisters: An American Story (2017) – 4 p.m., KQED World

May 17

Quietest Place on Earth – 4:30 p.m., KQED Plus

Pacific Heartbeat: Tokyo Hula – 5 p.m., KQED World

Pacific Heartbeat: America Aloha: Hula Beyond Hawai’i – 6 p.m., KQED World

Bruce Lee marathon – 8 p.m., Pluto TV

May 18

Independent Lens: The Donut King – noon, PBS Western Reserve

Chow Yun-fat marathon – 8 p.m., Pluto TV

American Masters: Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV – 9 p.m., PBS Western Reserve



Yoo-Hoo, Mrs. Goldberg (2009) – 9 p.m., KCET

May 19

Jet Li marathon – 2 p.m., Pluto TV

Betrayed: Surviving an American Concentration Camp – 4 p.m., KQED World

Pacific Heartbeat: Stan – 8 p.m., KQED World

May 20

First Peoples: Asia – 1 p.m., KQED World

Local, USA: Asian-American Stories of Resilience and Beyond, Volume 1 – 6 p.m., KQED World

May 21

Heart Mountain: An All American Town – 10 p.m., KCET

May 22

Independent Lens: Free Chol Soo Lee – 4 p.m., KQED World

The Power of Two – 8 p.m., KCET

May 23

Shinmachi: Stronger Than a Tsunami – 4 p.m., KQED World

America ReFramed: Blurring the Color Line – 5 p.m., KQED World

Alternative Facts: The Lies of Executive Order 906 – 6 p.m., KQED World

May 24

Rising Against Asian Hate: One Day in March – 4 p.m., KQED World

Snapshots of Confinement – 8 p.m. KQED

May 25

Armed with Language – 9 a.m., KQED World

Keanu Reeves marathon – 6 p.m., Pluto TV



Fanny: The Right to Rock (2021) – 10 p.m., KQED

May 26

Tony Jaa marathon – 4 p.m., Pluto TV

Independent Lens: Beyond Utopia – 11 p.m., KQED World

May 27

Epic Train Journeys from Above: Darjeeling Himalayan Railway – 2 p.m., KQED Plus

American Masters: Waterman — Duke: Ambassador of Aloha – 4:30 p.m., KQED World

Local, USA: Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond, Volume 2 – 6 p.m., KQED World

May 28

Finding Your Roots: Children of Exile – 9 p.m., KQED

Frontline: South Korea’s Adoption Reckoning – 10 p.m., PBS

May 29



How to Have an American Baby (2023) – 4 p.m., KQED World

May 30

Reel South: South by South Korea – 4 p.m., KQED World

America ReFramed: Geographies of Kinship – 5 p.m., KQED World

Unadopted – 6:30 p.m., KQED World

May 31

Guru Nanak: Founder of Sikhism – 4 p.m., KQED World

Ang Lee marathon – 8 p.m., Pluto TV

