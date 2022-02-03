Oral Histories

An Oral History of Jackass

Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and Jeff Tremaine reminisce about favorite stunts, most painful injuries, and the lasting friendships they've made over the years.

February 3, 2022

More than two decades since Jackass first aired on MTV and a dozen years since we last saw them all together on the big screen, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, and the rest of the gang are back for another round of ridiculous pranks and outrageous stunts. In what may ultimately be a passing of the torch, Jackass Forever reunites the team of knuckleheads with co-creators Spike Jonze and Jeff Tremaine and introduces some “fresh blood” into the mix. Ahead of the film’s release, we sat down with Knoxville, Steve-O, Pontius, and Tremaine to reminisce about the history of the franchise, from “making a naughty version of the TV show” to favorite stunts, worst injuries, and more. They talk about the difficulties of shooting a new film at their age — and in the middle of a pandemic — and reflect on everything they’ve experienced together, both on screen and off. As Tremaine explains it, the bond within the group has remained so strong that within five minutes of reuniting everyone, “The magic was so palpable… Oh, it’s on.”

Jackass Forever opens in theaters on February 4, 2022. 

