All the Trailers from New York Comic Con

The east coast counterpart to San Diego Comic-Con — namely New York Comic-Con — is in full effect, which means we’ll get plenty of new trailers, first looks, featurettes, and more from some of the most anticipated movies and TV shows coming to our screens in the near (or hopefully near-ish) future. We’ll bring you all of them as they are released, so check back here every day from Thursday, October 17 through Sunday, October 20 for all the latest movie and TV trailers!

Movies | TV

Movie Trailers

Netflix technically released this trailer early in the morning, but they did have a panel for this film later in the day, so we’re counting it. MCU veterans Joe and Anthony Russo direct this sci-fi action flick based on the 2018 graphic novel of the same name about a girl living in an alternate version of the 1990s who sets out on a journey with her robot companion and a friendly stranger to find her missing brother. The star-studded cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, and more.

Coming March 14, 2025 to Netflix

Movies | TV

TV Trailers

The Penguin – Mid-Season Trailer

HBO showed up to the Con with Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, Michael Kelly, Clancy Brown, and their The Penguin co-stars and creators to chat about the series and offer a mid-season sneak peek at the remaining episodes.

Currently available to stream on Max

We finally got our first look at Dune: Prophecy, the prequel series set 10,000 years prior to the events of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films and centering on the supernatural sisterhood known as the Bene Gesserit. The trailer also finally revealed a premiere date for the series: November 17.

Coming November 17 to HBO and Max

Rick and Morty: Season 8 – First Look Animatic

We still don’t know exactly when season 8 of Rick and Morty will premiere, but at the show’s NYCC panel, we not only learned that it had been renewed for another two seasons — taking us all the way to season 12 — but we also got a work-in-progress animatic of a season 8 opening scene in which disaster strikes when Rick and Morty board a ship full of passengers in cryo-sleep.

Coming 2025 to Adult Swim

Back to: Movies | TV

Thumbnail image by ©Netflix

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.