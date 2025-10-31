6 TV and Streaming Shows You Should Binge-Watch in November

Doctors, nurses, and oil company executives are among the characters populating the must-see TV shows returning in November, alongside various outsiders attempting to fit in with their wealthy family, high society, or a crime-ridden retirement community. Plus, the kids from Hawkins, Indiana, are back to save the world from the evils of the Upside Down. Here are the six streaming series you should catch up on before they continue this month.

St. Denis Medical (NBC)

What it is: An underfunded hospital in Oregon serves as the location of this mockumentary-style workplace comedy. The show’s ensemble consists of overworked physicians, surgeons, and other caretakers at the titular institution, who must deal with staffing shortages and other professional problems in addition to the needs of their patients. The first two episodes of St. Denis Medical: Season 2 premiere on NBC on Monday, November 3.

Why you should watch it: As a showcase for its hilarious cast, including Fargo’s Allison Tolman, The Goldbergs’ Wendi McClendon-Covey, and David Alan Grier of In Loving Color fame, St. Denis Medical is a consistently entertaining sitcom comparable to the similarly formatted Abbott Elementary. The first season received mostly positive reviews, very impressive ratings, and two Critics Choice Awards nominations.

Where to watch: Peacock (subscription, season 1); buy at Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV.

Commitment: Approx. 6.5 hours (for season 1)

Palm Royale (Apple TV)

What it is: Kristen Wiig stars in this 1960s-set comedy based on the novel Mr. and Mrs. American Pie. The show centers around an exclusive club in Palm Beach, Florida, which the non-wealthy wannabe socialite Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons (Wiig) tries to join by any means necessary. Throughout the first season, this mainly involves her attempts to befriend existing members. Palm Royale: Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, November 12.

Why you should watch it: In addition to Wiig, who is also an executive producer, Palm Royale features an incredibly talented cast, including two Oscar winners (Laura Dern, Allison Janney), a two-time Oscar nominee (Bruce Dern), one of the greatest living legends of television (Carol Burnett), and Ricky Martin. The first season received 11 Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series, and it won the award for its theme song.

Where to watch: Apple TV and Peacock (subscription, season 1)

Commitment: Approx. 8.5 hours (for season 1)

Landman (Paramount+)

What it is: From Yellowstone and Tulsa King creator Taylor Sheridan, Landman is a drama series starring Billy Bob Thornton. He plays the titular character, an executive for the fictional M-Tex Oil who spends the first season dealing with a fatal accident on one of their West Texas drilling sites, an escalating clash with a Mexican cartel, and the arrival of his ex-wife and daughter. The second season of Landman premieres on Paramount+ on Sunday, November 16.

Why you should watch it: Like Taylor Sheridan’s other hit series, Landman is a critically acclaimed modern-day Western with a compelling plot, complex characters, and intense political situations. It’s also another show featuring an amazing cast, with Jon Hamm, Ali Larter, Andy Garcia, and recent Oscar nominee Demi Moore joining Thornton on screen. That ensemble is only set to become greater with the addition of Sam Elliott for Season 2.

Where to watch: Paramount+ (subscription, season 1); buy at Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV.

Commitment: Approx. 9 hours (for season 1)

A Man on the Inside (Netflix)

What it is: Inspired by the Oscar-nominated documentary The Mole Agent, this comedy series stars Ted Danson as an amateur detective who goes undercover in a retirement home to solve the case of a stolen necklace. While on his mission, he encounters a variety of residents, befriending some and clashing with others. The eight-episode second season of A Man on the Inside begins streaming in its entirety on Netflix on Thursday, November 20.

Why you should watch it: Similar to Only Murders in the Building, this show is led by a comedy veteran whose character investigates his fellow tenants, and it has had a comparably positive reception from critics. In fact, its Tomatometer score is even higher than the prestigious documentary it’s based on. Danson is a must-watch, as always, in his latest starring vehicle. Best of all, his wife, Mary Steenburgen, will join him in Season 2.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, season 1)

Commitment: Approx. 4 hours (for season 1)

Bel-Air (Peacock)

What it is: Bel-Air is a reimagined reboot of the iconic 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, using the same premise for drama rather than for laughs. Jabari Banks plays the new version of Will Smith, a teenager who moves from the hardened streets of West Philadelphia to the titular Los Angeles neighborhood to live with his rich auntie and uncle. The show’s fourth and final season premieres on Peacock on Monday, November 24.

Why you should watch it: Lasting almost as long as the show it’s based on, Bel-Air is proof that TV reboots can go in totally new directions and still be successful. Over its first three seasons, the show has even improved following initial criticisms of being too much of a downer in its realistic yet melodramatic approach and address of contemporary issues. Banks is such a charming lead that it won’t be surprising if he becomes a movie star like his predecessor.

Where to watch: Peacock (subscription, seasons 1-3); buy at Fandango at Home, Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV.

Commitment: Approx. 24 hours (for seasons 1-3)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

What it is: Set in a fictional Midwest town in the 1980s, Stranger Things follows a group of kids who investigate the disappearance of their friend and discover a dark dimension superimposed over their own. They also befriend a young girl with psychokinetic powers, clash with local authorities and the military, and battle creatures from the other, “Upside Down” world, all while dealing with the usual coming-of-age problems. The first part of the long-awaited fifth and final season of Stranger Things begins streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, November 26.

Why you should watch it: One of the biggest pop culture phenomena of the last decade, Stranger Things is as iconic as TV shows get and might even be the most significant title of the streaming era. Initially feeding nostalgia for 1980s Steven Spielberg and Stephen King sci-fi and horror movies, the series has become a must-watch for audiences of all ages and interests due to how much it’s been part of the cultural conversation. Now that it’s finally coming back for a momentous conclusion, there’s no reason for anyone to be a stranger to this thing.

Where to watch: Netflix (subscription, seasons 1-4)

Commitment: Approx. 35 hours (for seasons 1-4)

Thumbnail image by Netflix

