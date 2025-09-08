Toronto International Film Festival 2025: Movie Scorecard


TIFF 2025 is in full swing, and the reviews are comin’ in hot as critics are praising performances by Matthew McConaughey, Sydney Sweeney, Paul Mescal, Daniel Craig, and more. From Sweeney’s dramatic transformation in Christy, which critics are saying is a major step-up for the actress, to Daniel Craig’s “best performance of Benoit Blanc so far” in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (read first reviews here), it’s safe to say this year could be one for the books, eh?

While director Hikari and Brendan Fraser received an emotional standing ovation for Rental Family (check back for the TM score), critics reported that Paul Mezcal’s performance in Hamnet “will bring you to tears.” Meanwhile, Matthew McConaughey delivers a “pulsing perfomance as a flawed dad desperately trying to reach his ill son” in The Lost Bus.

Read on as we rank all the titles with Tomatometer scores, and be sure to check back as we update throughout the fest, which runs until September 14.

#1

The Lost Bus (2025)
Tomatometer icon 100%

#1
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A determined bus driver and a dedicated school teacher battle to save 22 children from a deadly wildfire. [More]
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, America Ferrera, Yul Vazquez, Ashlie Atkinson
Directed By: Paul Greengrass

#2

No Other Choice (2025)
Tomatometer icon 100%

#2
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When a man is abruptly laid off by the paper company where he has worked tirelessly for many years, he [More]
Starring: Lee Byung-hun, Son Ye-jin, Park Hee-soon, Lee Sung-min
Directed By: Park Chan-wook

#3

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (2025)
Tomatometer icon 95%

#3
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The next installment in the "Knives Out" franchise. [More]
Starring: Daniel Craig, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin
Directed By: Rian Johnson

#4

Hamnet (2025)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#4
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: From Academy Award® winning writer/director Chloé Zhao, HAMNET tells the powerful story of love and loss that inspired the creation [More]
Starring: Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn
Directed By: Chloé Zhao

#5

John Candy: I Like Me (2025)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#5
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Directed By: Colin Hanks

#6

Roofman (2025)
Tomatometer icon 90%

#6
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Based on an unbelievable true story, Roofman follows Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), an Army veteran and struggling father who turns [More]
Starring: Kirsten Dunst, Peter Dinklage, Uzo Aduba, Ben Mendelsohn
Directed By: Derek Cianfrance

#7

The Testament of Ann Lee (2025)
Tomatometer icon 88%

#7
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Starring: Amanda Seyfried, Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Christopher Abbott
Directed By: Mona Fastvold

#8

Steve (2025)
Tomatometer icon 75%

#8
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Set in the mid-90s, Steve is a reimagining of Max Porter's Sunday Times bestseller Shy. The film follows a pivotal [More]
Starring: Cillian Murphy, Tracey Ullman, Jay Lycurgo, Little Simz
Directed By: Tim Mielants

#9

Christy (2025)
Tomatometer icon 64%

#9
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Starring: Sydney Sweeney, Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, Katy O'Brian
Directed By: David Michôd

#10

The Wizard of the Kremlin (2025)
Tomatometer icon 46%

#10
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Russia, early 1990s. Amid post-Soviet chaos, a brilliant young man, Vadim Baranov, charts his path. First an artist, then a [More]
Starring: Paul Dano, Jude Law, Alicia Vikander, Tom Sturridge
Directed By: Olivier Assayas

Movie & TV News