Toronto International Film Festival 2025: Movie Scorecard



TIFF 2025 is in full swing, and the reviews are comin’ in hot as critics are praising performances by Matthew McConaughey, Sydney Sweeney, Paul Mescal, Daniel Craig, and more. From Sweeney’s dramatic transformation in Christy, which critics are saying is a major step-up for the actress, to Daniel Craig’s “best performance of Benoit Blanc so far” in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (read first reviews here), it’s safe to say this year could be one for the books, eh?

While director Hikari and Brendan Fraser received an emotional standing ovation for Rental Family (check back for the TM score), critics reported that Paul Mezcal’s performance in Hamnet “will bring you to tears.” Meanwhile, Matthew McConaughey delivers a “pulsing perfomance as a flawed dad desperately trying to reach his ill son” in The Lost Bus.

Read on as we rank all the titles with Tomatometer scores, and be sure to check back as we update throughout the fest, which runs until September 14.