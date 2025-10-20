All Tom clancy movies and tv shows ranked by tomatometer (Splinter Cell: Deathwatch)

The latest: See where Splinter Cell: Deathwatch ranks on the Tomatometer!

One of the most influential authors of his time, Tom Clancy built a literary empire with his action-packed military and espionage thrillers. Over a career spanning more than two decades, he produced bestsellers like The Hunt for Red October, Patriot Games, and The Sum of All Fears . His novels, centered on the character Jack Ryan, a CIA analyst and eventual U.S. President, earned acclaim from both fans and military insiders for their remarkable attention to technical and tactical detail.

With over 15 titles topping The New York Times best-seller list, Clancy inspired blockbuster films, the hit Rainbow Six video game franchise, and numerous spin-off books. His enduring legacy continued with Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, the popular television series on Prime Video that brought his iconic hero to a new generation of viewers. Even after his sudden passing in 2013, Clancy’s influence still leaves a devoted fanbase across the world.