All Tom clancy movies and tv shows ranked by tomatometer (Splinter Cell: Deathwatch)

One of the most influential authors of his time, Tom Clancy built a literary empire with his action-packed military and espionage thrillers. Over a career spanning more than two decades, he produced bestsellers like The Hunt for Red October, Patriot Games, and The Sum of All Fears . His novels, centered on the character Jack Ryan, a CIA analyst and eventual U.S. President, earned acclaim from both fans and military insiders for their remarkable attention to technical and tactical detail.

With over 15 titles topping The New York Times best-seller list, Clancy inspired blockbuster films, the hit Rainbow Six video game franchise, and numerous spin-off books. His enduring legacy continued with Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, the popular television series on Prime Video that brought his iconic hero to a new generation of viewers. Even after his sudden passing in 2013, Clancy’s influence still leaves a devoted fanbase across the world.

#1

The Hunt for Red October (1990)
Tomatometer icon 88%

Critics Consensus: Perfectly cast and packed with suspense, The Hunt for Red October is an old-fashioned submarine thriller with plenty of firepower to spare.
Synopsis: Based on the popular Tom Clancy novel, this suspenseful movie tracks Soviet submarine captain Marko Ramius (Sean Connery) as he [More]
Starring: Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin, Scott Glenn, Sam Neill
Directed By: John McTiernan
#2

Clear and Present Danger (1994)
Tomatometer icon 81%

Critics Consensus: Perfecting the formula established in earlier installments, Clear and Present Danger reunites its predecessor's creative core to solidly entertaining effect.
Synopsis: Agent Jack Ryan (Harrison Ford) becomes acting deputy director of the CIA when Admiral Greer (James Earl Jones) is diagnosed [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe, Anne Archer, Joaquim de Almeida
Directed By: Phillip Noyce
#3

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
Tomatometer icon 85% Popcornmeter icon 61%

Synopsis: In the shadowy world of espionage, Sam Fisher is a rumor and a legend; pulled back into action, he must [More]
Starring: Liev Schreiber, Kirby, Janet Varney, Joel Oulette
#4

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Tomatometer icon 80% Popcornmeter icon 73%

Synopsis: Author Tom Clancy introduced the character of Jack Ryan in a series of books before Ryan headed to the big [More]
Starring: John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Noomi Rapace, Michael Kelly
#5

Patriot Games (1992)
Tomatometer icon 72%

Critics Consensus: Patriot Games doesn't win many points for verisimilitude, but some entertaining set pieces -- and Harrison Ford in the central role -- more than compensate for its flaws.
Synopsis: When former CIA agent Jack Ryan (Harrison Ford) hampers an IRA terrorist attack in London, he kills one of the [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Anne Archer, Patrick Bergin, Sean Bean
Directed By: Phillip Noyce
#6

The Sum of All Fears (2002)
Tomatometer icon 59%

Critics Consensus: A slick and well-made thriller that takes on new weight due to the current political climate.
Synopsis: Based on Tom Clancy's novel, this espionage thriller tracks a sinister plot to draw the United States and Russia into [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Morgan Freeman, James Cromwell, Liev Schreiber
Directed By: Phil Alden Robinson
#7

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)
Tomatometer icon 55%

Critics Consensus: It doesn't reinvent the action-thriller wheel, but Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit offers a sleek, reasonably diverting reboot for a long-dormant franchise.
Synopsis: CIA recruit Jack Ryan is caught in a dangerous web of intrigue and espionage spun between a shadowy government agent, [More]
Starring: Chris Pine, Kevin Costner, Kenneth Branagh, Keira Knightley
Directed By: Kenneth Branagh
#8

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse (2021)
Tomatometer icon 45%

Critics Consensus: Despite a commanding performance from Michael B. Jordan, Without Remorse fails to escape its outdated patriotic tropes and forced franchise place settings.
Synopsis: An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom [More]
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, Guy Pearce, Jodie Turner-Smith
Directed By: Stefano Sollima

