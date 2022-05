Tina Fey Movies and Shows Ranked

We’re ranking the films and shows of Tina Fey. We start with her Certified Fresh works, including the oft-quoted 30 Rock, which saw the Saturday Night Live alum stay within the NBC wheelhouse, along with high school classic Mean Girls and Disney’s Muppets revival sequel Most Wanted. Fey’s Fresh films include Date Night, the rom-com that felt all but inevitable with the other titan of quirky and awkward comedy Steve Carrell, and two movies with Amy Poehler, Baby Mama and Sisters.

#2 Soul (2020) 95% #2 Adjusted Score: 120317% Critics Consensus: A film as beautiful to contemplate as it is to behold, Soul proves Pixar's power to deliver outstanding all-ages entertainment remains undimmed. Synopsis: Joe is a middle-school band teacher whose life hasn't quite gone the way he expected. His true passion is jazz... Joe is a middle-school band teacher whose life hasn't quite gone the way he expected. His true passion is jazz... [More] Starring: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson Directed By: Pete Docter

#5 Ponyo (2008) 91% #5 Adjusted Score: 97169% Critics Consensus: While not Miyazaki's best film, Ponyo is a visually stunning fairy tale that's a sweetly poetic treat for children of all ages. Synopsis: During a forbidden excursion to see the surface world, a goldfish princess encounters a human boy named Sosuke, who gives... During a forbidden excursion to see the surface world, a goldfish princess encounters a human boy named Sosuke, who gives... [More] Starring: Cate Blanchett, Matt Damon, Liam Neeson, Tina Fey Directed By: Hayao Miyazaki

#12 Megamind (2010) 72% #12 Adjusted Score: 78175% Critics Consensus: It regurgitates plot points from earlier animated efforts, and isn't quite as funny as it should be, but a top-shelf voice cast and strong visuals help make Megamind a pleasant, if unspectacular, diversion. Synopsis: Though he is the most-brilliant supervillain the world has known, Megamind (Will Ferrell) is the least-successful. Thwarted time and again... Though he is the most-brilliant supervillain the world has known, Megamind (Will Ferrell) is the least-successful. Thwarted time and again... [More] Starring: Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt, Tina Fey, Jonah Hill Directed By: Tom McGrath

#15 Date Night (2010) 66% #15 Adjusted Score: 75421% Critics Consensus: An uneasy blend of action and comedy, Date Night doesn't quite live up to the talents of its two leads, but Steve Carell and Tina Fey still manage to shine through most of the movie's flaws. Synopsis: Dragged down by the daily grind, suburbanites Phil (Steve Carell) and Claire (Tina Fey) try to invigorate their marriage by... Dragged down by the daily grind, suburbanites Phil (Steve Carell) and Claire (Tina Fey) try to invigorate their marriage by... [More] Starring: Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Mark Wahlberg, Taraji P. Henson Directed By: Shawn Levy

#16 Wine Country (2019) 66% #16 Adjusted Score: 70689% Critics Consensus: Wine Country's comedy might not be quite as robust as fans of this ensemble will expect, but it's got sweetness on the nose and a nicely balanced finish. Synopsis: Six women question their friendships and futures when they travel to Napa Valley, Calif., to celebrate one's 50th birthday.... Six women question their friendships and futures when they travel to Napa Valley, Calif., to celebrate one's 50th birthday.... [More] Starring: Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph Directed By: Amy Poehler

#18 Sisters (2015) 60% #18 Adjusted Score: 66198% Critics Consensus: Sisters' sharp blend of pathos and vulgarity, along with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's effervescent chemistry, are more than enough to make up for the handful of laughs this coming-of-age comedy leaves on the table. Synopsis: When their parents decide to sell their home, siblings Maura (Amy Poehler) and Kate (Tina Fey) learn that they have... When their parents decide to sell their home, siblings Maura (Amy Poehler) and Kate (Tina Fey) learn that they have... [More] Starring: Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz Directed By: Jason Moore