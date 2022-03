(Photo by Lionsgate)

The South by Southwest 2022 Scorecard

Welcome to the South by Southwest 2022 Scorecard, featuring every movie at the festival that got a Tomatometer, includes Grand Jury Narrative Feature winner I Love My Dad and big-profile premieres, like Richard Linklater’s Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Lost City, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent!

#38 Fire of Love (2022) 100% #38 Adjusted Score: 101774% Critics Consensus: Whether as a story of one couple's quixotic quest or simply a stunning collection of nature footage, Fire of Love burns bright. Synopsis: Fire of Love tells the story of two French lovers, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a volcanic explosion... Fire of Love tells the story of two French lovers, Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died in a volcanic explosion... [More] Starring: Miranda July Directed By: Sara Dosa

#36 Descendant (2022) 100% #36 Adjusted Score: 100674% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Descendants of the survivors from the Clotilda celebrate their heritage and take command of their legacy, as the discovery of... Descendants of the survivors from the Clotilda celebrate their heritage and take command of their legacy, as the discovery of... [More] Starring: Directed By: Margaret Brown

#33 Aftershock (2022) 100% #33 Adjusted Score: 73004% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Following the deaths of their partners due to preventable childbirth complications and medical negligence, two bereaved fathers galvanize activists, birth-workers... Following the deaths of their partners due to preventable childbirth complications and medical negligence, two bereaved fathers galvanize activists, birth-workers... [More] Starring: Directed By: Paula Eiselt, Tonya Lewis Lee

#26 Crows Are White (2022) 100% #26 Adjusted Score: 45646% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: For over a thousand years, a secretive Buddhist sect has lived in an isolated monastery in Japan performing acts of... For over a thousand years, a secretive Buddhist sect has lived in an isolated monastery in Japan performing acts of... [More] Starring: Ahsen Nadeem Directed By: Ahsen Nadeem

#20 Nothing Lasts Forever (2022) 100% #20 Adjusted Score: 30784% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Hidden from public view, a war is raging inside the diamond industry. When filmmaker Jason Kohn infiltrates this highly... Hidden from public view, a war is raging inside the diamond industry. When filmmaker Jason Kohn infiltrates this highly... [More] Starring: Directed By: Jason Kohn

#18 Emergency (2022) 95% #18 Adjusted Score: 98299% Critics Consensus: Taking the form of a classic college comedy while adding some socially relevant function, Emergency is as smart and disturbing as it is hilarious. Synopsis: After an epic night of partying, three college students return home to find a woman unconscious in their apartment. Worried... After an epic night of partying, three college students return home to find a woman unconscious in their apartment. Worried... [More] Starring: RJ Cyler, Donald Watkins, Sebastian Chacon, Sabrina Carpenter Directed By: Carey Williams

#17 2nd Chance (2022) 95% #17 Adjusted Score: 95366% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: In 1969 a bankrupt pizzeria owner, Richard Davis, invented the modern-day bullet proof vest. To prove that it worked, he... In 1969 a bankrupt pizzeria owner, Richard Davis, invented the modern-day bullet proof vest. To prove that it worked, he... [More] Starring: Directed By: Ramin Bahrani

#15 Deadstream (2022) 94% #15 Adjusted Score: 94171% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: After a public controversy left him disgraced and demonetized, a washed up internet personality tries to win back his followers... After a public controversy left him disgraced and demonetized, a washed up internet personality tries to win back his followers... [More] Starring: Joseph Winter, Melanie Stone Directed By: Vanessa Winter, Joseph Winter

#7 Master (2022) 82% #7 Adjusted Score: 85034% Critics Consensus: It can be didactic rather than truly suspenseful, but Master is an impressively well-crafted horror outing with a lot on its mind. Synopsis: At an elite New England university built on the site of a Salem-era gallows hill, three women strive to find... At an elite New England university built on the site of a Salem-era gallows hill, three women strive to find... [More] Starring: Regina Hall, Zoe Renee, Talia Ryder, Talia Balsam Directed By: Mariama Diallo