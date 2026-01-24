Sundance Film Festival 2026: Movie Scorecard

The air is crisp, Main Street is buzzing, and around every corner, local and industry publications read: “Raise a Glass to Park City,” “Line up For Park City’s Last Dance,” and “Sundance Memories.”

As Sundance Institute says farewell to Utah during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, one thing is still the same: our undying love for cinema. And while it’s clear as the skies here in Park City that many hearts are heavy, there’s also a sense of optimism for what the future will look like when the beloved fest moves to Boulder, Colorado.

No question, change is in the air but we still (and always will) have you covered with our annual Rotten Tomatoes Sundance Scorecard. So far, four films have scores ranging from Rotten to Certified Fresh. John Wilson’s film The History of Concrete holds a solid 100% on the Tomatometer, and critics are praising the documentary as “odd and poignant, laugh-out-loud funny, and compelling.” Meanwhile, A24’s The Moment, starring Charli xcx, is Rotten with a 58%, though some in the media are still crowning the popular British singer/songwriter the “Queen of indie film” this year.

Explore the short but sweet list below, and be keep checking back as we add more titles to the list throughout the festival, which runs until runs until February 1.