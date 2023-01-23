The Sundance 2023 Scorecard

Sundance 2023 is here! And with it arrives our Sundance Movie Scorecard, which tracks every movie playing at the fest that has enough reviews for a Tomatometer. Check out our guide to 15 movies we can’t wait to see out of this year’s Sundance, including All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt (from producer Barry Jenkins), Cat Person (based on the viral New Yorker short story), Flora and Son (the latest intimate musical odyssey from John Carney), Magazine Dreams (Jonathan Majors’ big year begins here), and Shortcomings (Randall Park’s directorial debut). Check back every day for the latest update on Sundance movie scores!

#24 Judy Blume Forever (2023) 86% #24 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: The radical honesty of the books by trailblazing author Judy Blume changed the way millions of adolescent readers understood themselves,... The radical honesty of the books by trailblazing author Judy Blume changed the way millions of adolescent readers understood themselves,... [More] Starring: Judy Blume Directed By: Davina Pardo, Leah Wolchok

#34 Slow (2023) 80% #34 Adjusted Score: -1% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Dancer Elena and sign language interpreter Dovydas meet and form a beautiful bond. As they dive into a new relationship,... Dancer Elena and sign language interpreter Dovydas meet and form a beautiful bond. As they dive into a new relationship,... [More] Starring: Greta Grineviciute, Kestutis Cicenas Directed By: Marija Kavtaradze

#38 Kim's Video (2023) 73% #38 Adjusted Score: 73086% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: With the ghosts of cinema past leading his way, cinephile and filmmaker David Redmon sets off on a seemingly quixotic... With the ghosts of cinema past leading his way, cinephile and filmmaker David Redmon sets off on a seemingly quixotic... [More] Starring: Directed By: David Redmon, Ashley Sabin