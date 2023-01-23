Sundance 2023 is here! And with it arrives our Sundance Movie Scorecard, which tracks every movie playing at the fest that has enough reviews for a Tomatometer. Check out our guide to 15 movies we can’t wait to see out of this year’s Sundance, including All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt (from producer Barry Jenkins), Cat Person (based on the viral New Yorker short story), Flora and Son (the latest intimate musical odyssey from John Carney), Magazine Dreams (Jonathan Majors’ big year begins here), and Shortcomings (Randall Park’s directorial debut). Check back every day for the latest update on Sundance movie scores!