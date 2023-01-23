The Sundance 2023 Scorecard

Sundance 2023 is here! And with it arrives our Sundance Movie Scorecard, which tracks every movie playing at the fest that has enough reviews for a Tomatometer. Check out our guide to 15 movies we can’t wait to see out of this year’s Sundance, including All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt (from producer Barry Jenkins), Cat Person (based on the viral New Yorker short story), Flora and Son (the latest intimate musical odyssey from John Carney), Magazine Dreams (Jonathan Majors’ big year begins here), and Shortcomings (Randall Park’s directorial debut). Check back every day for the latest update on Sundance movie scores!

#1

Joyland (2022)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The Ranas--a happily patriarchal joint family--yearn for the birth of a baby boy to continue the family line. Their youngest... [More]
Starring: Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, Rasti Farooq, Sarwat Gilani
Directed By: Saim Sadiq
#2
#2
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The film, which will incorporate documentary, archival and scripted elements, will recount Fox's extraordinary story in his own words --... [More]
Starring: Michael J. Fox
Directed By: Davis Guggenheim
#3

Cassandro (2023)
100%

#3
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Saúl Armendáriz, a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso, rises to international stardom after he creates the character Cassandro, the... [More]
Starring: Gael García Bernal, Roberta Colindrez, Perla De La Rosa, Joaquín Cosio
Directed By: Roger Ross Williams
#4

The Starling Girl (2023)
100%

#4
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Eliza Scanlen, Lewis Pullman, Jimmi Simpson, Wrenn Schmidt
Directed By: Laurel Parmet
#5

Talk to Me (2023)
100%

#5
Adjusted Score: 72504%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an ancient embalmed hand, they become hooked on the... [More]
Starring: Sophie Wilde, Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird
Directed By: Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou
#6

Mamacruz (2023)
100%

#6
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Kiti Manver, Pepe Quero, Inés Benítez, Silvia Acosta
Directed By: Patricia Ortega
#7
#7
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Mstyslav Chernov
#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 72222%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Little Richard
Directed By: Lisa Cortes
#9
#9
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Anton Corbijn
#10

Past Lives (2023)
100%

#10
Adjusted Score: 57963%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Greta Lee, Yoo Teo, John Magaro
Directed By: Celine Song
#11

Earth Mama (2023)
100%

#11
Adjusted Score: 42337%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Tia Nomore, Erika Alexander, Doechii, Sharon Duncan-Brewster
Directed By: Savanah Leaf
#12
#12
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Amin Joseph, Skye P. Marshall, Omari Hardwick, Cory Hardrict
Directed By: Qasim Basir
#13
#13
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Set in the Philippines at the end of World War II, In My Mother's Skin follows the story of Tala,... [More]
Starring: Beauty Gonzalez, Felicity Kyle Napuli, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, James Mavie Estrella
Directed By: Kenneth Lim Dagatan
#14

Shayda (2023)
100%

#14
Adjusted Score: 35960%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Zar Amir-Ebrahimi, Osamah Sami, Leah Purcell, Jillian Nguyen
Directed By: Noora Niasari
#15

Fancy Dance (2023)
100%

#15
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Following the disappearance of her sister, a Native American hustler kidnaps her niece from the child's white grandparents and sets... [More]
Starring: Lily Gladstone, Isabel Deroy-Olson, Ryan Begay, Shea Whigham
Directed By: Erica Tremblay
#16

Fairyland (2023)
100%

#16
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Emilia Jones, Scoot McNairy, Geena Davis, Cody Fern
Directed By: Andrew Durham
#17

Magazine Dreams (2023)
88%

#17
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Jonathan Majors, Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige, Mike O'Hearn
Directed By: Elijah Bynum
#18

birth/rebirth (2023)
95%

#18
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Marin Ireland, Judy Reyes, A.J. Lister, Breeda Wool
Directed By: Laura Moss
#19

Fair Play (2023)
95%

#19
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan
Directed By: Chloe Domont
#20

Polite Society (2023)
88%

#20
Adjusted Score: 88229%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A merry mash-up of sisterly affection, parental disappointment and bold action, POLITE SOCIETY follows martial artist-in-training Ria Khan who believes... [More]
Starring: Priya Kansara, Ritu Arya, Nimra Bucha, Akshay Khanna
Directed By: Nida Manzoor
#21
#21
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Rachel is 40 years old, with no children. She loves her life: her high school students, her friends, her ex,... [More]
Starring: Virginie Efira, Roschdy Zem, Chiara Mastroianni, Yamée Couture
Directed By: Rebecca Zlotowski
#22

Theater Camp (2023)
90%

#22
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: THEATER CAMP follows the eccentric staff of a rundown camp in upstate New York who must band together with the... [More]
Starring: Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Jimmy Tatro
Directed By: Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman
#23
#23
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Ben Braun, Chiaki Yanagimoto
#24
#24
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The radical honesty of the books by trailblazing author Judy Blume changed the way millions of adolescent readers understood themselves,... [More]
Starring: Judy Blume
Directed By: Davina Pardo, Leah Wolchok
#25

Flora and Son (2023)
90%

#25
Adjusted Score: 65217%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Eve Hewson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Orén Kinlan, Jack Reynor
Directed By: John Carney
#26

L'immensità (2022)
85%

#26
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Penélope Cruz, Vincenzo Amato, Luana Giuliani, Patrizio Francioni
Directed By: Emanuele Crialese
#27

Bad Behaviour (2023)
88%

#27
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The film tells the story of Lucy (Jennifer Connelly), a former child actress who seeks enlightenment at a retreat led... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Connelly, Alice Englert, Ben Whishaw, Ana Scotney
Directed By: Alice Englert
#28
#28
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The story follows fledgling Satanist Marcus J. Trillbury (Onyx) as he attends a once-in-a-lifetime ritual at his idol BARTOK THE... [More]
Starring: Andrew Bowser, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Jeffrey Combs, Ralph Ineson
Directed By: Andrew Bowser
#29

My Animal (2023)
88%

#29
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Heather, an outcast teenage goalie, longs to play on the hockey team of her small northern town. She meets and... [More]
Starring: Bobbi Salvör Menuez, Amandla Stenberg, Stephen McHattie, Heidi von Palleske
Directed By: Jacqueline Castel
#30

Eileen (2023)
80%

#30
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Eileen is a peculiar young woman -- aloof and unfazed by the gloomy nature of her job at the local... [More]
Starring: Thomasin McKenzie, Anne Hathaway, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland
Directed By: William Oldroyd
#31
#31
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Maurice is a streetwise ginger cat who comes up with a money-making scam by befriending a group of talking rats.... [More]
Starring: Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke, Himesh Patel, Gemma Arterton
Directed By: Toby Genkel, Florian Westermann
#32

Blueback (2022)
80%

#32
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Blueback is a timely tale about the ocean, a beautiful marine creature, and a young girl's power to change the... [More]
Starring: Mia Wasikowska, Radha Mitchell, Eric Bana, Ilsa Fogg
Directed By: Robert Connolly
#33

Heroic (2023)
80%

#33
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Santiago Sandoval, Fernando Cuautle, Monica del Carmen, Esteban Caicedo
Directed By: David Zonana
#34

Slow (2023)
80%

#34
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Dancer Elena and sign language interpreter Dovydas meet and form a beautiful bond. As they dive into a new relationship,... [More]
Starring: Greta Grineviciute, Kestutis Cicenas
Directed By: Marija Kavtaradze
#35
#35
Adjusted Score: 28939%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Blending 40 years of home movies, raw film archive, and intimate present-day verité, a poignant reflection from Amy Ray and... [More]
Starring: Amy Ray, Emily Saliers
Directed By: Alexandria Bombach
#36

Infinity Pool (2023)
78%

#36
Adjusted Score: 71769%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: While staying at an isolated island resort, James (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em (Cleopatra Coleman) are enjoying a perfect vacation of... [More]
Starring: Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth, Cleopatra Coleman, Thomas Kretschmann
Directed By: Brandon Cronenberg
#37
#37
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Two young Italian boys spend their childhoods together in a secluded alpine village roaming the surrounding peaks and valleys before... [More]
Starring: Alessandro Borghi, Luca Marinelli, Filippo Timi, Elena Lietti
Directed By: Charlotte Vandermeersch, Felix van Groeningen
#38

Kim's Video (2023)
73%

#38
Adjusted Score: 73086%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: With the ghosts of cinema past leading his way, cinephile and filmmaker David Redmon sets off on a seemingly quixotic... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: David Redmon, Ashley Sabin
#39

Radical (2023)
78%

#39
Adjusted Score: 50665%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In a Mexican border town plagued by neglect, corruption, and violence, a frustrated teacher tries a radical new method to... [More]
Starring: Eugenio Derbez, Daniel Haddad, Jennifer Trejo, Mia Fernanda Solis
Directed By: Christopher Zalla
#40
#40
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Fran, who likes to think about dying, makes the new guy at work laugh, which leads to dating and more,... [More]
Starring: Daisy Ridley, Dave Merheje, Parvesh Cheena, Marcia DeBonis
Directed By: Rachel Lambert
#41
#41
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In the next decade, NASA will send astronauts to Mars for the first time. Separated from Earth, and unable to... [More]
Starring:
Directed By: Ido Mizrahy
#42
#42
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Brooke Shields
Directed By: Lana Wilson
#43

Cat Person (2023)
44%

#43
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When Margot, a college sophomore goes on a date with the older Robert, she finds that IRL Robert doesn’t live... [More]
Starring: Emilia Jones, Nicholas Braun, Geraldine Viswanathan, Hope Davis
Directed By: Susanna Fogel
#44
#44
Adjusted Score: 33301%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In a not-so-distant future, AI is all the rage and nature is becoming a distant memory. Tech giant Pegasus offers... [More]
Starring: Emilia Clarke, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rosalie Craig, Vinette Robinson
Directed By: Sophie Barthes
#45

Run Rabbit Run (2023)
33%

#45
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A doctor is frightened by her young daughter’s inexplicable memories of a past identity.... [More]
Starring: Sarah Snook, Lily LaTorre, Damon Herriman, Greta Scacchi
Directed By: Daina Reid

 

