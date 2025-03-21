(Photo by Netflix/ Courtesy Everett Collection. ADOLESCENCE.)

Stephen Graham Movies and Shows, Ranked By Tomatometer

Looking at Graham’s career arc as a whole, he’s portrayed many villains, sidekicks and antiheroes (from his debut in Snatch, through Gangs of New York, This Is England, Public Enemies) early on, and as more leading roles have come into the picture, he’s taken on more detective and paternal roles. This includes his heavy involvement in Adolescence (Certified Fresh and on Netflix) as co-creator, co-writer, and co-executive producer, in addition to co-star. Graham plays the grieving father of the titular adolescent Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper, who’s drawn in by online “manosphere” influencers and as a result, is arrested for murder of another teenager. Adolescence shows Graham’s deep concern for Internet culture and its effect on men specifically.

And now we look at Stephen Graham’s best movies and shows, ranked below by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh films first.

Cast into the early Guy Ritchie vehicle Snatch as the lunkheaded sidekick Tommy to Jason Statham’s crooked boxing promoter Turkish, Graham is extraordinary from jump, as his character may not be as dull as he appears.

CNN‘s Paul Tatara on Snatch: “[Jason] Statham and Graham are especially amusing as the quibbling fight promoters.”

After Snatch, Graham kicked off a career of playing morally questionable characters from then onward, never more apparent than the ten-times-Oscar-nominated Gangs of New York, which won Martin Scorsese a Golden Globe for Best Director. In that ensemble film, Graham plays Shang, the young leader of the Dead Rabbits gang, which specializes in thievery. Other than his memorable scenes, Graham is best remembered during filming for nearly breaking Leonardo DiCaprio’s leg with a golf cart.

(Photo by ©IFC Films/Courtesy Everett Collection. THIS IS ENGLAND.)

Graham’s next memorable and critically acclaimed role was Combo, the skinhead antagonist in This is England, who draws his working-class gang further into the far-right, National Front politics of the time, but comes to regret his actions. This film made numerous lists as one of the best of 2007, and was followed up by a trio of miniseries where Graham reprised his role.

John Hartl on This Is England: “Graham gives the kind of scary yet strangely sympathetic performance that transcends arguments about nature vs. nurture. He simply is what he is: a human black hole who threatens to obliterate everything that comes into contact with him.”

After that, Graham ate up the screen in Michael Mann’s Public Enemies as George “Baby Face” Nelson, a sociopathic lieutenant in John Dillinger’s (Johnny Depp’s) bank-robbing gang. Additional meaty roles followed soon after, including one of his first leading roles, the Fresh thriller A Patch of Fog, as an obsessive, stalking security guard, and his turn as Al Capone on the long-running HBO show Boardwalk Empire.

More recently, Graham starred in the intense kitchen workplace thriller Boiling Point, an expansion of a short film also starring Graham, where he plays a hard-driving head chef with alcohol and drug issues, presaging shows like The Bear that covered similar subject matter. He returned to reprise this role in the follow-up four-part TV miniseries.

Christina Newland on Boiling Point: “At the centre of it all is Graham, one of Britain’s finest actors, piercingly compelling as Andy. He summons all his lumpen bulldog ferocity and startling vulnerability for the part of a man fraying at the edges.”

Graham also played a leading role as a detective in Little Boy Blue, a dramatized true crime miniseries about the death of a schoolboy in Liverpool. And he portrayed another detective in the second and third Venom movies, the latter of which sees him taken over by one of many symbiotes.

And now ABC News‘ Peter Travers calls Adolescence “[an] emotional powerhouse that sneaks up and floors you. The young TV season sets a new gold standard with a series sure to rank with the year’s very best. Polish up Emmys for Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper as the father and son at the heart of the tale.” (Steve Horton)

#1

Boiling Point (2021)
Tomatometer icon 99% Popcornmeter icon 86%

#1
Critics Consensus: Gripping from start to finish, Boiling Point uses its bold formal approach to support a thrilling tightrope of a tale.
Synopsis: On the busiest night of the year at one of the hottest restaurants in London, charismatic, commanding head chef Andy [More]
Starring: Stephen Graham , Vinette Robinson , Alice Feetham , Hannah Walters
Directed By: Philip Barantini

#2

The Irishman (2019)
Tomatometer icon 95% Popcornmeter icon 86%

#2
Critics Consensus: An epic gangster drama that earns its extended runtime, The Irishman finds Martin Scorsese revisiting familiar themes to poignant, funny, and profound effect.
Synopsis: In the 1950s, truck driver Frank Sheeran gets involved with Russell Bufalino and his Pennsylvania crime family. As Sheeran climbs [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro , Al Pacino , Joe Pesci , Anna Paquin
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#3

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical (2022)
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 71%

#3
Critics Consensus: Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical brings the classic story back to the screen with a delightful Emma Thompson, dazzling dancing, and a suitably irascible take on the source material.
Synopsis: An extraordinary girl with a sharp mind and vivid imagination takes a daring stand to change her story -- with [More]
Starring: Alisha Weir , Emma Thompson , Lashana Lynch , Stephen Graham
Directed By: Matthew Warchus

#4

This Is England (2006)
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 90%

#4
Critics Consensus: A moving coming-of-age tale that captures the despair among England's working-class youth in the 1980s.
Synopsis: Shaun (Thomas Turgoose), who lost his father in the Falklands War, earns the respect of skinheads when he stand up [More]
Starring: Thomas Turgoose , Stephen Graham , Jo Hartley , Andrew Shim
Directed By: Shane Meadows

#5

The Damned United (2009)
Tomatometer icon 92% Popcornmeter icon 85%

#5
Critics Consensus: Better than your average football pic, Damned United is carried by another star turn from Michael Sheen as Brian Clough.
Synopsis: The story of Brian Clough's 44 day stint as manager of Leeds United Football Club takes place in 1974 England. [More]
Starring: Michael Sheen , Timothy Spall , Jim Broadbent , Stephen Graham
Directed By: Tom Hooper

#6

Journey's End (2018)
Tomatometer icon 91% Popcornmeter icon 72%

#6
Critics Consensus: Journey's End brings R.C. Sherriff's 90-year-old play to the screen with thrilling power, thanks to director Saul Dibb's hard-hitting urgency and brilliant work from a talented cast.
Synopsis: In 1918, a group of British soldiers, led by an officer whose mental health is deteriorating, await their fate in [More]
Starring: Paul Bettany , Sam Claflin , Asa Butterfield , Toby Jones
Directed By: Saul Dibb

#7

Rocketman (2019)
Tomatometer icon 89% Popcornmeter icon 88%

#7
Critics Consensus: It's going to be a long, long time before a rock biopic manages to capture the highs and lows of an artist's life like Rocketman.
Synopsis: Young Reginald Dwight changes his name to Elton John and collaborates with singer-songwriter Bernie Taupin to become one of the [More]
Starring: Taron Egerton , Jamie Bell , Richard Madden , Gemma Jones
Directed By: Dexter Fletcher

#8

Young Woman and the Sea (2024)
Tomatometer icon 88% Popcornmeter icon 96%

#8
Critics Consensus: Buoyed by Daisy Ridley's radiant star power and the remarkable trajectory of Gertrude Ederle's life story, Young Woman and the Sea is an old-fashioned sports movie that harkens back to the classics in the best way.
Synopsis: Daisy Ridley stars as the accomplished swimmer who was born to immigrant parents in New York City in 1905. Through [More]
Starring: Daisy Ridley , Tilda Cobham-Hervey , Stephen Graham , Kim Bodnia
Directed By: Joachim Rønning

#9

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)
Tomatometer icon 84% Popcornmeter icon 65%

#9
Critics Consensus: Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is a dense puzzle of anxiety, paranoia, and espionage that director Tomas Alfredson pieces together with utmost skill.
Synopsis: In 1970s England the head of MI6, Control (John Hurt), dispatches an agent (Mark Strong) to meet with a Hungarian [More]
Starring: Gary Oldman , Kathy Burke , Benedict Cumberbatch , David Dencik
Directed By: Tomas Alfredson

#10

Blitz (2024)
Tomatometer icon 81% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#10
Critics Consensus: A tale of survival from director Steve McQueen, Blitz's examination of British society under wartime is given a beating heart by Elliott Heffernan and Saoirse Ronan's lovely performances.
Synopsis: Sir Steve McQueen's "Blitz" follows the epic journey of George (Elliott Heffernan), a 9-year-old boy in World War II London [More]
Starring: Saoirse Ronan , Elliott Heffernan , Leigh Gill , Harris Dickinson
Directed By: Steve McQueen

#11

Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool (2017)
Tomatometer icon 81% Popcornmeter icon 68%

#11
Critics Consensus: Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool showcases brilliant work from Annette Bening, whose performance is more than enough to outweigh this biopic's basic narrative.
Synopsis: Hollywood actress Gloria Grahame finds romance and happiness with a younger man, but her life changes forever when she is [More]
Starring: Annette Bening , Jamie Bell , Julie Walters , Kenneth Cranham
Directed By: Paul McGuigan

#12

Funny Cow (2017)
Tomatometer icon 79% Popcornmeter icon 71%

#12
Critics Consensus: Funny Cow rests almost entirely on Maxine Peake's performance -- which proves more than capable of shouldering the weight of this affecting period drama.
Synopsis: A female comic bounces around before rising to the top in the 1970s and 1980s. [More]
Starring: Maxine Peake , Stephen Graham , Paddy Considine , Alun Armstrong
Directed By: Adrian Shergold

#13

Greyhound (2020)
Tomatometer icon 78% Popcornmeter icon 76%

#13
Critics Consensus: Greyhound's characters aren't as robust as its action sequences, but this fast-paced World War II thriller benefits from its efficiently economical approach.
Synopsis: U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ernest Krause is assigned to lead an Allied convoy across the Atlantic during World War II. His [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks , Stephen Graham , Elisabeth Shue , Rob Morgan
Directed By: Aaron Schneider

#14

Hyena (2014)
Tomatometer icon 78% Popcornmeter icon 54%

#14
Critics Consensus: Sinking in with as much baleful bite as its namesake, Hyena offers a dark, stylish, and impressively gritty addition to the British crime genre.
Synopsis: A corrupt London cop (Peter Ferdinando) tries to shut down an Albanian crime ring before his own illegal activities are [More]
Starring: Peter Ferdinando , Neil Maskell , MyAnna Buring , Stephen Graham
Directed By: Gerard Johnson

#15

Gangs of New York (2002)
Tomatometer icon 72% Popcornmeter icon 81%

#15
Critics Consensus: Though flawed, the sprawling, messy Gangs of New York is redeemed by impressive production design and Day-Lewis's electrifying performance.
Synopsis: Amsterdam Vallon (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a young Irish immigrant released from prison. He returns to the Five Points seeking revenge [More]
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio , Daniel Day-Lewis , Cameron Diaz , Liam Neeson
Directed By: Martin Scorsese

#16

The Virtues
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 86%

#16
Synopsis: Joseph, a painter-decorator and recovering alcoholic in England, falls into despair when his 9-year-old son leaves for Australia with his [More]
Starring: Stephen Graham , Juliet Ellis , Shea Michael-Shaw , Vauxhall Jermaine

#17

Save Me
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 85%

#17
Synopsis: The disappearance of his estranged daughter Jody leads Nelson "Nelly" Rowe, a London womanizer, down a dangerous path; along the [More]
Starring: Lennie James , Suranne Jones , Stephen Graham , Daniel Adegboyega

#18

Boiling Point
Tomatometer icon 100% Popcornmeter icon 92%

#18
Synopsis: Head chef Carly runs a new restaurant, transforming Northern English dishes into five-star cuisine, while her kitchen sizzles with high-stakes [More]
Starring: Stephen Graham , Vinette Robinson , Ray Panthaki , Hannah Walters

#19

Adolescence
Tomatometer icon 99% Popcornmeter icon 72%

#19
Synopsis: A family's world turns upside down when 13-year-old Jamie Miller is arrested for murdering a schoolmate: the charges against their [More]
Starring: Stephen Graham , Ashley Walters , Owen Cooper , Faye Marsay

#20

Band of Brothers
Tomatometer icon 94% Popcornmeter icon 97%

#20
Synopsis: This series, originally broadcast on HBO, tells the story of Easy Company, 506th Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division, U.S. [More]
Starring: Damian Lewis , Ron Livingston , Rick Gomez , Scott Grimes

#21

Peaky Blinders
Tomatometer icon 93% Popcornmeter icon 94%

#21
Synopsis: Britain is a mixture of despair and hedonism in 1919 in the aftermath of the Great War. Returning soldiers, newly [More]
Starring: Cillian Murphy , Natasha O'Keeffe , Paul Anderson , Sophie Rundle

#22

Boardwalk Empire
Tomatometer icon 92% Popcornmeter icon 95%

#22
Synopsis: Atlantic City at the dawn of Prohibition is a place where the rules don't apply. And the man who runs [More]
Starring: Steve Buscemi , Michael Pitt , Kelly Macdonald , Michael Shannon

#


Tomatometer icon Popcornmeter icon

#

#24

A Patch of Fog (2015)
Tomatometer icon 86% Popcornmeter icon 64%

#24
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A novelist and TV host has developed a habit of shoplifting. Now, he's being blackmailed into friendship by a security [More]
Starring: Lara Pulver , Conleth Hill , Stephen Graham , Arsher Ali
Directed By: Michael Lennox

#25

The Murders at White House Farm
Tomatometer icon 83% Popcornmeter icon 88%

#25
Synopsis: Initial evidence of a murder case involving three generations of one family pointed the finger at the daughter of the [More]
Starring: Freddie Fox , Amanda Burton , Alfie Allen , Tom McCall

#26

Bodies
Tomatometer icon 82% Popcornmeter icon 73%

#26
Synopsis: Four London detectives, in four different time periods, find themselves investigating the same murder. [More]
Starring: Jacob Fortune-Lloyd , Shira Haas , Amaka Okafor , Kyle Soller

#27

The Walk-In
Tomatometer icon 80% Popcornmeter icon 76%

#27
Synopsis: Following an activist and his advocacy group as they confront an extremist organization. [More]
Starring: Stephen Graham , Andrew Ellis , Leanne Best , Chris Coghill

#28

Get Santa (2014)
Tomatometer icon 78% Popcornmeter icon 54%

#28
Critics Consensus: With a bombastic performance from Jim Broadbent, Get Santa brilliantly captures the joys of the Christmas holiday.
Synopsis: After crashing his sleigh, Santa Claus (Jim Broadbent) asks a father (Rafe Spall) and son (Kit Connor) for help to [More]
Starring: Jim Broadbent , Rafe Spall , Warwick Davis , Kit Connor
Directed By: Christopher Smith

#29

Taboo
Tomatometer icon 76% Popcornmeter icon 91%

#29
Synopsis: Adventurer James Keziah Delaney, long believed to be dead, returns home to London from Africa in 1814 in order to [More]
Starring: Tom Hardy , Leo Bill , Oona Chaplin , Richard Dixon

#30

Snatch (2000)
Tomatometer icon 74% Popcornmeter icon 93%

#30
Critics Consensus: Though perhaps a case of style over substance, Guy Ritchie's second crime caper is full of snappy dialogue, dark comedy, and interesting characters.
Synopsis: Illegal boxing promoter Turkish (Jason Statham) convinces gangster Brick Top (Alan Ford) to offer bets on bare-knuckle boxer Mickey (Brad [More]
Starring: Benicio del Toro , Dennis Farina , Brad Pitt , Vinnie Jones
Directed By: Guy Ritchie

#31

Public Enemies (2009)
Tomatometer icon 68% Popcornmeter icon 59%

#31
Critics Consensus: Michael Mann's latest is a competent and technically impressive gangster flick with charismatic lead performances, but some may find the film lacks truly compelling drama.
Synopsis: Depression-era bank robber John Dillinger's (Johnny Depp) charm and audacity endear him to much of America's downtrodden public, but he's [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp , Christian Bale , Marion Cotillard , Billy Crudup
Directed By: Michael Mann

#32

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)
Tomatometer icon 58% Popcornmeter icon 84%

#32
Critics Consensus: A sequel aimed squarely at fans of the original's odd couple chemistry, Venom: Let There Be Carnage eagerly embraces the franchise's sillier side.
Synopsis: Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL's greatest and most complex characters. [More]
Starring: Tom Hardy , Woody Harrelson , Michelle Williams , Naomie Harris
Directed By: Andy Serkis

#33

Yardie (2018)
Tomatometer icon 53% Popcornmeter icon 53%

#33
Critics Consensus: Yardie proves debuting director Idris Elba has a distinctive eye that benefits from a strong personal connection to his material, even if the end results are somewhat uneven.
Synopsis: A man's quest for retribution brings him into conflict with a vicious London gangster. [More]
Starring: Aml Ameen , Stephen Graham , Shantol Jackson , Mark Rhino Smith
Directed By: Idris Elba

#34

Blood (2012)
Tomatometer icon 53% Popcornmeter icon 33%

#34
Critics Consensus: While well-acted and skillfully directed, Blood never quite manages to draw its themes and characters into a coherent, compelling whole.
Synopsis: Sibling detectives (Paul Bettany, Stephen Graham) investigate the fatal stabbing of a 12-year-old girl. [More]
Starring: Paul Bettany , Stephen Graham , Mark Strong , Brian Cox
Directed By: Nick Murphy

#35

Best Laid Plans (2012)
Tomatometer icon 50% Popcornmeter icon 38%

#35
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Danny (Stephen Graham) uses his huge, mentally impaired friend, Joseph (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), in underground cage matches to pay off a [More]
Starring: Stephen Graham , Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje , David O'Hara , Maxine Peake
Directed By: David Blair

#36

Doghouse (2009)
Tomatometer icon 48% Popcornmeter icon 46%

#36
Critics Consensus: An amateurish, unfunny and unscary British horror-comedy that could be accused of misogyny.
Synopsis: A group of men travel to a remote village to help a buddy get over his divorce and quickly discover [More]
Starring: Danny Dyer , Stephen Graham , Noel Clarke , Terry Stone
Directed By: Jake West

#37

Goal! The Dream Begins (2005)
Tomatometer icon 43% Popcornmeter icon 77%

#37
Critics Consensus: Impressive sports action sequences are the highlight, as the run-of the-mill story invokes every known sports movie cliche.
Synopsis: Santiago Muñez, a Mexican cook in Los Angeles, gets a chance to follow his dream of playing professional soccer. A [More]
Starring: Kuno Becker , Alessandro Nivola , Stephen Dillane , Anna Friel
Directed By: Danny Cannon

#38

The I Inside (2004)
Tomatometer icon 43% Popcornmeter icon 43%

#38
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After a near-death experience, a man (Ryan Phillippe) awakens with amnesia and the ability to travel back and forth through [More]
Starring: Ryan Phillippe , Piper Perabo , Sarah Polley , Stephen Rea
Directed By: Roland Suso Richter

#39

Venom: The Last Dance (2024)
Tomatometer icon 40% Popcornmeter icon 80%

#39
Critics Consensus: The always watchable Tom Hardy injects ample charisma into Venom: The Last Dance, but the offering buckles under its convoluted tonal ambitions.
Synopsis: In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the [More]
Starring: Tom Hardy , Chiwetel Ejiofor , Juno Temple , Alanna Ubach
Directed By: Kelly Marcel

#40

Inkheart (2008)
Tomatometer icon 39% Popcornmeter icon 45%

#40
Critics Consensus: Heavy on cliches and light on charm, this kid-lit fantasy-adventure doesn't quite get off the ground.
Synopsis: Mo (Brendan Fraser) and his daughter, Meggie, have the ability to bring storybook characters to life just by reading aloud. [More]
Starring: Brendan Fraser , Paul Bettany , Helen Mirren , Jim Broadbent
Directed By: Iain Softley

#41

Texas Killing Fields (2011)
Tomatometer icon 39% Popcornmeter icon 28%

#41
Critics Consensus: Texas Killing Fields is a competent boilerplate crime thriller, brewing up characters and plots used in better films.
Synopsis: After a familiar girl goes missing, two detectives race against time before a serial killer claims her as his next [More]
Starring: Sam Worthington , Jeffrey Dean Morgan , Jessica Chastain , Chloë Grace Moretz
Directed By: Ami Canaan Mann

#42

Awaydays (2009)
Tomatometer icon 39% Popcornmeter icon 33%

#42
Critics Consensus: Awaydays is an overwrought coming-of-age drama that romanticizes the violence of 1970s street culture in Liverpool and neglects the requisites of a good script.
Synopsis: In England, 19-year-old Paul Carty (Nicky Bell) is bored with middle-class life. After his mother dies, Carty gets his friend [More]
Starring: Stephen Graham , Nicky Bell , Liam Boyle , Oliver Lee
Directed By: Pat Holden

#43

London Boulevard (2010)
Tomatometer icon 38% Popcornmeter icon 30%

#43
Critics Consensus: In spite of its spotless pedigree and a strong sense of visual style, London Boulevard stumbles over its frenetic pace and crowded, clichéd plot.
Synopsis: A parolee battles a gangster for the affections of a reclusive movie star. [More]
Starring: Keira Knightley , Colin Farrell , Stephen Graham , Jamie Campbell Bower
Directed By: William Monahan

#44

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)
Tomatometer icon 32% Popcornmeter icon 54%

#44
Critics Consensus: It's shorter and leaner than the previous sequel, but this Pirates runs aground on a disjointed plot and a non-stop barrage of noisy action sequences.
Synopsis: The checkered past of Capt. Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) catches up to him when he encounters Angelica (Penélope Cruz), a [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp , Penélope Cruz , Ian McShane , Geoffrey Rush
Directed By: Rob Marshall

#45

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)
Tomatometer icon 30% Popcornmeter icon 60%

#45
Critics Consensus: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales proves that neither a change in directors nor an undead Javier Bardem is enough to drain this sinking franchise's murky bilge.
Synopsis: Thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Capt. Jack Sparrow feels the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when [More]
Starring: Johnny Depp , Geoffrey Rush , Javier Bardem , Brenton Thwaites
Directed By: Joachim Rønning , Espen Sandberg

#46

The Good Night (2007)
Tomatometer icon 30% Popcornmeter icon 33%

#46
Critics Consensus: That The Good Night is the work of a first-time writer/director is apparent, as the story feels disjointed and never connects with the audience.
Synopsis: Gary (Martin Freeman), a musician, is trapped in an unhappy relationship with his live-in lover, Dora (Gwyneth Paltrow). He becomes [More]
Starring: Penélope Cruz , Martin Freeman , Gwyneth Paltrow , Simon Pegg
Directed By: Jake Paltrow

#47

Filth and Wisdom (2008)
Tomatometer icon 24% Popcornmeter icon 42%

#47
Critics Consensus: Filth and Wisdom, while certainly ambitious, is mostly unconvincing and incoherent.
Synopsis: Three London flat-mates (Eugene Hutz, Holly Weston, Vicky McClure) toil at demeaning jobs while dreaming of better lives. [More]
Starring: Eugene Hutz , Holly Weston , Vicky McClure , Richard E. Grant
Directed By: Madonna

#48

Hellboy (2019)
Tomatometer icon 17% Popcornmeter icon 47%

#48
Critics Consensus: Bereft of the imaginative flair that made earlier Hellboys so enjoyable, this soulless reboot suggests Dante may have left a tenth circle out of his Inferno.
Synopsis: While battling a trio of rampaging giants, the legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters Nimue the Blood Queen, an ancient resurrected sorceress [More]
Starring: David Harbour , Milla Jovovich , Ian McShane , Sasha Lane
Directed By: Neil Marshall

#49

Season of the Witch (2011)
Tomatometer icon 11% Popcornmeter icon 30%

#49
Critics Consensus: Slow, cheap-looking, and dull, Season of the Witch fails even as unintentional comedy.
Synopsis: His faith broken by many years fighting in the Crusades, a knight named Behman (Nicolas Cage) returns to Europe and [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage , Ron Perlman , Stephen Campbell Moore , Claire Foy
Directed By: Dominic Sena

#50

Walk Like a Panther (2018)
Tomatometer icon 8% Popcornmeter icon 59%

#50
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Some wrestlers from the 1980s are forced to suit up once last time when their beloved local pub faces closure. [More]
Starring: Stephen Graham , Robbie Gee , Sue Johnston , Jill Halfpenny
Directed By: Dan Cadan

Movie & TV News