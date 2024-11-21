TAGGED AS: movies, streaming, TV
(Photo by Photo by Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection. GLADIATOR II)
Paul Mescal Movies and Series Ranked by Tomatometer
Gladiator II has just landed in theaters across the country, and critics are already praising Ridley Scott’s movie as a worthy sequel that “delivers exactly what you want from a blockbuster.” They’re also saying that Paul Mescal’s “career-best performance” is one of the highlights of the film. So, in anticipation for the release this week, we’re ranking all the movies and TV series starring Mescal, five of which are Certified Fresh, including the Oscar-nominated Aftersun, popular Hulu series Ordinary People, and critically acclaimed All of Us Strangers.
#1
Adjusted Score: 111075%
Critics Consensus: All of Us Strangers examines profound grief and love through a fantastical lens that is always grounded on human emotion.
Synopsis:
One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with a mysterious...
[More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 108360%
Critics Consensus: Led by Frankie Corio's tremendous performance, Aftersun deftly ushers audiences to the intersection between our memories of loved ones and who they really are.
Synopsis:
At a fading vacation resort, 11-year-old Sophie treasures rare time together with her loving and idealistic father, Calum (Paul Mescal)....
[More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 105864%
Critics Consensus: A strikingly assured debut for writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter unites a brilliant cast in service of a daringly ambitious story.
Synopsis:
Alone on a seaside vacation, Leda becomes consumed with a young mother and daughter as she watches them on the...
[More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 93591%
Critics Consensus: Painfully raw yet rewarding, God's Creatures explores the limits of a mother's love with an outstanding Emily Watson leading the way.
Synopsis:
In a windswept fishing village, a mother is torn between protecting her beloved son and her own sense of right...
[More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 87161%
Critics Consensus: Echoing its predecessor while upping the bloodsport and camp, Gladiator II is an action extravaganza that derives much of its strength and honor from Denzel Washington's scene-stealing performance.
Synopsis:
Years after witnessing the death of Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius must enter the Colosseum after the...
[More]
Synopsis:
Marianne and Connell come from different backgrounds but the same small town in Ireland, weaving in and out of each...
[More]
Synopsis:
While studying at Cambridge, Ophelia falls for her married lecturer; when their affair is interrupted by a shocking and tragic...
[More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 64768%
Critics Consensus: Benjamin Millepied reinvents Prosper Mérimée's tragic novella as a dance extravaganza full of sound and fury signifying a hollow emotional core, although the ravishing style is a treat onto itself.
Synopsis:
Benjamin Millepied's CARMEN is a gritty modern day tale, with a majestic score by Nicholas Britell, and dream-like dance sequences...
[More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 29984%
Critics Consensus: Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan give it all they've got, but they're ultimately undone by Foe's clunky sci-fi trappings and ponderous attempts to generate psychological thrills.
Synopsis:
Academy Award nominees Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in Foe, a haunting exploration of marriage and identity set in...
[More]