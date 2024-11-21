(Photo by Photo by Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection. GLADIATOR II)

Paul Mescal Movies and Series Ranked by Tomatometer

Gladiator II has just landed in theaters across the country, and critics are already praising Ridley Scott’s movie as a worthy sequel that “delivers exactly what you want from a blockbuster.” They’re also saying that Paul Mescal’s “career-best performance” is one of the highlights of the film. So, in anticipation for the release this week, we’re ranking all the movies and TV series starring Mescal, five of which are Certified Fresh, including the Oscar-nominated Aftersun, popular Hulu series Ordinary People, and critically acclaimed All of Us Strangers.

#2 Aftersun (2022)

95% #2 Adjusted Score: 108360% Critics Consensus: Led by Frankie Corio's tremendous performance, Aftersun deftly ushers audiences to the intersection between our memories of loved ones and who they really are. Synopsis: At a fading vacation resort, 11-year-old Sophie treasures rare time together with her loving and idealistic father, Calum (Paul Mescal).... At a fading vacation resort, 11-year-old Sophie treasures rare time together with her loving and idealistic father, Calum (Paul Mescal).... [More] Starring: Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, Celia Rowlson-Hall, Kayleigh Coleman Directed By: Charlotte Wells

#5 Gladiator II (2024)

72% #5 Adjusted Score: 87161% Critics Consensus: Echoing its predecessor while upping the bloodsport and camp, Gladiator II is an action extravaganza that derives much of its strength and honor from Denzel Washington's scene-stealing performance. Synopsis: Years after witnessing the death of Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius must enter the Colosseum after the... Years after witnessing the death of Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius must enter the Colosseum after the... [More] Starring: Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Pedro Pascal Directed By: Ridley Scott

#8 Carmen (2022)

60% #8 Adjusted Score: 64768% Critics Consensus: Benjamin Millepied reinvents Prosper Mérimée's tragic novella as a dance extravaganza full of sound and fury signifying a hollow emotional core, although the ravishing style is a treat onto itself. Synopsis: Benjamin Millepied's CARMEN is a gritty modern day tale, with a majestic score by Nicholas Britell, and dream-like dance sequences... Benjamin Millepied's CARMEN is a gritty modern day tale, with a majestic score by Nicholas Britell, and dream-like dance sequences... [More] Starring: Elsa Pataky, Melissa Barrera, Paul Mescal, Rossy de Palma Directed By: Benjamin Millepied