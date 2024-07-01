50 Movies That Will Have You Fall in Love With Paris

As the 2024 Olympics gear up for its stay in Paris from July 26 to August 11, we’re celebrating the on-screen history of the French capital with our guide to 50 movies that will make you fall in love with Paris! With a nickname like the City of Love, of course we’re feeling romance and romantic comedies in the air, including Before Sunrise, Midnight in Paris, Best Picture Oscar-winner An American in Paris, and Amelie.

Paris has been a monumental influence on the French New Wave movement of the 1950s and 1960s, as seen in The 400 Blows and Breathless. And there’s plenty of reason to say ‘action!’ with District B13, La Femme Nikita, and Leon: The Professional. Meanwhile, we also included movies that pay tribute to Paris with their own fully-constructed sets and worlds but filmed elsewhere, like Ratatouille, Moulin Rouge, and Sabrina.

Per usual, the list is sorted by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh films first, which include Charade, Hugo, La vie en rose, Julie & Julia, and The Intouchables.

#5 Breathless (1959) 96% #5 Adjusted Score: 105344% Critics Consensus: Breathless rewrote the rules of cinema -- and more than 50 years after its arrival, Jean-Luc Godard's paradigm-shifting classic remains every bit as vital. Synopsis: Petty thug Michel (Jean-Paul Belmondo) considers himself a suave bad guy in the manner of Humphrey Bogart, but panics and... Petty thug Michel (Jean-Paul Belmondo) considers himself a suave bad guy in the manner of Humphrey Bogart, but panics and... [More] Starring: Jean-Paul Belmondo, Jean Seberg, Daniel Boulanger, Jean-Pierre Melville Directed By: Jean-Luc Godard

#10 Charade (1963) 94% #10 Adjusted Score: 100497% Critics Consensus: A globetrotting caper that prizes its idiosyncratic pieces over the general puzzle, Charade is a delightful romp with Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn's sparkling chemistry at the center of some perfectly orchestrated mayhem. Synopsis: After Regina Lampert (Audrey Hepburn) falls for the dashing Peter Joshua (Cary Grant) on a skiing holiday in the French... After Regina Lampert (Audrey Hepburn) falls for the dashing Peter Joshua (Cary Grant) on a skiing holiday in the French... [More] Starring: Cary Grant, Audrey Hepburn, Walter Matthau, James Coburn Directed By: Stanley Donen

#14 Amélie (2001) 90% #14 Adjusted Score: 98675% Critics Consensus: The feel-good Amelie is a lively, fanciful charmer, showcasing Audrey Tautou as its delightful heroine. Synopsis: "Amélie" is a fanciful comedy about a young woman who discretely orchestrates the lives of the people around her, creating... "Amélie" is a fanciful comedy about a young woman who discretely orchestrates the lives of the people around her, creating... [More] Starring: Audrey Tautou, Mathieu Kassovitz, Rufus, Yolande Moreau Directed By: Jean-Pierre Jeunet

#18 Gigi (1958) 88% #18 Adjusted Score: 99397% Critics Consensus: It may not be one of Vincente Minnelli's best, but the charming and flawlessly acted Gigi still offers enough visual and musical treats to satisfy. Synopsis: Gaston (Louis Jourdan) is a restless Parisian playboy who moves from one mistress to another, while also spending time with... Gaston (Louis Jourdan) is a restless Parisian playboy who moves from one mistress to another, while also spending time with... [More] Starring: Leslie Caron, Maurice Chevalier, Louis Jourdan, Hermione Gingold Directed By: Vincente Minnelli

#27 The Professional (1994) 75% #27 Adjusted Score: 79589% Critics Consensus: Pivoting on the unusual relationship between seasoned hitman and his 12-year-old apprentice -- a breakout turn by young Natalie Portman -- Luc Besson's Léon is a stylish and oddly affecting thriller. Synopsis: Mathilda (Natalie Portman) is only 12 years old, but is already familiar with the dark side of life: her abusive... Mathilda (Natalie Portman) is only 12 years old, but is already familiar with the dark side of life: her abusive... [More] Starring: Jean Reno, Gary Oldman, Natalie Portman, Danny Aiello Directed By: Luc Besson

#39 French Exit (2020) 65% #39 Adjusted Score: 74974% Critics Consensus: The smartly written French Exit offers proof that even the most caustic characters can be made entertaining -- and even relatable -- through a Michelle Pfeiffer performance. Synopsis: A widowed New York socialite and her aimless son move to Paris after she spends the last of her husband's... A widowed New York socialite and her aimless son move to Paris after she spends the last of her husband's... [More] Starring: Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, Tracy Letts, Valerie Mahaffey Directed By: Azazel Jacobs