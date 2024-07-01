50 Movies That Will Have You Fall in Love With Paris
As the 2024 Olympics gear up for its stay in Paris from July 26 to August 11, we’re celebrating the on-screen history of the French capital with our guide to 50 movies that will make you fall in love with Paris! With a nickname like the City of Love, of course we’re feeling romance and romantic comedies in the air, including Before Sunrise, Midnight in Paris, Best Picture Oscar-winner An American in Paris, and Amelie.
Paris has been a monumental influence on the French New Wave movement of the 1950s and 1960s, as seen in The 400 Blows and Breathless. And there’s plenty of reason to say ‘action!’ with District B13, La Femme Nikita, and Leon: The Professional. Meanwhile, we also included movies that pay tribute to Paris with their own fully-constructed sets and worlds but filmed elsewhere, like Ratatouille, Moulin Rouge, and Sabrina.
Per usual, the list is sorted by Tomatometer, with Certified Fresh films first, which include Charade, Hugo, La vie en rose, Julie & Julia, and The Intouchables.
#1
Critics Consensus: Moving without resorting to melodrama, BPM offers an engrossing look at a pivotal period in history that lingers long after the closing credits roll.
Synopsis:
Nathan is a young man who joins an AIDS activist group in 1990s Paris. As he attends the weekly meetings,... [More]
#2
Critics Consensus: A seminal French New Wave film that offers an honest, sympathetic, and wholly heartbreaking observation of adolescence without trite nostalgia.
Synopsis:
For young Parisian boy Antoine Doinel (Jean-Pierre Léaud), life is one difficult situation after another. Surrounded by inconsiderate adults, including... [More]
#3
Critics Consensus: Paris Is Burning dives into '80s transgender subculture, with the understated camera allowing this world to flourish and the people to speak (and dance) for themselves.
Synopsis:
This documentary focuses on drag queens living in New York City and their "house" culture, which provides a sense of... [More]
#4
Critics Consensus: Fast-paced and stunningly animated, Ratatouille adds another delightfully entertaining entry -- and a rather unlikely hero -- to the Pixar canon.
Synopsis:
Remy (Patton Oswalt), a resident of Paris, appreciates good food and has quite a sophisticated palate. He would love to... [More]
#5
Critics Consensus: Breathless rewrote the rules of cinema -- and more than 50 years after its arrival, Jean-Luc Godard's paradigm-shifting classic remains every bit as vital.
Synopsis:
Petty thug Michel (Jean-Paul Belmondo) considers himself a suave bad guy in the manner of Humphrey Bogart, but panics and... [More]
#6
Critics Consensus: Elevated by a remarkable Franz Rogowski performance, Passages adds another smart, deeply humanistic film to director/co-writer Ira Sachs' estimable filmography.
Synopsis:
Celebrated filmmaker Ira Sachs (Love is Strange) makes a breathtaking return with PASSAGES, a fresh, honest and brutally funny take... [More]
#7
Critics Consensus: The plot may be problematic, but such concerns are rendered superfluous by Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron's star power, the Gershwins' classic songs, and Vincente Minnelli's colorful, sympathetic direction.
Synopsis:
Jerry Mulligan (Gene Kelly) is an American ex-GI who stays in post-war Paris to become a painter, and falls for... [More]
#8
Critics Consensus: Filled with engaging dialogue, Before Sunset is a witty, poignant romance, with natural chemistry between Hawke and Delpy.
Synopsis:
A sequel to "Before Sunrise," this film starts nine years later as Jesse (Ethan Hawke) travels across Europe giving readings... [More]
#9
Critics Consensus: Led by a luminous Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is a good old-fashioned story charmingly told.
Synopsis:
In partnership with the House of Dior, MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady... [More]
#10
Critics Consensus: A globetrotting caper that prizes its idiosyncratic pieces over the general puzzle, Charade is a delightful romp with Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn's sparkling chemistry at the center of some perfectly orchestrated mayhem.
Synopsis:
After Regina Lampert (Audrey Hepburn) falls for the dashing Peter Joshua (Cary Grant) on a skiing holiday in the French... [More]
#11
Critics Consensus: Hugo is an extravagant, elegant fantasy with an innocence lacking in many modern kids' movies, and one that emanates an unabashed love for the magic of cinema.
Synopsis:
Orphaned and alone except for an uncle, Hugo Cabret (Asa Butterfield) lives in the walls of a train station in... [More]
#12
Critics Consensus: It may not boast the depth of his classic films, but the sweetly sentimental Midnight in Paris is funny and charming enough to satisfy Woody Allen fans.
Synopsis:
Gil Pender (Owen Wilson) is a screenwriter and aspiring novelist. Vacationing in Paris with his fiancee (Rachel McAdams), he has... [More]
#13
Critics Consensus: Mesmerizingly strange and willfully perverse, Holy Motors offers an unforgettable visual feast alongside a spellbinding -- albeit unapologetically challenging -- narrative.
Synopsis:
Driven around Paris by a loyal driver (Edith Scob), a mysterious man (Denis Lavant) dresses up in costumes and plays... [More]
#14
Critics Consensus: The feel-good Amelie is a lively, fanciful charmer, showcasing Audrey Tautou as its delightful heroine.
Synopsis:
"Amélie" is a fanciful comedy about a young woman who discretely orchestrates the lives of the people around her, creating... [More]
#15
Critics Consensus: A zany out-of-control thriller that gives lead Anne Parillaud a big character arc and plenty of emotional room to work within.
Synopsis:
Convicted felon Nikita (Anne Parillaud), instead of going to jail, is given a new identity and trained to be a... [More]
#16
Critics Consensus: With its humorous script and its stars' immense charm, Sabrina remains a resonant romantic gem.
Synopsis:
Chauffeur's daughter Sabrina (Audrey Hepburn) returns home from two years in Paris a beautiful young woman, and immediately catches the... [More]
#17
Critics Consensus: Delpy proves not only to be an adept actress, but makes her mark as a writer and director in this thought-provoking comedy that breaks the romantic comedy mold.
Synopsis:
A European vacation was intended to repair the tattered relationship between American Jack (Adam Goldberg) and French native Marion (Julie... [More]
#18
Critics Consensus: It may not be one of Vincente Minnelli's best, but the charming and flawlessly acted Gigi still offers enough visual and musical treats to satisfy.
Synopsis:
Gaston (Louis Jourdan) is a restless Parisian playboy who moves from one mistress to another, while also spending time with... [More]
#19
Critics Consensus: A timeless and elegant musical feast, Funny Face thrives on the agile and vibrant performances from legendary screen titans Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire.
Synopsis:
Dispatched on an assignment, New York City-based fashion photographer Dick Avery (Fred Astaire) is struck by the beauty of Jo... [More]
#20
Critics Consensus: Paris Je T'aime is uneven, but there are more than enough delightful moments in this omnibus tribute to the City of Lights to tip the scale in its favor.
Synopsis:
A collection has 18 vignettes set in Paris. In "Bastille," a man (Sergio Castellitto) considers leaving his wife (Miranda Richardson)... [More]
#21
Critics Consensus: Naturalistic but evocative, Last Tango in Paris is a vivid exploration of pain, love, and sex featuring a typically towering Marlon Brando performance.
Synopsis:
Distraught following his wife's suicide, American hotelier Paul (Marlon Brando) becomes transfixed by the beautiful younger Frenchwoman Jeanne (Maria Schneider)... [More]
#22
Critics Consensus: A nonstop thrill ride, District B13's dizzying action sequences more than make up for any expository flaws.
Synopsis:
In 21st-century Paris, a member (Cyril Raffaelli) of an elite police squad must enter a crime-ridden ghetto to defuse a... [More]
#23
Critics Consensus: Woody Allen's 50th film, Coup de Chance adds yet another creative rebound to the writer-director's oeuvre with a charming thriller that makes up in wit what it lacks in surprises.
Synopsis:
COUP DE CHANCE is about the important role chance and luck play in our lives. Fanny (Lou de Laâge) and... [More]
#24
Critics Consensus: Boosted by Meryl Streep's charismatic performance as Julia Child, Julie and Julia is a light, but fairly entertaining culinary comedy.
Synopsis:
Frustrated with a soul-killing job, New Yorker Julie Powell (Amy Adams) embarks on a daring project: she vows to prepare... [More]
#25
Critics Consensus: It handles its potentially prickly subject matter with kid gloves, but Intouchables gets by thanks to its strong cast and some remarkably sensitive direction.
Synopsis:
An unlikely friendship develops between a wealthy quadriplegic (François Cluzet) and his caretaker (Omar Sy), just released from prison.... [More]
#26
Critics Consensus: A love-it-or-hate-it experience, Moulin Rouge is all style, all giddy, over-the-top spectacle. But it's also daring in its vision and wildly original.
Synopsis:
A celebration of love and creative inspiration takes place in the infamous, gaudy and glamorous Parisian nightclub, at the cusp... [More]
#27
Critics Consensus: Pivoting on the unusual relationship between seasoned hitman and his 12-year-old apprentice -- a breakout turn by young Natalie Portman -- Luc Besson's Léon is a stylish and oddly affecting thriller.
Synopsis:
Mathilda (Natalie Portman) is only 12 years old, but is already familiar with the dark side of life: her abusive... [More]
#28
Critics Consensus: The set design and cinematography are impressive, but the real achievement of La Vie en Rose is Marion Cotillard's mesmerizing, wholly convincing performance as Edith Piaf.
Synopsis:
Born into poverty and raised in a brothel, Édith Piaf (Marion Cotillard) manages to achieve worldwide fame. Though her extraordinary... [More]
#29
Critics Consensus: Le Samouraï makes the most of its spare aesthetic, using stylish -- and influential -- direction, solid performances, and thick atmosphere to weave an absorbing story.
Synopsis:
Hit man Jef Costello (Alain Delon) goes through an elaborate set of rituals before carrying out a hit on a... [More]
#30
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A hopeless romantic finds his life in danger when he falls in love with a beautiful mermaid.... [More]
#31
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Charles Bonnet (Hugh Griffith) expresses his passion for art by forging masterpieces -- and selling them at a hefty profit.... [More]
#32
Critics Consensus: The Red Balloon invests the simplest of narratives with spectacular visual inventiveness, making for a singularly wondrous portrait of innocence.
Synopsis:
A red balloon with a life of its own follows a boy around Paris.... [More]
#33
Critics Consensus: Jacques Tati's most accessible film is a paean to gentle values and observing the small details of life.
Synopsis:
Genial, bumbling Monsieur Hulot (Jacques Tati) loves his top-floor apartment in a grimy corner of the city, and cannot fathom... [More]
#34
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
French private investigator Claude Chavasse (Maurice Chevalier) discovers his client's wife has been having an affair with an American playboy,... [More]
#35
Critics Consensus: Though it occasionally stumbles into sitcom territory, Something's Gotta Give is mostly a smart, funny romantic comedy, with sharp performances from Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton, and Keanu Reeves.
Synopsis:
When aging womanizer Harry Sanborn (Jack Nicholson) and his young girlfriend, Marin (Amanda Peet), arrive at her family's beach house... [More]
#36
Critics Consensus: Impeccably mounted but occasionally bombastic, Les Misérables largely succeeds thanks to bravura performances from its distinguished cast.
Synopsis:
After 19 years as a prisoner, Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman) is freed by Javert (Russell Crowe), the officer in charge... [More]
#37
Critics Consensus: Lovely and diffuse, Sleep isn't as immediately absorbing as Gondry's previous work, but its messy beauty is its own reward.
Synopsis:
Soon after the death of his father, a distraught young man (Gael García Bernal) begins a job as a graphic... [More]
#38
Critics Consensus: Ronin earns comparisons to The French Connection with strong action, dynamic road chase scenes, and solid performances.
Synopsis:
Deirdre (Natascha McElhone) puts together a team of experts that she tasks with stealing a valuable briefcase, the contents of... [More]
#39
Critics Consensus: The smartly written French Exit offers proof that even the most caustic characters can be made entertaining -- and even relatable -- through a Michelle Pfeiffer performance.
Synopsis:
A widowed New York socialite and her aimless son move to Paris after she spends the last of her husband's... [More]
#40
Critics Consensus: Though it doesn't quite capture the complexity of its subject's life, Coco Avant Chanel remains a fascinating, appropriately lovely tribute.
Synopsis:
Young Coco Chanel (Audrey Tautou) works as a seamstress by day and a cabaret entertainer by night, then she meets... [More]
#41
Critics Consensus: Though lushly atmospheric, The Dreamers doesn't engage or provoke as much as it should.
Synopsis:
In May 1968, the student riots in Paris only exacerbate the isolation felt by three youths: an American exchange student... [More]
#42
Critics Consensus: Lavish imagery and a daring soundtrack set this film apart from most period dramas; in fact, style completely takes precedence over plot and character development in Coppola's vision of the doomed queen.
Synopsis:
An Austrian teenager (Kirsten Dunst) marries the Dauphin (Jason Schwartzman) of France and becomes that country's queen following the death... [More]
#43
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Hotshot Hollywood screenwriter Richard Benson (William Holden) is in trouble. He sold a script idea to decadent producer Alexander Meyerheim... [More]
#44
Critics Consensus: A mixed bag of uneven tones that feels flat.
Synopsis:
While visiting her sister (Naomi Watts) in Paris, a young woman (Kate Hudson) finds romance and learns her brother-in-law is... [More]
#45
Critics Consensus: The music of the night has hit something of a sour note: Critics are calling the screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's popular musical histrionic, boring, and lacking in both romance and danger. Still, some have praised the film for its sheer spectacle.
Synopsis:
From his hideout beneath a 19th century Paris opera house, the brooding Phantom (Gerard Butler) schemes to get closer to... [More]
#46
Critics Consensus: What makes Dan Brown's novel a best seller is evidently not present in this dull and bloated movie adaptation of The Da Vinci Code.
Synopsis:
A murder in Paris' Louvre Museum and cryptic clues in some of Leonardo da Vinci's most famous paintings lead to... [More]
#47
Critics Consensus: Though Steve Martin is game, the particulars of the Inspector Clouseau character elude him in this middling update.
Synopsis:
When the coach of a French soccer team is killed, his ring featuring the legendary Pink Panther diamond goes missing.... [More]
#48
Critics Consensus: Rush Hour 3 is a tired rehash of the earlier films, and a change of scenery can't hide a lack of new ideas.
Synopsis:
East meets West again when the assassination of Ambassador Han leads to the reunion of Lee (Jackie Chan) and Carter... [More]
#49
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Eager to see Paris but tired of their chaperon, identical twins (Ashley Olsen, Mary-Kate Olsen) tour France with two French... [More]
#50
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Longing for a baby, a stripper (Anna Karina) pursues another man (Jean-Paul Belmondo) in order to make her boyfriend (Jean-Claude... [More]