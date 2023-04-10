(Photo by Sony/courtesy Everett Collection)
All Owen Wilson Movies Ranked by Tomatometer
We’re ranking Gerard Butler movies by Tomatometer, from Wes Anderson collaborations (The Royal Tenenbaums, The French Dispatch), audience favorites (Cars, Wedding Crashers, Marley & Me), and award winners (Midnight in Paris, Wonder). —Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 102305%
Critics Consensus: Fantastic Mr. Fox is a delightfully funny feast for the eyes with multi-generational appeal -- and it shows Wes Anderson has a knack for animation.
Synopsis:
After 12 years of bucolic bliss, Mr. Fox (George Clooney) breaks a promise to his wife (Meryl Streep) and raids... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 101124%
Critics Consensus: It may not boast the depth of his classic films, but the sweetly sentimental Midnight in Paris is funny and charming enough to satisfy Woody Allen fans.
Synopsis:
Gil Pender (Owen Wilson) is a screenwriter and aspiring novelist. Vacationing in Paris with his fiancee (Rachel McAdams), he has... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 104670%
Critics Consensus: Typically stylish but deceptively thoughtful, The Grand Budapest Hotel finds Wes Anderson once again using ornate visual environments to explore deeply emotional ideas.
Synopsis:
In the 1930s, the Grand Budapest Hotel is a popular European ski resort, presided over by concierge Gustave H. (Ralph... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 97945%
Critics Consensus: Wonder doesn't shy away from its bestselling source material's sentiment, but this well-acted and overall winsome drama earns its tugs at the heartstrings.
Synopsis:
Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie Pullman becomes... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 88361%
Critics Consensus: Bottle Rocket is Reservoir Dogs meets Breathless with a West Texas sensibility.
Synopsis:
In Wes Anderson's first feature film, Anthony (Luke Wilson) has just been released from a mental hospital, only to find... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 88969%
Critics Consensus: Despite sometimes sitcom-like execution, Meet the Parents is a hilarious look at familial relationships that works mostly because the chemistry between its two leads is so effective.
Synopsis:
Everything that can possibly go wrong for groom-to-be Greg Focker (Ben Stiller) does. The problems begin with Greg's disastrous first... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 89199%
Critics Consensus: The Royal Tenenbaums is a delightful adult comedy with many quirks and a sense of poignancy. Many critics especially praised Hackman's performance.
Synopsis:
Royal Tenenbaum and his wife Etheline had three children and then they separated. All three children are extraordinary --- all... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 84413%
Critics Consensus: Although the plot is really nothing to brag about, Jackie Chan and Owen Wilson work well together. The cinematography looks great, and Jackie delivers a hilarious performance. This is an old-fashioned crowd-pleaser.
Synopsis:
Bumbling Chon Wang (Jackie Chan) works as an Imperial guard in the Forbidden City of China. When Princess Pei Pei... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 89663%
Critics Consensus: A loving ode to the spirit of journalism, The French Dispatch will be most enjoyed by fans of Wes Anderson's meticulously arranged aesthetic.
Synopsis:
THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 82249%
Critics Consensus: Cars offers visual treats that more than compensate for its somewhat thinly written story, adding up to a satisfying diversion for younger viewers.
Synopsis:
While traveling to California to race The King and Chick Hicks in the Piston Cup Championship, Lightning McQueen falls out... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 81718%
Critics Consensus: Wedding Crashers is both raunchy and sweet, and features top-notch comic performances from Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson.
Synopsis:
Jeremy (Vince Vaughn) and John (Owen Wilson) are divorce mediators who spend their free time crashing wedding receptions. For the... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 84068%
Critics Consensus: Inherent Vice may prove frustrating for viewers who demand absolute coherence, but it does justice to its acclaimed source material -- and should satisfy fans of director P.T. Anderson.
Synopsis:
In a California beach community, private detective Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) tends to work his cases through a smoky... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 84914%
Critics Consensus: Cars 3 has an unexpectedly poignant story to go with its dazzling animation, suggesting Pixar's most middle-of-the-road franchise may have a surprising amount of tread left.
Synopsis:
Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast cars, the legendary Lighting McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport that... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 76180%
Critics Consensus: With the requisite combination of humor, sorrow and outstanding visuals, The Darjeeling Limited will satisfy Wes Anderson fans.
Synopsis:
Estranged brothers Francis (Owen Wilson), Peter (Adrien Brody) and Jack (Jason Schwartzman) reunite for a train trip across India. The... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 69648%
Critics Consensus: A silly, anachronistic mess, but the pairing of Chan and Wilson makes the movie fun.
Synopsis:
After taming the wild west in the comedy "Shanghai Noon," Chon Wang (Jackie Chan) and Roy O'Bannon (Owen Wilson) are... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 68947%
Critics Consensus: A wacky satire on the fashion industry, Zoolander is one of those deliberately dumb comedies that can deliver genuine laughs.
Synopsis:
Propelled to the top of the fashion world by a photogenic gaze he calls "Blue Steel," dimwitted male model Derek... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 69678%
Critics Consensus: It's uneven and occasionally somewhat aimless, but Starsky & Hutch benefits from Stiller and Wilson's chemistry and a surprisingly warm-hearted script.
Synopsis:
High-strung workaholic David Starsky (Ben Stiller) and laidback ladies' man Ken "Hutch" Hutchinson (Owen Wilson) are detectives who patrol the... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 67919%
Critics Consensus: Pet owners should love it, but Marley and Me is only sporadically successful in wringing drama and laughs from its scenario.
Synopsis:
Newlyweds John and Jenny Grogan (Owen Wilson, Jennifer Aniston) leave behind snowy Michigan and move to Florida, where they buy... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 70298%
Critics Consensus: Marry Me's silly storyline is heavy on the "something old" and "something borrowed," but the movie's well-matched leads make it easy to say "I do."
Synopsis:
Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) is half of the sexiest celebrity power couple on Earth with hot new music supernova Bastian... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 59984%
Critics Consensus: Aimless storytelling undermines the gripping, unsettling subject of this film.
Synopsis:
As television writer Jerry Stahl (Ben Stiller) becomes more successful, his heroin habit grows worse. Already using when he comes... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 58500%
Critics Consensus: While its subdued thrills and lack of answers may prove frustrating, The Minus Man delivers a chillingly measured performance from Owen Wilson.
Synopsis:
Aimless Vann Siegert (Owen Wilson) takes a bizarre turn in life and becomes a serial killer, tracking down the miserable,... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 64945%
Critics Consensus: Much like the titular oceanographer, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou's overt irony may come off as smug and artificial -- but for fans of Wes Anderson's unique brand of whimsy it might be worth the dive.
Synopsis:
Renowned oceanographer Steve Zissou (Bill Murray) has sworn vengeance upon the rare shark that devoured a member of his crew.... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 53683%
Critics Consensus: No Escape's talented cast and taut B-movie thrills are unfortunately offset by its one-dimensional characters and uncomfortably retrograde worldview.
Synopsis:
American businessman Jack Dwyer (Owen Wilson), wife Annie and their two young daughters arrive in Southeast Asia to begin a... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 50939%
Critics Consensus: While not without its moments, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb is a less-than-inspired sendoff for the trilogy.
Synopsis:
When the exhibits at New York's Natural History Museum start behaving strangely, Larry Daley (Ben Stiller) -- now the director... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 46789%
Critics Consensus: There are far worse family viewing options, but given the talent assembled, Secret Headquarters is a disappointingly bland and muddled action movie.
Synopsis:
While hanging out after school, Charlie and his friends discover the headquarters of the world's most powerful superhero hidden beneath... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 48134%
Critics Consensus: She's Funny That Way is an affectionate, talent-filled throwback to screwball comedies of old -- which makes it even more frustrating that the laughs are disappointingly few and far between.
Synopsis:
The cast and crew of a Broadway play are thrown into a romantic roundelay when a lecherous director (Owen Wilson)... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 50035%
Critics Consensus: Night at the Museum: Battle at the Smithsonian is busy enough to keep the kids interested but the slapstick goes overboard and the special effects (however well executed) throw the production into mania.
Synopsis:
Once the night guard at the Museum of Natural History, Larry Daley (Ben Stiller) is now a successful purveyor of... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 47580%
Critics Consensus: Parents might call this either a spectacle-filled adventure or a shallow and vapid CG-fest, depending on whether they choose to embrace this on the same level as their kids.
Synopsis:
A night watchman (Ben Stiller) at a museum of natural history makes a startling discovery: Thanks to the unleashing of... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 45135%
Critics Consensus: Though made with care and affection for its characters, The Big Year plods along, rarely reaching any comedic heights.
Synopsis:
Three men find that they have come to a turning point. Stu (Steve Martin) faces a late-life crisis, Kenny (Owen... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 47845%
Critics Consensus: Cars 2 is as visually appealing as any other Pixar production, but all that dazzle can't disguise the rusty storytelling under the hood.
Synopsis:
Racecar Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) and his tow-truck buddy, Mater (Larry the Cable Guy), have had their share of adventures... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 41268%
Critics Consensus: Anaconda's pulpy pleasures are constricted by its own absurdity, but creature feature fans may enjoy its brazen silliness.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Terri Flores (Jennifer Lopez) is traveling deep in the Amazon jungle looking for a forgotten tribe. Terri and her... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 40743%
Critics Consensus: The Wendell Baker Story is a lackadaisical comedy of quirky characters and situations, but ultimately the lazy narrative bores instead of charms.
Synopsis:
Career con artist Wendell Baker (Luke Wilson) discovers he has a talent for straightening out tense situations. Following his release... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 43447%
Critics Consensus: Talented cast is wasted as the movie is content with recycling jokes from its predecessor, Meet the Parents.
Synopsis:
Now that Greg Focker is "in" with his soon-to-be in-laws, Jack and Dina Byrnes, it looks like smooth sailing for... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 44039%
Critics Consensus: Lovely to look at but about as intelligent as the asteroid that serves as the movie's antagonist, Armageddon slickly sums up the cinematic legacies of producer Jerry Bruckheimer and director Michael Bay.
Synopsis:
When an asteroid threatens to collide with Earth, NASA honcho Dan Truman (Billy Bob Thornton) determines the only way to... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 41605%
Critics Consensus: The plot for Behind Enemy Lines is more jingoistic than credible, and the overload of flashy visual tricks makes the action sequences resemble a video game.
Synopsis:
A Navy pilot (Owen Wilson) is shot down over enemy territory, and struggles to survive the relentless pursuit of a... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 41138%
Critics Consensus: The Internship weighs down Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson's comic charisma with a formulaic script and padded running time that leans heavily on its stars' easygoing interplay.
Synopsis:
After old-school salesmen Billy (Vince Vaughn) and Nick (Owen Wilson) find themselves downsized, Billy decides that, despite their complete lack... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 38986%
Critics Consensus: Masterminds' great cast and stranger-than-fiction true story are largely wasted on a scattershot comedy with a handful of funny moments and far too much wackiness.
Synopsis:
An armored-car driver (Zach Galifianakis) helps a flirty co-worker (Kristen Wiig) and her friends pull off a heist, then finds... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 39195%
Critics Consensus: Some filmgoers may be surprised by the Farrellys' defense of traditional domestic values in Hall Pass -- unfortunately, they'll probably also be dismayed by the absence of laughs.
Synopsis:
Best friends Rick (Owen Wilson) and Fred (Jason Sudeikis) each have been married for a long time, and they are... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 36015%
Critics Consensus: Hit-and-miss family fare that bares only the slightest resemblance to Verne's novel.
Synopsis:
Phileas Fogg (Steve Coogan) is an inventor living in Victorian England. He believes he can travel around the world in... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 36667%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to a creative canvas that's stretched too thin and haphazardly splashed with far too few colors, most viewers will find watching Paint a painfully dry experience.
Synopsis:
In PAINT, Owen Wilson portrays Carl Nargle, Vermont's #1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all: a... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 36094%
Critics Consensus: How Do You Know boasts a quartet of likeable leads -- and they deserve better than this glib, overlong misfire from writer/director James L. Brooks.
Synopsis:
Lisa Jorgenson's (Reese Witherspoon) entire life has been defined by softball, but at 31, she is deemed too old to... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 26119%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Crayons (Christina Ricci, Rosie Perez, Craig Ferguson) team up to save the day when an unfinished drawing tries to steal... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 32221%
Critics Consensus: When it comes to building an entertaining sci-fi drama around some cool ideas, this Bliss is largely ignorant.
Synopsis:
Bliss is a mind-bending love story following Greg (Owen Wilson) who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets the... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 31169%
Critics Consensus: Owen Wilson's charms can't save Drillbit Taylor, an unfunny, overly familiar bullied-teen comedy.
Synopsis:
For three misfit freshmen, the first day of high school becomes a living hell when Filkins (Alex Frost), the school... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 26242%
Critics Consensus: The movie is overwhelmed by its chaotic visual effects and disjointed storyline.
Synopsis:
An unhappy car dealer (Bruce Willis) believes that a dime-store author/philosopher (Albert Finney) has the answers to life's important questions.... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 35066%
Critics Consensus: Zoolander No. 2 has more celebrity cameos than laughs -- and its meager handful of memorable gags outnumbers the few worthwhile ideas discernible in its scattershot rehash of a script.
Synopsis:
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves thrust back into the spotlight after living in seclusion for... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 25753%
Critics Consensus: A rather generic entry into the arrested development subgenre, with themes borrowed from other more successful and funnier films. Dupree wears out its welcome.
Synopsis:
Newlyweds Carl (Matt Dillon) and Molly (Kate Hudson) are anxious to start their lives together, but the pair soon become... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 22820%
Critics Consensus: Technically proficient yet creatively moribund, Free Birds begs unfortunate comparisons with the dim-witted fowl that inspired it.
Synopsis:
Pardoned by the president, a lucky turkey (Owen Wilson) named Reggie gets to live a carefree lifestyle, until fellow fowl... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 20709%
Critics Consensus: Sophisticated visual effects fail to offset awkward performances and an uneven script.
Synopsis:
This horror tale focuses on visitors to the secluded mansion of Hill House who have been called to the isolated... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 19486%
Critics Consensus: Success has many fathers, but failure is Father Figures.
Synopsis:
Brothers Kyle and Peter Reynolds were raised to believe that their dad died when they were young. They're shocked to... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 19383%
Critics Consensus: Lazily crafted and light on substance, The Big Bounce takes few chances and strands its promising cast in a subpar adaptation that fails to do its source material justice.
Synopsis:
Beach bum and petty criminal Jack Ryan (Owen Wilson) gets into a fight while working at a construction site owned... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 18887%
Critics Consensus: Insipid and mirthless, I-Spy bares little resemblance to the TV series that inspired it.
Synopsis:
When the Switchblade, the most sophisticated prototype stealth fighter created yet, is stolen from the U.S. government, one of the... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 14094%
Critics Consensus: As star-studded as it is heartbreakingly lazy, Little Fockers takes the top-grossing trilogy to embarrassing new lows.
Synopsis:
After 10 years of marriage and two children, it seems that Greg Focker (Ben Stiller) has finally earned a place... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 12225%
Critics Consensus: Dull and unfunny, Marmaduke offers family filmgoers little more than another round of talking animals and scatological humor.
Synopsis:
With the help of his best feline friend, a lovable Great Dane named Marmaduke (Owen Wilson) helps his family (Lee... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 9191%
Critics Consensus: Given the amount of talent assembled on both sides of the camera, Are You Here falls bewilderingly flat.
Synopsis:
After his eccentric pal (Zach Galifianakis) inherits a fortune from his estranged father, an aimless, womanizing weatherman (Owen Wilson) becomes... [More]