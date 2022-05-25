(Photo by 20th Century Fox Film Corp/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Octavia Spencer Movies and Shows Ranked

We’re ranking the movies and shows of Octavia Spencer! We start with her Certified Fresh works, including 2011’s career breakthrough The Help, sci-fi allegory Snowpiercer, and Best Picture nominee Hidden Figures and winner The Shape of Water. Her TV-starring work includes AppleTV+’s Truth Be Told and miniseries Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker. Some Rotten films with positive Audience Scores include Robert Downey Jr’s Dolittle (where Spencer voices a duck with a metal leg), Christian drama The Shack, and genre thriller Ma.

#1 Zootopia (2016) 98% #1 Adjusted Score: 116348% Critics Consensus: The brilliantly well-rounded Zootopia offers a thoughtful, inclusive message that's as rich and timely as its sumptuously state-of-the-art animation -- all while remaining fast and funny enough to keep younger viewers entertained. Synopsis: From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live... From the largest elephant to the smallest shrew, the city of Zootopia is a mammal metropolis where various animals live... [More] Starring: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Shakira, Idris Elba Directed By: Byron Howard, Rich Moore

#7 Onward (2020) 88% #7 Adjusted Score: 113010% Critics Consensus: It may suffer in comparison to Pixar's classics, but Onward makes effective use of the studio's formula -- and stands on its own merits as a funny, heartwarming, dazzlingly animated adventure. Synopsis: Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father.... Teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley embark on a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father.... [More] Starring: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer Directed By: Dan Scanlon

#9 Instant Family (2018) 81% #9 Adjusted Score: 89136% Critics Consensus: Instant Family may not quite capture the complexity of real-life adoption, but fittingly for the unconditional bond it honors, this flawed yet well-intentioned dramedy is ultimately worth the investment. Synopsis: When Pete and Ellie decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope... When Pete and Ellie decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope... [More] Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Octavia Spencer, Isabela Moner Directed By: Sean Anders

#13 Gifted (2017) 73% #13 Adjusted Score: 86539% Critics Consensus: Gifted isn't quite as bright as its pint-sized protagonist, but a charming cast wrings respectably engaging drama out of a fairly predictable premise. Synopsis: Frank Adler (Chris Evans) is a single man raising a child prodigy - his spirited young niece Mary (Mckenna Grace)... Frank Adler (Chris Evans) is a single man raising a child prodigy - his spirited young niece Mary (Mckenna Grace)... [More] Starring: Chris Evans, Mckenna Grace, Lindsay Duncan, Octavia Spencer Directed By: Marc Webb

#17 Ma (2019) 56% #17 Adjusted Score: 68024% Critics Consensus: Octavia Spencer's performance overpowers many of Ma's flaws, but uneven pacing and a labored story keep this thriller from fully realizing its unhinged potential. Synopsis: A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party in the basement of her home. But... A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party in the basement of her home. But... [More] Starring: Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers, Juliette Lewis, McKaley Miller Directed By: Tate Taylor

#29 Thunder Force (2021) 21% #29 Adjusted Score: 28044% Critics Consensus: It's got a few chuckles, but Thunder Force is largely a superhero comedy that's neither exciting nor funny -- and an egregious waste of its co-stars' talents. Synopsis: Two childhood best friends reunite as an unlikely crime-fighting superhero duo when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people... Two childhood best friends reunite as an unlikely crime-fighting superhero duo when one invents a formula that gives ordinary people... [More] Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Jason Bateman, Melissa Leo Directed By: Ben Falcone