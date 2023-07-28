TAGGED AS: Margot Robbie, movies
(Photo by Disney / Courtesy Everett Collection)
Movies Based on Disney Rides Ranked by Tomatometer
It’s the rule of attractions as we rank movies based on Disney rides by Tomatometer, from the charismatic swashbucklery of Pirates of the Caribbean, to the spooky Southern-fried shenanigans of the Haunted Mansion, through the rushing rapids of Jungle Cruise, and into the sci-fi futurism of Tomorrowland. And also there’s the Country Bears.
#1
Adjusted Score: 87264%
Critics Consensus: May leave you exhausted like the theme park ride that inspired it; however, you'll have a good time when it's over.
Synopsis:
Capt. Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) arrives at Port Royal in the Caribbean without a ship or crew. His timing is... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 72467%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The Great Gonzo – world famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 78553%
Critics Consensus: Its craft isn't quite as sturdy as some of the classic adventures it's indebted to, but Jungle Cruise remains a fun, family-friendly voyage.
Synopsis:
Join fan favorites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney's JUNGLE CRUISE, a rollicking... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 61301%
Critics Consensus: Gone is Depp's unpredictability and much of the humor and originality of the first movie.
Synopsis:
When ghostly pirate Davy Jones (Bill Nighy) comes to collect a blood debt, Capt. Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) must find... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 61661%
Critics Consensus: Ambitious and visually stunning, Tomorrowland is unfortunately weighted down by uneven storytelling.
Synopsis:
Whenever Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) touches a lapel pin with the letter T on it, she finds herself transported to... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 52657%
Critics Consensus: POTC: AWE provides the thrilling action scenes, but mixes in too many characters with too many incomprehensible plot threads.
Synopsis:
Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) and Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) join forces with Capt. Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) to free Jack Sparrow... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 48960%
Critics Consensus: Haunted Mansion's talented cast makes the movie a pleasant enough destination, although it's neither scary nor funny enough to wholeheartedly recommend.
Synopsis:
A woman and her son enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 43268%
Critics Consensus: It's shorter and leaner than the previous sequel, but this Pirates runs aground on a disjointed plot and a non-stop barrage of noisy action sequences.
Synopsis:
The checkered past of Capt. Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) catches up to him when he encounters Angelica (Penélope Cruz), a... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 33108%
Critics Consensus: Despite all the celebrities on hand, this spin-off from a theme park attraction still feels tired and hokey.
Synopsis:
Like other celebrated rock-and-roll groups, the members of the legendary group the Country Bears were torn apart by the perils... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 50422%
Critics Consensus: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales proves that neither a change in directors nor an undead Javier Bardem is enough to drain this sinking franchise's murky bilge.
Synopsis:
Thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Capt. Jack Sparrow feels the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 27651%
Critics Consensus: Beauty only goes skin deep in this shallow but visually stunning film.
Synopsis:
The first manned mission to Mars in 2020 ends in disaster when three of the crew are seemingly killed and... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 18259%
Critics Consensus: Neither scary nor funny, The Haunted Mansion is as lifeless as the ghosts in the movie.
Synopsis:
Workaholic real estate agent Jim Evers (Eddie Murphy) is accused by his wife, Sara (Marsha Thomason), of neglecting his son... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A journalist (Steve Guttenberg) and helpers (Kirsten Dunst, Nia Peeples) investigate a 1939 mystery in which five people vanished from... [More]