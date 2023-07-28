(Photo by Disney / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Movies Based on Disney Rides Ranked by Tomatometer

It’s the rule of attractions as we rank movies based on Disney rides by Tomatometer, from the charismatic swashbucklery of Pirates of the Caribbean, to the spooky Southern-fried shenanigans of the Haunted Mansion, through the rushing rapids of Jungle Cruise, and into the sci-fi futurism of Tomorrowland. And also there’s the Country Bears.