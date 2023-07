(Photo by Disney / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Movies Based on Disney Rides Ranked by Tomatometer

It’s the rule of attractions as we rank movies based on Disney rides by Tomatometer, from the charismatic swashbucklery of Pirates of the Caribbean, to the spooky Southern-fried shenanigans of the Haunted Mansion, through the rushing rapids of Jungle Cruise, and into the sci-fi futurism of Tomorrowland. And also there’s the Country Bears.

#3 Jungle Cruise (2021) 62% #3 Adjusted Score: 78553% Critics Consensus: Its craft isn't quite as sturdy as some of the classic adventures it's indebted to, but Jungle Cruise remains a fun, family-friendly voyage. Synopsis: Join fan favorites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney's JUNGLE CRUISE, a rollicking... Join fan favorites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney's JUNGLE CRUISE, a rollicking... [More] Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall Directed By: Jaume Collet-Serra

#5 Tomorrowland (2015) 50% #5 Adjusted Score: 61661% Critics Consensus: Ambitious and visually stunning, Tomorrowland is unfortunately weighted down by uneven storytelling. Synopsis: Whenever Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) touches a lapel pin with the letter T on it, she finds herself transported to... Whenever Casey Newton (Britt Robertson) touches a lapel pin with the letter T on it, she finds herself transported to... [More] Starring: George Clooney, Hugh Laurie, Britt Robertson, Raffey Cassidy Directed By: Brad Bird