(Photo by Apple)

MonsterVerse Movies and Series Ranked

Since 2014, filmmakers collaborating with Legendary Pictures have been patiently building up the MonsterVerse galaxy, featuring the most iconic big boys of movie history, brought together in a cinematic universe to rival Marvel, DC, and even Leprechaun. It begins with Godzilla disrupting the local San Francisco techbro population, then Kong doing his Pilates on his island getaway, before their big dance in 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. Befitting a franchise whose heroes and villains can clear 5k marathon in 60 seconds (and use all the other runners as a buffet), the MonsterVerse has strapped us in and gone all over Earth — from San Francisco to Tokyo, Southeast Asia to deep underground. The series is even crossing the streams with series like AppleTV’s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and Netflix’s Skull Island.

Up next is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Until the movie releases April 12, 2024, we’re ranking all MonsterVerse movies and series, with Certified Fresh works first. —Alex Vo