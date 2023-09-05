(Photo by Fox Searchlight/courtesy Everett Collection)

All Michael Keaton Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

There were certainly objections a-plenty when Michael Keaton was tapped to play Bruce Wayne in 1989’s Batman, since he was primarily known up that point as a comedic actor for Night Shift, Mr. Mom, and, of course, Beetlejuice. But Tim Burton knew what he had in Keaton, having directed him in Beetlejuice and seen his dramatic side in Clean and Sober. This duality would serve Keaton well in Batman as he brought a layered intensity to the playboy millionaire moonlighting as masked vigilante, opposite a legendary Joker performance from Jack Nicholson, with Burton staging a hyper-stylized Art Deco Gotham around them. Batman was a cultural phenomenon that would influence the look and feel of the property for decades, and, along with Superman, established Warner Bros. as studio king of the comic book movie.

Keaton’s post-Batman highlights include sequel Returns, and ensemble pieces like Jackie Brown and The Paper. 2010’s one-two punch of The Other Guys and Toy Story 3 set the stage for a strong career resurgence, leading to Best Picture winners Spotlight and Birdman, the latter for which Keaton was nominated for Best Actor. His role as Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming completed his triumvirate of airborne superhero roles. And into 2024, he was in Barry Levinson’s drug crisis miniseries Dopesick, and reprised his role as Batman in time-bending The Flash.

Now, we’re ranking all Michael Keaton movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#2 Spotlight (2015) 97% #2 Adjusted Score: 115869% Critics Consensus: Spotlight gracefully handles the lurid details of its fact-based story while resisting the temptation to lionize its heroes, resulting in a drama that honors the audience as well as its real-life subjects. Synopsis: In 2001, editor Marty Baron of The Boston Globe assigns a team of journalists to investigate allegations against John Geoghan,... In 2001, editor Marty Baron of The Boston Globe assigns a team of journalists to investigate allegations against John Geoghan,... [More] Starring: Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Liev Schreiber Directed By: Tom McCarthy

#8 Beetlejuice (1988) 86% #8 Adjusted Score: 91367% Critics Consensus: Brilliantly bizarre and overflowing with ideas, Beetlejuice offers some of Michael Keaton's most deliciously manic work - and creepy, funny fun for the whole family. Synopsis: After Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their... After Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their... [More] Starring: Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones Directed By: Tim Burton

#9 Worth (2020) 82% #9 Adjusted Score: 87009% Critics Consensus: It isn't as hard-hitting as one might expect, but Worth remains a powerfully performed and rewardingly complex dramatization of real-life events. Synopsis: Following the horrific 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, Congress appoints attorney and renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg... Following the horrific 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, Congress appoints attorney and renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg... [More] Starring: Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, Laura Benanti Directed By: Sara Colangelo

#11 Batman Returns (1992) 81% #11 Adjusted Score: 89205% Critics Consensus: Director Tim Burton's dark, brooding atmosphere, Michael Keaton's work as the tormented hero, and the flawless casting of Danny DeVito as The Penguin and Christopher Walken as, well, Christopher Walken make the sequel better than the first. Synopsis: The monstrous Penguin (Danny DeVito), who lives in the sewers beneath Gotham, joins up with wicked shock-headed businessman Max Shreck... The monstrous Penguin (Danny DeVito), who lives in the sewers beneath Gotham, joins up with wicked shock-headed businessman Max Shreck... [More] Starring: Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken Directed By: Tim Burton

#31 Dumbo (2019) 46% #31 Adjusted Score: 65656% Critics Consensus: Dumbo is held partly aloft by Tim Burton's visual flair, but a crowded canvas and overstretched story leave this live-action remake more workmanlike than wondrous. Synopsis: Struggling circus owner Max Medici enlists a former star and his two children to care for Dumbo, a baby elephant... Struggling circus owner Max Medici enlists a former star and his two children to care for Dumbo, a baby elephant... [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green Directed By: Tim Burton

#32 Multiplicity (1996) 45% #32 Adjusted Score: 45998% Critics Consensus: This high-concept experiment only proves that a comedy actually can have too much Michael Keaton. Synopsis: Doug Kinney (Michael Keaton) is a busy construction worker struggling to make time for his family and his demanding job.... Doug Kinney (Michael Keaton) is a busy construction worker struggling to make time for his family and his demanding job.... [More] Starring: Michael Keaton, Andie MacDowell, Harris Yulin, Richard Masur Directed By: Harold Ramis