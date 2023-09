(Photo by Fox Searchlight/courtesy Everett Collection)

All Michael Keaton Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

There were certainly objections a-plenty when Michael Keaton was tapped to play Bruce Wayne in 1989’s Batman, since he was primarily known up that point as a comedic actor for Night Shift, Mr. Mom, and, of course, Beetlejuice. But Tim Burton knew what he had in Keaton, having directed him in Beetlejuice and seen his dramatic side in Clean and Sober. This duality would serve Keaton well in Batman as he brought a layered intensity to the playboy millionaire moonlighting as masked vigilante, opposite a legendary Joker performance from Jack Nicholson, with Burton staging a hyper-stylized Art Deco Gotham around them. Batman was a cultural phenomenon that would influence the look and feel of the property for decades, and, along with Superman, established Warner Bros. as studio king of the comic book movie.

Keaton’s post-Batman highlights include sequel Returns, and ensemble pieces like Jackie Brown and The Paper. 2010’s one-two punch of The Other Guys and Toy Story 3 set the stage for a strong career resurgence, leading to Best Picture winners Spotlight and Birdman, the latter for which Keaton was nominated for Best Actor. His role as Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming completed his triumvirate of airborne superhero roles. And into 2024, he was in Barry Levinson’s drug crisis miniseries Dopesick, and reprised his role as Batman in time-bending The Flash.

Now, we’re ranking all Michael Keaton movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#2 Spotlight (2015) 97% #2 Adjusted Score: 115869% Critics Consensus: Spotlight gracefully handles the lurid details of its fact-based story while resisting the temptation to lionize its heroes, resulting in a drama that honors the audience as well as its real-life subjects. Synopsis: In 2001, editor Marty Baron of The Boston Globe assigns a team of journalists to investigate allegations against John Geoghan,... In 2001, editor Marty Baron of The Boston Globe assigns a team of journalists to investigate allegations against John Geoghan,... [More] Starring: Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Liev Schreiber Directed By: Tom McCarthy

#8 Beetlejuice (1988) 86% #8 Adjusted Score: 91367% Critics Consensus: Brilliantly bizarre and overflowing with ideas, Beetlejuice offers some of Michael Keaton's most deliciously manic work - and creepy, funny fun for the whole family. Synopsis: After Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their... After Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) die in a car accident, they find themselves stuck haunting their... [More] Starring: Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones Directed By: Tim Burton

#9 Worth (2020) 82% #9 Adjusted Score: 87009% Critics Consensus: It isn't as hard-hitting as one might expect, but Worth remains a powerfully performed and rewardingly complex dramatization of real-life events. Synopsis: Following the horrific 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, Congress appoints attorney and renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg... Following the horrific 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, Congress appoints attorney and renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg... [More] Starring: Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, Laura Benanti Directed By: Sara Colangelo

#11 Batman Returns (1992) 81% #11 Adjusted Score: 89205% Critics Consensus: Director Tim Burton's dark, brooding atmosphere, Michael Keaton's work as the tormented hero, and the flawless casting of Danny DeVito as The Penguin and Christopher Walken as, well, Christopher Walken make the sequel better than the first. Synopsis: The monstrous Penguin (Danny DeVito), who lives in the sewers beneath Gotham, joins up with wicked shock-headed businessman Max Shreck... The monstrous Penguin (Danny DeVito), who lives in the sewers beneath Gotham, joins up with wicked shock-headed businessman Max Shreck... [More] Starring: Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken Directed By: Tim Burton

#13 Batman (1989) 76% #13 Adjusted Score: 89181% Critics Consensus: An eerie, haunting spectacle, Batman succeeds as dark entertainment, even if Jack Nicholson's Joker too often overshadows the title character. Synopsis: Having witnessed his parents' brutal murder as a child, millionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) fights crime in Gotham City... Having witnessed his parents' brutal murder as a child, millionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) fights crime in Gotham City... [More] Starring: Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton, Kim Basinger, Robert Wuhl Directed By: Tim Burton

#14 Cars (2006) 75% #14 Adjusted Score: 83244% Critics Consensus: Cars offers visual treats that more than compensate for its somewhat thinly written story, adding up to a satisfying diversion for younger viewers. Synopsis: While traveling to California to race The King and Chick Hicks in the Piston Cup Championship, Lightning McQueen falls out... While traveling to California to race The King and Chick Hicks in the Piston Cup Championship, Lightning McQueen falls out... [More] Starring: Owen Wilson, Paul Newman, Bonnie Hunt, Larry the Cable Guy Directed By: John Lasseter

#22 The Flash (2023) 63% #22 Adjusted Score: 86204% Critics Consensus: The Flash is funny, fittingly fast-paced, and overall ranks as one of the best DC movies in recent years. Synopsis: Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the... Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the... [More] Starring: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon Directed By: Andy Muschietti

#28 Pacific Heights (1990) 52% #28 Adjusted Score: 53574% Critics Consensus: Michael Keaton certainly proves himself as an effective villain, but Pacific Heights sticks too closely to well-worn thriller conventions. Synopsis: Unmarried yuppies Patty (Melanie Griffith) and Drake (Matthew Modine) move into an expensive dream home in a high-end neighborhood in... Unmarried yuppies Patty (Melanie Griffith) and Drake (Matthew Modine) move into an expensive dream home in a high-end neighborhood in... [More] Starring: Melanie Griffith, Matthew Modine, Michael Keaton, Mako Directed By: John Schlesinger

#30 RoboCop (2014) 49% #30 Adjusted Score: 59391% Critics Consensus: While it's far better than it could have been, José Padilha's RoboCop remake fails to offer a significant improvement over the original. Synopsis: In 2028, OmniCorp is at the center of robot technology. While its drones have long been used by the military... In 2028, OmniCorp is at the center of robot technology. While its drones have long been used by the military... [More] Starring: Joel Kinnaman, Gary Oldman, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Keaton Directed By: José Padilha

#31 Dumbo (2019) 46% #31 Adjusted Score: 65656% Critics Consensus: Dumbo is held partly aloft by Tim Burton's visual flair, but a crowded canvas and overstretched story leave this live-action remake more workmanlike than wondrous. Synopsis: Struggling circus owner Max Medici enlists a former star and his two children to care for Dumbo, a baby elephant... Struggling circus owner Max Medici enlists a former star and his two children to care for Dumbo, a baby elephant... [More] Starring: Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green Directed By: Tim Burton

#32 Multiplicity (1996) 45% #32 Adjusted Score: 45998% Critics Consensus: This high-concept experiment only proves that a comedy actually can have too much Michael Keaton. Synopsis: Doug Kinney (Michael Keaton) is a busy construction worker struggling to make time for his family and his demanding job.... Doug Kinney (Michael Keaton) is a busy construction worker struggling to make time for his family and his demanding job.... [More] Starring: Michael Keaton, Andie MacDowell, Harris Yulin, Richard Masur Directed By: Harold Ramis

#36 American Assassin (2017) 34% #36 Adjusted Score: 43616% Critics Consensus: American Assassin hits a few easy targets, but without enough style or wit to truly bring its characters to life -- or stand out in a crowded field of more compelling spy thrillers. Synopsis: When Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, they receive an assignment... When Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, they receive an assignment... [More] Starring: Dylan O'Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan, David Suchet Directed By: Michael Cuesta