MGM: 100 Years, 100 Essential Movies

MGM: The studio whose movies come with the unforgettable lion’s roar.

When it comes to choosing the 100 essential MGM movies for their 100th anniversary, there’s good news and bad news. The good: We’ve got The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, the spaghetti Western masterpiece, along with many more classics (West Side Story, The Great Escape, A Fish Called Wanda), modern hits (Creed, Barbershop, Legally Blonde), and more 007 than you can shake and stir a stick at.

The bad: Many of the movies we associate with MGM — like The Wizard of Oz or famous musicals like Singin’ in the Rain — aren’t featured here. Why? Okay, history lesson time. Back in 1986, Ted Turner bought the MGM library, creating Turner Entertainment Company. In 1996, Time Warner bought that company, combining the Turner properties with Warner Bros.’, which is why all those movies are on the MAX streaming service.

And because we’re celebrating MGM’s 100th birthday in conjunction with Fandango At Home, we’re selecting only movies currently owned by MGM. So what does that leave us with? Bond, James Bond. Through all the ups and downs and boardroom deals, MGM has always been in league with cinema’s favorite secret agent, and we tried to cover all the Bonds here. Sean Connery (Dr. No). Roger Moore (The Spy Who Loved Me). Timothy Dalton (The Living Daylights). Pearce Brosnan (GoldenEye). Daniel Craig (Casino Royale).

We also have the United Artists library, which MGM bought in 1982. This allows us to choose films from as far back as the 1950s, including Best Picture winners The Apartment, In the Heat of the Night, Midnight Cowboy, Rocky, Annie Hall, and Rain Man.

Along with those are deeply influential films, like the eerie The Night of the Hunter, paranoid thriller The Manchurian Candidate, ice-cold Thief, humanist courtroom drama 12 Angry Men, and Ronin with its incredible car chases.

Many directors and stars have gone in league with what would become the MGM library, including Stanley Kubrick (Paths of Glory), Martin Scorsese (Raging Bull), Robert Altman (The Long Goodbye), Peter Sellers (The Pink Panther), Marilyn Monroe (Some Like It Hot), Sissy Spacek (Carrie), Cher (Moonstruck), Patrick Swayze (Road House), Nicolas Cage (Leaving Las Vegas), and Robin Williams (The Birdcage).

Beyond United Artists, MGM also purchased Orion Pictures, which unlocks genre prizes like RoboCop, The Terminator, and The Return of the Living Dead, along with Best Picture winners The Silence of the Lambs and Dances With Wolves.

And now, it’s a new day and age for MGM, having been acquired by Amazon in 2021. In this revitalized era, the Rocky and Creed series have lived on, movies like Licorice Pizza, Cyrano, and Till released, and they’ll continue to re-invent Bond for modern times.

#1 Till (2022) 96% #1 Adjusted Score: 106106% Critics Consensus: Till reframes an historically horrific murder within a mother's grief, brought heartwrenchingly to life by Danielle Deadwyler's tremendous performance. Synopsis: Till is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice... Till is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice... [More] Starring: Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett Directed By: Chinonye Chukwu

#5 Skyfall (2012) 92% #5 Adjusted Score: 111077% Critics Consensus: Sam Mendes brings Bond surging back with a smart, sexy, riveting action thriller that qualifies as one of the best 007 films to date. Synopsis: When James Bond's (Daniel Craig) latest assignment goes terribly wrong, it leads to a calamitous turn of events: Undercover agents... When James Bond's (Daniel Craig) latest assignment goes terribly wrong, it leads to a calamitous turn of events: Undercover agents... [More] Starring: Daniel Craig, Judi Dench, Javier Bardem, Ralph Fiennes Directed By: Sam Mendes

#6 Casino Royale (2006) 94% #6 Adjusted Score: 105133% Critics Consensus: Casino Royale disposes of the silliness and gadgetry that plagued recent James Bond outings, and Daniel Craig delivers what fans and critics have been waiting for: a caustic, haunted, intense reinvention of 007. Synopsis: After receiving a license to kill, British Secret Service agent James Bond (Daniel Craig) heads to Madagascar, where he uncovers... After receiving a license to kill, British Secret Service agent James Bond (Daniel Craig) heads to Madagascar, where he uncovers... [More] Starring: Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen, Judi Dench Directed By: Martin Campbell

#7 Rescue Dawn (2006) 90% #7 Adjusted Score: 96352% Critics Consensus: Director Werner Herzog has once again made a compelling tale of man versus nature, and Christian Bale completely immerses himself in the role of fighter pilot (and prisoner of war) Dieter Dengler. Synopsis: During the Vietnam War, Dieter Dengler (Christian Bale), a U.S. fighter pilot, is shot down over Laos and taken captive... During the Vietnam War, Dieter Dengler (Christian Bale), a U.S. fighter pilot, is shot down over Laos and taken captive... [More] Starring: Christian Bale, Steve Zahn, Jeremy Davies, Galen Yuen Directed By: Werner Herzog

#9 Hotel Rwanda (2004) 91% #9 Adjusted Score: 97188% Critics Consensus: A sobering and heartfelt tale about massacre that took place in Rwanda while most of the world looked away. Synopsis: Hutu Paul Rusesabagina manages the Hôtel des Mille Collines and lives a happy life with his Tutsi wife and their... Hutu Paul Rusesabagina manages the Hôtel des Mille Collines and lives a happy life with his Tutsi wife and their... [More] Starring: Don Cheadle, Sophie Okonedo, Joaquin Phoenix, Nick Nolte Directed By: Terry George

#20 GoldenEye (1995) 80% #20 Adjusted Score: 86107% Critics Consensus: The first and best Pierce Brosnan Bond film, GoldenEye brings the series into a more modern context, and the result is a 007 entry that's high-tech, action-packed, and urbane. Synopsis: When a powerful satellite system falls into the hands of Alec Trevelyan, AKA Agent 006 (Sean Bean), a former ally-turned-enemy,... When a powerful satellite system falls into the hands of Alec Trevelyan, AKA Agent 006 (Sean Bean), a former ally-turned-enemy,... [More] Starring: Pierce Brosnan, Sean Bean, Izabella Scorupco, Famke Janssen Directed By: Martin Campbell

#22 Hackers (1995) 33% #22 Adjusted Score: 35846% Critics Consensus: Hackers has a certain stylish appeal, but its slick visuals and appealing young cast can't compensate for a clichéd and disappointingly uninspired story. Synopsis: A teenage hacker finds himself framed for the theft of millions of dollars from a major corporation. Master hacker Dade... A teenage hacker finds himself framed for the theft of millions of dollars from a major corporation. Master hacker Dade... [More] Starring: Jonny Lee Miller, Angelina Jolie, Jesse Bradford, Matthew Lillard Directed By: Iain Softley

#36 Child's Play (1988) 74% #36 Adjusted Score: 78423% Critics Consensus: Child's Play occasionally stumbles across its tonal tightrope of comedy and horror, but its genuinely creepy monster and some deft direction by Tom Holland makes this chiller stand out on the shelf. Synopsis: Gunned down by Detective Mike Norris (Chris Sarandon), dying murderer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) uses black magic to put... Gunned down by Detective Mike Norris (Chris Sarandon), dying murderer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) uses black magic to put... [More] Starring: Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon, Alex Vincent, Brad Dourif Directed By: Tom Holland

#37 RoboCop (1987) 92% #37 Adjusted Score: 99833% Critics Consensus: While over-the-top and gory, Robocop is also a surprisingly smart sci-fi flick that uses ultraviolence to disguise its satire of American culture. Synopsis: In a violent, near-apocalyptic Detroit, evil corporation Omni Consumer Products wins a contract from the city government to privatize the... In a violent, near-apocalyptic Detroit, evil corporation Omni Consumer Products wins a contract from the city government to privatize the... [More] Starring: Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Ronny Cox, Dan O'Herlihy Directed By: Paul Verhoeven

#38 Spaceballs (1987) 52% #38 Adjusted Score: 61793% Critics Consensus: There's fine spoofery and amusing characters in Spaceballs, though it's a far cry from Mel Brooks' peak era. Synopsis: In a distant galaxy, planet Spaceball has depleted its air supply, leaving its citizens reliant on a product called "Perri-Air."... In a distant galaxy, planet Spaceball has depleted its air supply, leaving its citizens reliant on a product called "Perri-Air."... [More] Starring: Mel Brooks, John Candy, Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman Directed By: Mel Brooks

#39 Moonstruck (1987) 89% #39 Adjusted Score: 95887% Critics Consensus: Led by energetic performances from Nicolas Cage and Cher, Moonstruck is an exuberantly funny tribute to love and one of the decade's most appealing comedies. Synopsis: No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta (Cher) accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello), than she... No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta (Cher) accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello), than she... [More] Starring: Cher, Nicolas Cage, Vincent Gardenia, Olympia Dukakis Directed By: Norman Jewison

#42 Platoon (1986) 89% #42 Adjusted Score: 102070% Critics Consensus: Informed by director Oliver Stone's personal experiences in Vietnam, Platoon forgoes easy sermonizing in favor of a harrowing, ground-level view of war, bolstered by no-holds-barred performances from Charlie Sheen and Willem Dafoe. Synopsis: Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen) leaves his university studies to enlist in combat duty in Vietnam in 1967. Once he's on... Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen) leaves his university studies to enlist in combat duty in Vietnam in 1967. Once he's on... [More] Starring: Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe, Charlie Sheen, Forest Whitaker Directed By: Oliver Stone

#45 1984 (1984) 73% #45 Adjusted Score: 75061% Critics Consensus: 1984 doesn't fully emerge from the shadow of its source material, but still proves a solid, suitably discomfiting adaptation of a classic dystopian tale. Synopsis: A man loses his identity while living under a repressive regime. In a story based on George Orwell's classic novel,... A man loses his identity while living under a repressive regime. In a story based on George Orwell's classic novel,... [More] Starring: John Hurt, Richard Burton, Suzanna Hamilton, Cyril Cusack Directed By: Michael Radford

#47 Yentl (1983) 69% #47 Adjusted Score: 76963% Critics Consensus: Barbra Streisand takes on every conceivable role and acquits herself well in Yentl, a musical epic with a humdrum score that's given considerable lift from its writer-director-star's sheer force of will. Synopsis: Rebbe Mendel is a single father who teaches the Talmud, a sacred text of Judaism, to the boys of his... Rebbe Mendel is a single father who teaches the Talmud, a sacred text of Judaism, to the boys of his... [More] Starring: Barbra Streisand, Mandy Patinkin, Amy Irving, Nehemiah Persoff Directed By: Barbra Streisand

#48 Thief (1981) 80% #48 Adjusted Score: 88125% Critics Consensus: Thief's enigmatic conclusion will rob some audiences of satisfaction, but it's an authentic and sleekly rendered neo-noir, powered by a swaggering James Caan at the peak of his charisma. Synopsis: A highly skilled jewel thief, Frank (James Caan) longs to leave his dangerous trade and settle down with his girlfriend,... A highly skilled jewel thief, Frank (James Caan) longs to leave his dangerous trade and settle down with his girlfriend,... [More] Starring: James Caan, Tuesday Weld, Willie Nelson, Jim Belushi Directed By: Michael Mann

#53 Hair (1979) 83% #53 Adjusted Score: 89113% Critics Consensus: Spiritedly performed by a groovy cast and imaginatively directed by Milos Forman, Hair transports audiences straight to the Age of Aquarius. Synopsis: In New York City for the first time while on his way to enlist in the U.S. Army during the... In New York City for the first time while on his way to enlist in the U.S. Army during the... [More] Starring: John Savage, Treat Williams, Beverly D'Angelo, Annie Golden Directed By: Milos Forman

#59 Carrie (1976) 93% #59 Adjusted Score: 102548% Critics Consensus: Carrie is a horrifying look at supernatural powers, high school cruelty, and teen angst -- and it brings us one of the most memorable and disturbing prom scenes in history. Synopsis: In this chilling adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel, withdrawn and sensitive teen Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) faces taunting from... In this chilling adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel, withdrawn and sensitive teen Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) faces taunting from... [More] Starring: Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie, William Katt, Amy Irving Directed By: Brian De Palma

#61 Rollerball (1975) 67% #61 Adjusted Score: 70607% Critics Consensus: In Rollerball, social commentary collides with high-speed action -- and the audience is the winner. Synopsis: The year is 2018 in a futuristic society where corporations have replaced countries. A violent futuristic game known as Rollerball... The year is 2018 in a futuristic society where corporations have replaced countries. A violent futuristic game known as Rollerball... [More] Starring: James Caan, John Houseman, Maud Adams, John Beck Directed By: Norman Jewison

#63 Lenny (1974) 87% #63 Adjusted Score: 89960% Critics Consensus: Dustin Hoffman inhabits Lenny Bruce with nervy energy in Bob Fosse's richly stylized telling of the pioneering comedian's career and downfall. Synopsis: Controversial comedian Lenny Bruce (Dustin Hoffman) begins his career telling bad jokes to bored audiences in the 1950s, but can't... Controversial comedian Lenny Bruce (Dustin Hoffman) begins his career telling bad jokes to bored audiences in the 1950s, but can't... [More] Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Valerie Perrine, Jan Miner, Stanley Beck Directed By: Bob Fosse

#69 Midnight Cowboy (1969) 89% #69 Adjusted Score: 106097% Critics Consensus: John Schlesinger's gritty, unrelentingly bleak look at the seedy underbelly of urban American life is undeniably disturbing, but Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight's performances make it difficult to turn away. Synopsis: Convinced of his irresistible appeal to women, Texas dishwasher Joe Buck (Jon Voight) quits his job and heads for New... Convinced of his irresistible appeal to women, Texas dishwasher Joe Buck (Jon Voight) quits his job and heads for New... [More] Starring: Dustin Hoffman, Jon Voight, Sylvia Miles, John McGiver Directed By: John Schlesinger