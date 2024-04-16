MGM: 100 Years, 100 Essential Movies
MGM: The studio whose movies come with the unforgettable lion’s roar.
When it comes to choosing the 100 essential MGM movies for their 100th anniversary, there’s good news and bad news. The good: We’ve got The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, the spaghetti Western masterpiece, along with many more classics (West Side Story, The Great Escape, A Fish Called Wanda), modern hits (Creed, Barbershop, Legally Blonde), and more 007 than you can shake and stir a stick at.
The bad: Many of the movies we associate with MGM — like The Wizard of Oz or famous musicals like Singin’ in the Rain — aren’t featured here. Why? Okay, history lesson time. Back in 1986, Ted Turner bought the MGM library, creating Turner Entertainment Company. In 1996, Time Warner bought that company, combining the Turner properties with Warner Bros.’, which is why all those movies are on the MAX streaming service.
And because we’re celebrating MGM’s 100th birthday in conjunction with Fandango At Home, we’re selecting only movies currently owned by MGM. So what does that leave us with? Bond, James Bond. Through all the ups and downs and boardroom deals, MGM has always been in league with cinema’s favorite secret agent, and we tried to cover all the Bonds here. Sean Connery (Dr. No). Roger Moore (The Spy Who Loved Me). Timothy Dalton (The Living Daylights). Pearce Brosnan (GoldenEye). Daniel Craig (Casino Royale).
We also have the United Artists library, which MGM bought in 1982. This allows us to choose films from as far back as the 1950s, including Best Picture winners The Apartment, In the Heat of the Night, Midnight Cowboy, Rocky, Annie Hall, and Rain Man.
Along with those are deeply influential films, like the eerie The Night of the Hunter, paranoid thriller The Manchurian Candidate, ice-cold Thief, humanist courtroom drama 12 Angry Men, and Ronin with its incredible car chases.
Many directors and stars have gone in league with what would become the MGM library, including Stanley Kubrick (Paths of Glory), Martin Scorsese (Raging Bull), Robert Altman (The Long Goodbye), Peter Sellers (The Pink Panther), Marilyn Monroe (Some Like It Hot), Sissy Spacek (Carrie), Cher (Moonstruck), Patrick Swayze (Road House), Nicolas Cage (Leaving Las Vegas), and Robin Williams (The Birdcage).
Beyond United Artists, MGM also purchased Orion Pictures, which unlocks genre prizes like RoboCop, The Terminator, and The Return of the Living Dead, along with Best Picture winners The Silence of the Lambs and Dances With Wolves.
And now, it’s a new day and age for MGM, having been acquired by Amazon in 2021. In this revitalized era, the Rocky and Creed series have lived on, movies like Licorice Pizza, Cyrano, and Till released, and they’ll continue to re-invent Bond for modern times.
#1
Adjusted Score: 106106%
Critics Consensus: Till reframes an historically horrific murder within a mother's grief, brought heartwrenchingly to life by Danielle Deadwyler's tremendous performance.
Synopsis:
Till is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 97596%
Critics Consensus: Uneven yet ultimately hard to resist, Joe Wright's Cyrano puts a well-acted musical spin on the oft-adapted classic tale.
Synopsis:
Award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 106516%
Critics Consensus: Licorice Pizza finds Paul Thomas Anderson shifting into a surprisingly comfortable gear -- and getting potentially star-making performances out of his fresh-faced leads.
Synopsis:
LICORICE PIZZA is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 110388%
Critics Consensus: Creed brings the Rocky franchise off the mat for a surprisingly effective seventh round that extends the boxer's saga in interesting new directions while staying true to its classic predecessors' roots.
Synopsis:
Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) never knew his famous father, boxing champion Apollo Creed, who died before Adonis was born.... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 111077%
Critics Consensus: Sam Mendes brings Bond surging back with a smart, sexy, riveting action thriller that qualifies as one of the best 007 films to date.
Synopsis:
When James Bond's (Daniel Craig) latest assignment goes terribly wrong, it leads to a calamitous turn of events: Undercover agents... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 105133%
Critics Consensus: Casino Royale disposes of the silliness and gadgetry that plagued recent James Bond outings, and Daniel Craig delivers what fans and critics have been waiting for: a caustic, haunted, intense reinvention of 007.
Synopsis:
After receiving a license to kill, British Secret Service agent James Bond (Daniel Craig) heads to Madagascar, where he uncovers... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 96352%
Critics Consensus: Director Werner Herzog has once again made a compelling tale of man versus nature, and Christian Bale completely immerses himself in the role of fighter pilot (and prisoner of war) Dieter Dengler.
Synopsis:
During the Vietnam War, Dieter Dengler (Christian Bale), a U.S. fighter pilot, is shot down over Laos and taken captive... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 96163%
Critics Consensus: Philip Seymour Hoffman's riveting central performance guides a well-constructed retelling of the most sensational and significant period in author Truman Capote's life.
Synopsis:
Reading of the murder of a Kansas family, New York City novelist Truman Capote (Philip Seymour Hoffman) decides to cover... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 97188%
Critics Consensus: A sobering and heartfelt tale about massacre that took place in Rwanda while most of the world looked away.
Synopsis:
Hutu Paul Rusesabagina manages the Hôtel des Mille Collines and lives a happy life with his Tutsi wife and their... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 98987%
Critics Consensus: Osama is bitterly honest, deeply disturbing, and utterly worth watching.
Synopsis:
The Taliban closes down a hospital, putting a mother (Zubaida Sahar) and daughter (Marina Golbahari) who work there out of... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 89072%
Critics Consensus: Pieces of April transcends its small-scale setting and budget with endearing performances, playful humor, and genuine sweetness, resulting in a touching holiday treat.
Synopsis:
Quirky and rebellious April Burns (Katie Holmes) lives with her boyfriend in a low-rent New York City apartment miles away... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 85818%
Critics Consensus: Besides bringing on the laughs, Barbershop displays a big heart and demonstrates the value of community.
Synopsis:
A smart comedy about a day in the life of a barbershop on the south side of Chicago. Calvin (Ice... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 98774%
Critics Consensus: With acerbic wit, Terry Zwigoff fashions Daniel Clowes' graphic novel into an intelligent, comedic trip through deadpan teen angst.
Synopsis:
The story of neo-cool Enid (Thora Birch) and Rebecca (Scarlett Johansson) who, faced with graduation from high school, take a... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 76158%
Critics Consensus: Though the material is predictable and formulaic, Reese Witherspoon's funny, nuanced performance makes this movie better than it would have been otherwise.
Synopsis:
Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) has it all. She wants nothing more than to be Mrs. Warner Huntington III. But there... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 73755%
Critics Consensus: Sleek, stylish, and painlessly diverting, The Thomas Crown Affair is a remake of uncommon charm.
Synopsis:
Bored billionaire Thomas Crown (Pierce Brosnan) decides to entertain himself by stealing a Monet from a reputed museum. When Catherine... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 74036%
Critics Consensus: Ronin earns comparisons to The French Connection with strong action, dynamic road chase scenes, and solid performances.
Synopsis:
Deirdre (Natascha McElhone) puts together a team of experts that she tasks with stealing a valuable briefcase, the contents of... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 87906%
Critics Consensus: Mike Nichols wrangles agreeably amusing performances from Robin Williams and Nathan Lane in this fun, if not quite essential, remake of the French comedy La Cage aux Folles.
Synopsis:
In this remake of the classic French farce "La Cage aux Folles," engaged couple Val Goldman (Dan Futterman) and Barbara... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 94412%
Critics Consensus: Oscar-awarded Nicolas Cage finds humanity in his character as it bleeds away in this no frills, exhilaratingly dark portrait of destruction.
Synopsis:
Adapted from the novel by John O'Brien, this acclaimed drama follows alcoholic screenwriter Ben Sanderson (Nicolas Cage) as he drinks... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 99264%
Critics Consensus: This re-imagining of Shakespeare's Crookback King relocates the story in 1930 and features an indelible star turn for Ian McKellen as the monstrous and magnetic King Richard.
Synopsis:
A murderous lust for the British throne sees Richard III (Ian McKellen) descend into madness. Though the setting is transposed... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 86107%
Critics Consensus: The first and best Pierce Brosnan Bond film, GoldenEye brings the series into a more modern context, and the result is a 007 entry that's high-tech, action-packed, and urbane.
Synopsis:
When a powerful satellite system falls into the hands of Alec Trevelyan, AKA Agent 006 (Sean Bean), a former ally-turned-enemy,... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 92766%
Critics Consensus: With a perfect cast and a sly twist on the usual Hollywood gangster dynamic, Get Shorty delivers a sharp satire that doubles as an entertaining comedy-thriller in its own right.
Synopsis:
Chili Palmer (John Travolta) is a Miami mobster who gets sent by his boss, the psychopathic "Bones" Barboni (Dennis Farina),... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 35846%
Critics Consensus: Hackers has a certain stylish appeal, but its slick visuals and appealing young cast can't compensate for a clichéd and disappointingly uninspired story.
Synopsis:
A teenage hacker finds himself framed for the theft of millions of dollars from a major corporation. Master hacker Dade... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 102042%
Critics Consensus: Hugh Grant ably snatches up the bouquet of leading man status with Four Weddings and a Funeral, a sparkling romantic comedy given real charm by its chummy ensemble and Richard Curtis' sharp-witted screenplay.
Synopsis:
Lovable Englishman Charles (Hugh Grant) and his group of friends seem to be unlucky in love. When Charles meets a... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 79363%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Benny (Aidan Quinn), who cares for his mentally disturbed sister, Joon (Mary Stuart Masterson), also welcomes the eccentric Sam (Johnny... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 59521%
Critics Consensus: Part contrived romance, part hackneyed sports drama, The Cutting Edge shows how difficult it can be to figure skate through cheese.
Synopsis:
Stuck-up figure skating whiz Kate Moseley (Moira Kelly) is denied a gold medal at the 1988 Olympics after a fall.... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 109139%
Critics Consensus: Director Jonathan Demme's smart, taut thriller teeters on the edge between psychological study and all-out horror, and benefits greatly from stellar performances by Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster.
Synopsis:
Jodie Foster stars as Clarice Starling, a top student at the FBI's training academy. Jack Crawford (Scott Glenn) wants Clarice... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 92177%
Critics Consensus: It's sentimental, and some viewers may feel manipulated by the melodramatic final act, but The Man in the Moon offers a finely drawn coming-of-age story with an excellent cast -- including Reese Witherspoon in her film debut.
Synopsis:
Maureen Trant (Emily Warfield) and her younger sibling Dani (Reese Witherspoon) share a strong connection, but local boy Court Foster... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 100139%
Critics Consensus: Driven by ride-or-die chemistry between Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon while director Ridley Scott provides scorching visuals fit for a postcard, Thelma & Louise is a feminist adventure that's equal parts provocative and rollicking.
Synopsis:
Meek housewife Thelma (Geena Davis) joins her friend Louise (Susan Sarandon), an independent waitress, on a short fishing trip. However,... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 98290%
Critics Consensus: Dances with Wolves suffers from a simplistic view of the culture it attempts to honor, but the end result remains a stirring western whose noble intentions are often matched by its epic grandeur.
Synopsis:
A Civil War soldier develops a relationship with a band of Lakota Indians. Attracted by the simplicity of their lifestyle,... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 62372%
Critics Consensus: UHF is bizarre, freewheeling, and spotty, though its anarchic spirit cannot be denied.
Synopsis:
After losing yet another job, George (Weird Al Yankovic) wonders if there is any career that can handle his outrageous... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 86857%
Critics Consensus: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are just charming, goofy, and silly enough to make this fluffy time-travel Adventure work.
Synopsis:
Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) are high school buddies starting a band. However, they are about to fail... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 48157%
Critics Consensus: Whether Road House is simply bad or so bad it's good depends largely on the audience's fondness for Swayze -- and tolerance for violently cheesy action.
Synopsis:
The Double Deuce is the meanest, loudest and rowdiest bar south of the Mason-Dixon Line, and Dalton (Patrick Swayze) has... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 44856%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this animated feature, canine casino owner Charlie (Burt Reynolds) is killed by gambler Carface (Vic Tayback), but returns to... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 100860%
Critics Consensus: This road-trip movie about an autistic savant and his callow brother is far from seamless, but Barry Levinson's direction is impressive, and strong performances from Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman add to its appeal.
Synopsis:
When car dealer Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise) learns that his estranged father has died, he returns home to Cincinnati, where... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 101930%
Critics Consensus: Smartly written, smoothly directed, and solidly cast, A Fish Called Wanda offers a classic example of a brainy comedy with widespread appeal.
Synopsis:
British gangster George Thomason (Tom Georgeson) and his hapless aide, Ken Pile (Michael Palin), draft a pair of arrogant Americans,... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 78423%
Critics Consensus: Child's Play occasionally stumbles across its tonal tightrope of comedy and horror, but its genuinely creepy monster and some deft direction by Tom Holland makes this chiller stand out on the shelf.
Synopsis:
Gunned down by Detective Mike Norris (Chris Sarandon), dying murderer Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif) uses black magic to put... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 99833%
Critics Consensus: While over-the-top and gory, Robocop is also a surprisingly smart sci-fi flick that uses ultraviolence to disguise its satire of American culture.
Synopsis:
In a violent, near-apocalyptic Detroit, evil corporation Omni Consumer Products wins a contract from the city government to privatize the... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 61793%
Critics Consensus: There's fine spoofery and amusing characters in Spaceballs, though it's a far cry from Mel Brooks' peak era.
Synopsis:
In a distant galaxy, planet Spaceball has depleted its air supply, leaving its citizens reliant on a product called "Perri-Air."... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 95887%
Critics Consensus: Led by energetic performances from Nicolas Cage and Cher, Moonstruck is an exuberantly funny tribute to love and one of the decade's most appealing comedies.
Synopsis:
No sooner does Italian-American widow Loretta (Cher) accept a marriage proposal from her doltish boyfriend, Johnny (Danny Aiello), than she... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 48634%
Critics Consensus: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's comedic chops elevate waterlogged material, but not even their buoyant chemistry can keep Overboard's creepy concept afloat.
Synopsis:
Snobbish and wealthy Joanna Stayton (Goldie Hawn) is living a life of leisure with her husband, Grant (Edward Herrmann), when... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 78123%
Critics Consensus: Newcomer Timothy Dalton plays James Bond with more seriousness than preceding installments, and the result is exciting and colorful but occasionally humorless.
Synopsis:
British secret agent James Bond (Timothy Dalton) helps KGB officer Georgi Koskov (Jeroen Krabbé) defect during a symphony performance. During... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 102070%
Critics Consensus: Informed by director Oliver Stone's personal experiences in Vietnam, Platoon forgoes easy sermonizing in favor of a harrowing, ground-level view of war, bolstered by no-holds-barred performances from Charlie Sheen and Willem Dafoe.
Synopsis:
Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen) leaves his university studies to enlist in combat duty in Vietnam in 1967. Once he's on... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 94889%
Critics Consensus: A punk take on the zombie genre, The Return of the Living Dead injects a healthy dose of '80s silliness to the flesh-consuming.
Synopsis:
When foreman Frank (James Karen) shows new employee Freddy (Thom Mathews) a secret military experiment in a supply warehouse, the... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 106142%
Critics Consensus: With its impressive action sequences, taut economic direction, and relentlessly fast pace, it's clear why The Terminator continues to be an influence on sci-fi and action flicks.
Synopsis:
Disguised as a human, a cyborg assassin known as a Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) travels from 2029 to 1984 to kill... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 75061%
Critics Consensus: 1984 doesn't fully emerge from the shadow of its source material, but still proves a solid, suitably discomfiting adaptation of a classic dystopian tale.
Synopsis:
A man loses his identity while living under a repressive regime. In a story based on George Orwell's classic novel,... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 51857%
Critics Consensus: An appealing ensemble of young stars will have some audiences rooting for the Wolverines, but Red Dawn's self-seriousness can never conceal the silliness of its alarmist concept.
Synopsis:
In an alternate 1980s, the United States stands alone as communism grows stronger. When Soviet soldiers invade a small Colorado... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 76963%
Critics Consensus: Barbra Streisand takes on every conceivable role and acquits herself well in Yentl, a musical epic with a humdrum score that's given considerable lift from its writer-director-star's sheer force of will.
Synopsis:
Rebbe Mendel is a single father who teaches the Talmud, a sacred text of Judaism, to the boys of his... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 88125%
Critics Consensus: Thief's enigmatic conclusion will rob some audiences of satisfaction, but it's an authentic and sleekly rendered neo-noir, powered by a swaggering James Caan at the peak of his charisma.
Synopsis:
A highly skilled jewel thief, Frank (James Caan) longs to leave his dangerous trade and settle down with his girlfriend,... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 85151%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this story-within-a-story, Anna (Meryl Streep) is an actress starring opposite Mike (Jeremy Irons) in a period piece about the... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 108505%
Critics Consensus: Arguably Martin Scorsese's and Robert De Niro's finest film, Raging Bull is often painful to watch, but it's a searing, powerful work about an unsympathetic hero.
Synopsis:
The story of a middleweight boxer as he rises through ranks to earn his first shot at the middleweight crown.... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 88887%
Critics Consensus: With arresting visuals and an engrossingly lurid mystery, Dressed to Kill stylishly encapsulates writer-director Brian De Palma's signature strengths.
Synopsis:
When Liz Blake (Nancy Allen), a prostitute, sees a mysterious woman brutally slay homemaker Kate Miller (Angie Dickinson), she finds... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 100904%
Critics Consensus: One of Woody Allen's early classics, Manhattan combines modern, bittersweet humor and timeless romanticism with unerring grace.
Synopsis:
Director Woody Allen's love letter to New York City stars Allen as frustrated television writer Isaac Davis, a twice-divorced malcontent... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 89113%
Critics Consensus: Spiritedly performed by a groovy cast and imaginatively directed by Milos Forman, Hair transports audiences straight to the Age of Aquarius.
Synopsis:
In New York City for the first time while on his way to enlist in the U.S. Army during the... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 95341%
Critics Consensus: Staging the improbable car stunts and crashes to perfection, director George Miller succeeds completely in bringing the violent, post-apocalyptic world of Mad Max to visceral life.
Synopsis:
In a not-too-distant dystopian future, when man's most precious resource -- oil -- has been depleted and the world plunged... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 100279%
Critics Consensus: Employing gritty camerawork and evocative sound effects, Invasion of the Body Snatchers is a powerful remake that expands upon themes and ideas only lightly explored in the original.
Synopsis:
This remake of the classic horror film is set in San Francisco. Matthew Bennell (Donald Sutherland) assumes that when a... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 111047%
Critics Consensus: Filled with poignant performances and devastating humor, Annie Hall represents a quantum leap for Woody Allen and remains an American classic.
Synopsis:
Comedian Alvy Singer (Woody Allen) examines the rise and fall of his relationship with struggling nightclub singer Annie Hall (Diane... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 61434%
Critics Consensus: A Bridge Too Far is a war movie too long, although top-notch talent on both sides of the camera keeps the end result consistently watchable.
Synopsis:
Late in 1944, the Allies seem to have the upper hand in the European land war. A combined British and... [More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 88105%
Critics Consensus: Though it hints at the absurdity to come in later installments, The Spy Who Loved Me's sleek style, menacing villains, and sly wit make it the best of the Roger Moore era.
Synopsis:
In a globe-trotting assignment that has him skiing off the edges of cliffs and driving a car deep underwater, British... [More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 102548%
Critics Consensus: Carrie is a horrifying look at supernatural powers, high school cruelty, and teen angst -- and it brings us one of the most memorable and disturbing prom scenes in history.
Synopsis:
In this chilling adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel, withdrawn and sensitive teen Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) faces taunting from... [More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 101409%
Critics Consensus: This story of a down-on-his-luck boxer is thoroughly predictable, but Sylvester Stallone's script and stunning performance in the title role brush aside complaints.
Synopsis:
Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), a small-time boxer from working-class Philadelphia, is arbitrarily chosen to take on the reigning world heavyweight... [More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 70607%
Critics Consensus: In Rollerball, social commentary collides with high-speed action -- and the audience is the winner.
Synopsis:
The year is 2018 in a futuristic society where corporations have replaced countries. A violent futuristic game known as Rollerball... [More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 102724%
Critics Consensus: Breezy, thrilling, and quite funny, The Taking of Pelham One Two Three sees Walter Matthau and Robert Shaw pitted against each other in effortlessly high form.
Synopsis:
In New York City, a criminal gang led by the ruthless "Mr. Blue" (Robert Shaw) hijacks a subway car and... [More]
#63
Adjusted Score: 89960%
Critics Consensus: Dustin Hoffman inhabits Lenny Bruce with nervy energy in Bob Fosse's richly stylized telling of the pioneering comedian's career and downfall.
Synopsis:
Controversial comedian Lenny Bruce (Dustin Hoffman) begins his career telling bad jokes to bored audiences in the 1950s, but can't... [More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 91326%
Critics Consensus: This likable buddy/road picture deftly mixes action and comedy, and features excellent work from stars Clint Eastwood and Jeff Bridges and first-time director Michael Cimino.
Synopsis:
While stealing a car, free-spirited drifter Lightfoot (Jeff Bridges) crosses paths with legendary thief Thunderbolt (Clint Eastwood) in the midst... [More]
#65
Adjusted Score: 100623%
Critics Consensus: An ice-cold noir that retains Robert Altman's idiosyncratic sensibilities, The Long Goodbye ranks among the smartest and most satisfying Marlowe mysteries.
Synopsis:
Private detective Philip Marlowe (Elliott Gould) is asked by his old buddy Terry Lennox (Jim Bouton) for a ride to... [More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 90532%
Critics Consensus: Deliciously campy and wonderfully funny, Theater of Blood features Vincent Price at his melodramatic best.
Synopsis:
Edward Lionheart (Vincent Price) is incensed that his last season of performances in Shakespearean plays did not win him a... [More]
#67
Adjusted Score: 87824%
Critics Consensus: Naturalistic but evocative, Last Tango in Paris is a vivid exploration of pain, love, and sex featuring a typically towering Marlon Brando performance.
Synopsis:
Distraught following his wife's suicide, American hotelier Paul (Marlon Brando) becomes transfixed by the beautiful younger Frenchwoman Jeanne (Maria Schneider)... [More]
#68
Adjusted Score: 90042%
Critics Consensus: A bird may love a fish -- and musical fans will love this adaptation of Fiddler on the Roof, even if it isn't quite as transcendent as the long-running stage version.
Synopsis:
A lavishly produced and critically acclaimed screen adaptation of the international stage sensation tells the life-affirming story of Tevye (Topol),... [More]
#69
Adjusted Score: 106097%
Critics Consensus: John Schlesinger's gritty, unrelentingly bleak look at the seedy underbelly of urban American life is undeniably disturbing, but Dustin Hoffman and Jon Voight's performances make it difficult to turn away.
Synopsis:
Convinced of his irresistible appeal to women, Texas dishwasher Joe Buck (Jon Voight) quits his job and heads for New... [More]
#70
Adjusted Score: 73296%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
While truant from school, young siblings Jeremy and Jemima meet the beautiful Truly Scrumptious (Sally Ann Howes), who falls for... [More]
#71
Adjusted Score: 106048%
Critics Consensus: Arguably the greatest of the spaghetti westerns, this epic features a compelling story, memorable performances, breathtaking landscapes, and a haunting score.
Synopsis:
In the Southwest during the Civil War, a mysterious stranger, Joe (Clint Eastwood), and a Mexican outlaw, Tuco (Eli Wallach),... [More]
#72
Adjusted Score: 106785%
Critics Consensus: Tense, funny, and thought-provoking all at once, and lifted by strong performances from Sydney Poitier and Rod Steiger, director Norman Jewison's look at murder and racism in small-town America continues to resonate today.
Synopsis:
African-American Philadelphia police detective Virgil Tibbs (Sidney Poitier) is arrested on suspicion of murder by Bill Gillespie (Rod Steiger), the... [More]
#73
Adjusted Score: 96610%
Critics Consensus: With Clint Eastwood in the lead, Ennio Morricone on the score, and Sergio Leone's stylish direction, For a Few Dollars More earns its recognition as a genre classic.
Synopsis:
In the Wild West, a murderous outlaw known as El Indio (Gian Maria Volonte) and his gang are terrorizing and... [More]
#74
Adjusted Score: 96817%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
With the Allies poised to retake Paris from the Germans, Col. Franz Von Waldheim (Paul Scofield) conspires to sneak out... [More]
#75
Adjusted Score: 103554%
Critics Consensus: With Akira Kurosawa's Yojimbo as his template, Sergio Leone's A Fistful of Dollars helped define a new era for the Western and usher in its most iconic star, Clint Eastwood.
Synopsis:
Wandering gunfighter Joe arrives in the Mexican village of San Miguel in the midst of a power struggle among sheriff... [More]
#76
Adjusted Score: 97081%
Critics Consensus: A Shot in the Dark is often regarded as the best of the Pink Panther sequels, and Peter Sellers gives a top-notch performance that makes slapstick buffoonery memorable.
Synopsis:
Inspector Clouseau is called to a house where a murder was committed and finds that every clue points to the... [More]
#77
Adjusted Score: 96473%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Beautiful thief Elizabeth Lipp (Melina Mercouri) and criminal genius Walter Harper (Maximilian Schell) put together a plan to steal an... [More]
#78
Adjusted Score: 91354%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A tyrannical 12th-century prince is intrigued by a girl and takes her to live amid the immorality of his court.... [More]
#79
Adjusted Score: 100503%
Critics Consensus: With its impeccably slow-building story and a cast for the ages, The Great Escape is an all-time action classic.
Synopsis:
Imprisoned during World War II in a German POW camp, a group of Allied soldiers are intent on breaking out,... [More]
#80
Adjusted Score: 94499%
Critics Consensus: Sidney Poitier lends heart and humor to the wonderfully simple Lilies of the Fields, in which splendor sprouts from wholesome soil.
Synopsis:
When traveling African-American handyman Homer Smith (Sidney Poitier) stops by a farm in rural Arizona, he is welcomed by a... [More]
#81
Adjusted Score: 73458%
Critics Consensus: It's long, frantic, and stuffed to the gills with comic actors and set pieces -- and that's exactly its charm.
Synopsis:
The story begins during a massive traffic jam, caused by reckless driver Smiler Grogan (Jimmy Durante), who, before kicking the... [More]
#82
Adjusted Score: 93178%
Critics Consensus: Peter Sellers is at his virtuosically bumbling best in The Pink Panther, a sophisticated caper blessed with an unforgettably slinky score by Henry Mancini.
Synopsis:
In this first film of the beloved comic series, dashing European thief Sir Charles Lytton (David Niven) plans to steal... [More]
#83
Adjusted Score: 104530%
Critics Consensus: A classic blend of satire and political thriller that was uncomfortably prescient in its own time, The Manchurian Candidate remains distressingly relevant today.
Synopsis:
Near the end of the Korean War, a platoon of U.S. soldiers is captured by communists and brainwashed. Following the... [More]
#84
Adjusted Score: 102186%
Critics Consensus: Featuring plenty of the humor, action, and escapist thrills the series would become known for, Dr. No kicks off the Bond franchise in style.
Synopsis:
In the film that launched the James Bond saga, Agent 007 (Sean Connery) battles mysterious Dr. No, a scientific genius... [More]
#85
Adjusted Score: 106383%
Critics Consensus: Buoyed by Robert Wise's dazzling direction, Leonard Bernstein's score, and Stephen Sondheim's lyrics, West Side Story remains perhaps the most iconic of all the Shakespeare adaptations to visit the big screen.
Synopsis:
A musical in which a modern day Romeo and Juliet are involved in New York street gangs. On the harsh... [More]
#86
Adjusted Score: 108339%
Critics Consensus: Director Billy Wilder's customary cynicism is leavened here by tender humor, romance, and genuine pathos.
Synopsis:
Insurance worker C.C. Baxter (Jack Lemmon) lends his Upper West Side apartment to company bosses to use for extramarital affairs.... [More]
#87
Adjusted Score: 95952%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In the 1920s, Tennessee schoolteacher Bertram Cates (Dick York) is put on trial for violating the Butler Act, a state... [More]
#88
Adjusted Score: 94533%
Critics Consensus: The Magnificent Seven transplants Seven Samurai into the Old West with a terrific cast of Hollywood stars -- and without losing any of the story's thematic richness.
Synopsis:
A Mexican village is at the mercy of Calvera, the leader of a band of outlaws. The townspeople, too afraid... [More]
#89
Adjusted Score: 66400%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Based on Leon Uris' novel, this historical epic provides a dramatic backstory to the creation of the state of Israel... [More]
#90
Adjusted Score: 103451%
Critics Consensus: Some Like It Hot: A spry, quick-witted farce that never drags.
Synopsis:
After witnessing a Mafia murder, slick saxophone player Joe (Tony Curtis) and his long-suffering buddy, Jerry (Jack Lemmon), improvise a... [More]
#91
Adjusted Score: 95330%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Sherlock Holmes (Peter Cushing) and Doctor Watson (Andre Morell) meet with a certain Dr. Mortimer (Francis De Wolff), who tells... [More]
#92
Adjusted Score: 99326%
Critics Consensus: An advocacy drama that makes its points without belaboring them, The Defiant Ones relies on its clever concept and brilliant performances to repudiate racial prejudice.
Synopsis:
In 1950s America, members of a chain gang are being transported through the South when their truck crashes. Two of... [More]
#93
Adjusted Score: 101090%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After Japanese forces torpedo his submarine during World War II, commanding officer "Rich" Richardson (Clark Gable) is placed in charge... [More]
#94
Adjusted Score: 108652%
Critics Consensus: Sidney Lumet's feature debut is a superbly written, dramatically effective courtroom thriller that rightfully stands as a modern classic.
Synopsis:
Following the closing arguments in a murder trial, the 12 members of the jury must deliberate, with a guilty verdict... [More]
#95
Adjusted Score: 107342%
Critics Consensus: Paths of Glory is a transcendentally humane war movie from Stanley Kubrick, with impressive, protracted battle sequences and a knock-out ending.
Synopsis:
During World War I, commanding officer General Broulard (Adolphe Menjou) orders his subordinate, General Mireau (George Macready), to attack a... [More]
#96
Adjusted Score: 105329%
Critics Consensus: Witness for the Prosecution combines a fascinating character study with a brilliantly unpredictable plot to produce a practically flawless Agatha Christie adaptation.
Synopsis:
The affable Leonard Vole (Tyrone Power) is being tried for the murder of a wealthy woman, and legendary lawyer Sir... [More]
#97
Adjusted Score: 103535%
Critics Consensus: Featuring Robert Mitchum's formidable performance as a child-hunting preacher, The Night of the Hunter is a disturbing look at good and evil.
Synopsis:
The Rev. Harry Powell (Robert Mitchum) is a religious fanatic and serial killer who targets women who use their sexuality... [More]
#98
Adjusted Score: 105462%
Critics Consensus: Scriptwriter Paddy Chayefsky's solid dialogue is bolstered by strong performances from Ernest Borgnine and Betsy Blair in this appealingly low-key character study.
Synopsis:
This acclaimed romantic drama follows the life of Marty Piletti (Ernest Borgnine), a stout bachelor butcher who lives with his... [More]
#99
Adjusted Score: 82151%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Following the American Civil War, veteran Benjamin Trane (Gary Cooper) and gunslinger Joe Erin (Burt Lancaster) are just two of... [More]
#100
Adjusted Score: 104792%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Headstrong Thomas Dunson (John Wayne) starts a thriving Texas cattle ranch with the help of his faithful trail hand, Groot... [More]