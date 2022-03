(Photo by Disney/Everett Collection)

All Kurt Russell Movies Ranked

Even before he became one of the big players of Hollywood’s golden age of action movies during the 1980s and 1990s, Kurt Russell was already a prince on the Disney lot, growing up on-screen in live-action comedies like The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes and The Barefoot Executive. It must’ve been a good education because Russell was able to carry dramatic chops to the violent spectacle films that would become his calling, projecting a world-weary sensitivity that elevated him among action movie peers. Snake Plissken (Escape From New York), R.J. MacReady (The Thing), and Jack Burton (Big Trouble in Little China) are all genre icons, created through a fruitful relationship with director John Carpenter. Tango & Cash, Tombstone, Stargate, Backdraft, and Breakdown are more thrilling fan-beloved productions.

Since partnering with Quentin Tarantino on Death Proof, Russell has been judicious in his selection process, which continues to pay off through critically acclaimed roles. He’s been adding to his Western portfolio (The Hateful Eight, Bone Tomahawk), showed up in a few Fast & Furious movies, played Santa Claus (The Christmas Chronicles and its sequel), and became a living planet in the MCU (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2). And now we’re ranking all Kurt Russell movies by Tomatometer!

#15 Silkwood (1983) 76% #15 Adjusted Score: 77317% Critics Consensus: Silkwood seethes with real-life rage -- but backs it up with compelling characters and trenchant observations. Synopsis: This drama is based on the true story of Karen Silkwood (Meryl Streep), who works at a nuclear facility, along... This drama is based on the true story of Karen Silkwood (Meryl Streep), who works at a nuclear facility, along... [More] Starring: Meryl Streep, Kurt Russell, Cher, Craig T. Nelson Directed By: Mike Nichols

#23 The Christmas Chronicles (2018) 68% #23 Adjusted Score: 69837% Critics Consensus: Viewers seeking a fresh holiday viewing option -- or those simply in the mood for Santa Kurt Russell -- should find The Christmas Chronicles well worth a yuletide stream. Synopsis: Siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce hatch a scheme to capture Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. When the plan goes awry,... Siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce hatch a scheme to capture Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. When the plan goes awry,... [More] Starring: Kurt Russell, Darby Camp, Judah Lewis, Kimberly Williams-Paisley Directed By: Clay Kaytis

#31 Stargate (1994) 53% #31 Adjusted Score: 55549% Critics Consensus: Stargate has splashy visuals and James Spader to recommend it, but corny characterization and a clunky script makes this a portal to ho-hum. Synopsis: In modern-day Egypt, professor Daniel Jackson (James Spader) teams up with retired Army Col. Jack O'Neil (Kurt Russell) to unlock... In modern-day Egypt, professor Daniel Jackson (James Spader) teams up with retired Army Col. Jack O'Neil (Kurt Russell) to unlock... [More] Starring: Kurt Russell, James Spader, Jaye Davidson, Viveca Lindfors Directed By: Roland Emmerich

#33 Tequila Sunrise (1988) 52% #33 Adjusted Score: 52565% Critics Consensus: Tequila Sunrise unites three of its decade's most in-demand stars for a slickly packaged crime drama that looks great without ever going anywhere particularly interesting. Synopsis: In a seaside California town, best friends Mac (Mel Gibson) and Nick (Kurt Russell) are on opposite sides of the... In a seaside California town, best friends Mac (Mel Gibson) and Nick (Kurt Russell) are on opposite sides of the... [More] Starring: Mel Gibson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Raul Julia Directed By: Robert Towne

#36 Overboard (1987) 44% #36 Adjusted Score: 44708% Critics Consensus: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's comedic chops elevate waterlogged material, but not even their buoyant chemistry can keep Overboard's creepy concept afloat. Synopsis: Snobbish and wealthy Joanna Stayton (Goldie Hawn) is living a life of leisure with her husband, Grant (Edward Herrmann), when... Snobbish and wealthy Joanna Stayton (Goldie Hawn) is living a life of leisure with her husband, Grant (Edward Herrmann), when... [More] Starring: Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Edward Herrmann, Katherine Helmond Directed By: Garry Marshall

#37 Vanilla Sky (2001) 42% #37 Adjusted Score: 48943% Critics Consensus: An ambitious mix of genres, Vanilla Sky collapses into an incoherent jumble. Cruise's performance lacks depth, and it's hard to feel sympathy for his narcissistic character. Synopsis: Tom Cruise and Cameron Crowe reunite after "Jerry Maguire" for "Vanilla Sky," the story of a young New York City... Tom Cruise and Cameron Crowe reunite after "Jerry Maguire" for "Vanilla Sky," the story of a young New York City... [More] Starring: Tom Cruise, Penélope Cruz, Cameron Diaz, Kurt Russell Directed By: Cameron Crowe