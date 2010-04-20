(Photo by Disney/Everett Collection)

All Kurt Russell Movies Ranked

Even before he became one of the big players of Hollywood’s golden age of action movies during the 1980s and 1990s, Kurt Russell was already a prince on the Disney lot, growing up on-screen in live-action comedies like The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes and The Barefoot Executive. It must’ve been a good education because Russell was able to carry dramatic chops to the violent spectacle films that would become his calling, projecting a world-weary sensitivity that elevated him among action movie peers. Snake Plissken (Escape From New York), R.J. MacReady (The Thing), and Jack Burton (Big Trouble in Little China) are all genre icons, created through a fruitful relationship with director John Carpenter. Tango & Cash, Tombstone, Stargate, Backdraft, and Breakdown are more thrilling fan-beloved productions.

Since partnering with Quentin Tarantino on Death Proof, Russell has been judicious in his selection process, which continues to pay off through critically acclaimed roles. He’s been adding to his Western portfolio (The Hateful Eight, Bone Tomahawk), showed up in a few Fast & Furious movies, played Santa Claus (The Christmas Chronicles and its sequel), and became a living planet in the MCU (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2). And now we’re ranking all Kurt Russell movies by Tomatometer!