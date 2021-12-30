(Photo by @ Fox/courtesy Everett Collection. Thumbnail: 20th Century Fox Film Corp)

22 Most Inspirational Movies

A new year can represent opportunity for new hopes and resolutions, and movies have the gift to inspire that personal change. If you’re eager to turn the page on 2021, here’s 22 of the most inspirational movies to charge your 2022.

Diet and exercise are always high contenders on new year’s resolutions lists, and movies like Brittany Runs a Marathon or Chariots of Fire will get you in motion. There are movies for getting in touch with inner hope (The Shawshank Redemption) and your roots (Lion), along with picking up new skills (Julie & Julia) and rekindling determination (Remember the Titans, Hidden Figures). And those entering 2021 with open hearts ought to seek out Wild and Groundhog Day. And some movies guide us through trauma and disaster, like Life of Pi, and Soul Surfer.

If it’s a new year, it’s a new you: Here’s 22 movies to inspire your 2022.

#13 Life of Pi (2012) 86% #13 Adjusted Score: 96903% Critics Consensus: A 3D adaptation of a supposedly "unfilmable" book, Ang Lee's Life of Pi achieves the near impossible -- it's an astonishing technical achievement that's also emotionally rewarding. Synopsis: After deciding to sell their zoo in India and move to Canada, Santosh and Gita Patel board a freighter with... After deciding to sell their zoo in India and move to Canada, Santosh and Gita Patel board a freighter with... [More] Starring: Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Rafe Spall Directed By: Ang Lee

#14 Lion (2016) 84% #14 Adjusted Score: 99731% Critics Consensus: Lion's undeniably uplifting story and talented cast make it a moving journey that transcends the typical cliches of its genre. Synopsis: Five year old Saroo gets lost on a train which takes him thousands of miles across India, away from home... Five year old Saroo gets lost on a train which takes him thousands of miles across India, away from home... [More] Starring: Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, David Wenham, Nicole Kidman Directed By: Garth Davis