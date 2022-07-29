(Photo by Universal courtesy Everett Collection)

16 Fresh Burt Reynolds Movies

Burt Reynolds did more with a mustache and a grin than most stars manage with all the tools at their disposal — and given that he was also a seriously underrated actor in the bargain, it’s no wonder he was the Platonic ideal of the Hollywood tough guy for roughly a decade between the early ’70s and early ‘80s. While he’s best remembered for the action movies he cranked out at his Smokey and the Bandit peak, Reynolds’ career contained multitudes, from the harrowing rural horror of Deliverance to his Emmy-winning run on TV’s Evening Shade and on through the late-period comeback he enjoyed with his Oscar-nominated appearance in Boogie Nights. Whichever era’s your favorite, Reynolds’ filmography likely still holds a few pleasant surprises for you, which is just one of the many reasons we’ve decided to round up his major roles and sort them by Tomatometer here. And for a collection of some of his most memorable scenes, you can check out this playlist.

#9 The Longest Yard (1974) 79% #9 Adjusted Score: 81860% Critics Consensus: Equal parts tough and funny, and led by a perfectly cast Burt Reynolds, The Longest Yard has an interesting political subtext and an excellent climax -- even if it takes too long to get there. Synopsis: An ex-football star doing time is forced by the warden to organize a team of inmates to play against his... An ex-football star doing time is forced by the warden to organize a team of inmates to play against his... [More] Starring: Burt Reynolds, Eddie Albert, Ed Lauter, Michael Conrad Directed By: Robert Aldrich