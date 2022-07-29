TAGGED AS:

16 Fresh Burt Reynolds Movies

Burt Reynolds did more with a mustache and a grin than most stars manage with all the tools at their disposal — and given that he was also a seriously underrated actor in the bargain, it’s no wonder he was the Platonic ideal of the Hollywood tough guy for roughly a decade between the early ’70s and early ‘80s. While he’s best remembered for the action movies he cranked out at his Smokey and the Bandit peak, Reynolds’ career contained multitudes, from the harrowing rural horror of Deliverance to his Emmy-winning run on TV’s Evening Shade and on through the late-period comeback he enjoyed with his Oscar-nominated appearance in Boogie Nights. Whichever era’s your favorite, Reynolds’ filmography likely still holds a few pleasant surprises for you, which is just one of the many reasons we’ve decided to round up his major roles and sort them by Tomatometer here. And for a collection of some of his most memorable scenes, you can check out this playlist.

#1

Boogie Nights (1997)
93%

#1
Adjusted Score: 97148%
Critics Consensus: Grounded in strong characters, bold themes, and subtle storytelling, Boogie Nights is a groundbreaking film both for director P.T. Anderson and star Mark Wahlberg.
Synopsis: In the San Fernando Valley in 1977, teenage busboy Eddie Adams (Mark Wahlberg) gets discovered by porn director Jack Horner... [More]
Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds, Julianne Moore, John C. Reilly
Directed By: Paul Thomas Anderson

#2

Deliverance (1972)
89%

#2
Adjusted Score: 94407%
Critics Consensus: Given primal verve by John Boorman's unflinching direction and Burt Reynolds' star-making performance, Deliverance is a terrifying adventure.
Synopsis: Four city-dwelling friends (Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds, Ned Beatty, Ronny Cox) decide to get away from their jobs, wives and... [More]
Starring: Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds, Ned Beatty, Ronny Cox
Directed By: John Boorman

#3

Pups (1999)
90%

#3
Adjusted Score: 45097%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When troubled teen boy Stevie (Cameron Van Hoy) and his girlfriend, Rocky (Mischa Barton), attempt to rob a bank without... [More]
Starring: Cameron Van Hoy, Mischa Barton, Burt Reynolds, Adam Farrar
Directed By: Ash

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 88870%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Inspired by the book written by Dr. David Reuben, director Woody Allen tackles seven questions about sex by connecting seven... [More]
Starring: Woody Allen, Burt Reynolds, Lynn Redgrave, John Carradine
Directed By: Woody Allen

#5

Sharky's Machine (1981)
83%

#5
Adjusted Score: 82403%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An Atlanta vice-squad detective (Burt Reynolds) loves a high-class call girl (Rachel Ward) linked to politics and a mob boss... [More]
Starring: Burt Reynolds, Rachel Ward, Vittorio Gassman, Brian Keith
Directed By: Burt Reynolds

#6

Semi-Tough (1977)
83%

#6
Adjusted Score: 48699%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Billy Clyde Puckett (Burt Reynolds) and Marvin "Shake" Tiller (Kris Kristofferson) are professional football players who share a lush Miami... [More]
Starring: Burt Reynolds, Kris Kristofferson, Jill Clayburgh, Robert Preston
Directed By: Michael Ritchie

#7

Breaking In (1989)
82%

#7
Adjusted Score: 43525%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Reaching retirement age, professional burglar Ernie Mullins (Burt Reynolds) is ready to call it quits, but only after he pulls... [More]
Starring: Burt Reynolds, Casey Siemaszko, Sheila Kelley, Lorraine Toussant
Directed By: Bill Forsyth

#8

Citizen Ruth (1996)
81%

#8
Adjusted Score: 80848%
Critics Consensus: Smart and sharply funny, Citizen Ruth is an entertaining look at a tough subject -- and an impressive calling card for debuting director/co-writer Alexander Payne.
Synopsis: "Citizen Ruth" is the story of Ruth Stoops (Laura Dern), a woman who nobody even noticed -- until she got... [More]
Starring: Laura Dern, Swoosie Kurtz, Kurtwood Smith, Mary Kay Place
Directed By: Alexander Payne

#9

The Longest Yard (1974)
79%

#9
Adjusted Score: 81860%
Critics Consensus: Equal parts tough and funny, and led by a perfectly cast Burt Reynolds, The Longest Yard has an interesting political subtext and an excellent climax -- even if it takes too long to get there.
Synopsis: An ex-football star doing time is forced by the warden to organize a team of inmates to play against his... [More]
Starring: Burt Reynolds, Eddie Albert, Ed Lauter, Michael Conrad
Directed By: Robert Aldrich

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 80670%
Critics Consensus: Not much in the head but plenty beneath the hood, Smokey and the Bandit is infectious fun with plenty of car wrecks to keep your eyes glued.
Synopsis: Big Enos (Pat McCormick) wants to drink Coors at a truck show, but in 1977 it was illegal to sell... [More]
Starring: Burt Reynolds, Sally Field, Jackie Gleason, Jerry Reed
Directed By: Hal Needham

#11

White Lightning (1973)
75%

#11
Adjusted Score: 25173%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Easygoing Arkansas good ol' boy Gator McKlusky (Burt Reynolds) is serving his second federal prison sentence for running moonshine when... [More]
Starring: Burt Reynolds, Jennifer Billingsley, Ned Beatty, Bo Hopkins
Directed By: Joseph Sargent

#12

Hooper (1978)
67%

#12
Adjusted Score: 67113%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Sonny Hooper (Burt Reynolds) is getting too banged up to remain Hollywood's top stuntman, but he signs up as the... [More]
Starring: Burt Reynolds, Jan-Michael Vincent, Sally Field, Brian Keith
Directed By: Hal Needham

#13

Cloud 9 (2006)
67%

#13
Adjusted Score: 19362%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Aging slacker Billy Cole (Burt Reynolds) is running up debts and facing eviction from his Malibu, Calif., home. Then Cole... [More]
Starring: Burt Reynolds, Paul Rodriguez, D.L. Hughley, Angie Everhart
Directed By: Harry Basil

#14

Hustle (1975)
63%

#14
Adjusted Score: 23986%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The body of teenager Gloria Hollinger (Sharon Kelly) is found dead on a Los Angeles beach, and Lt. Phil Gaines... [More]
Starring: Burt Reynolds, Catherine Deneuve, Ben Johnson, Paul Winfield
Directed By: Robert Aldrich

#15

Best Friends (1982)
62%

#15
Adjusted Score: 61232%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: For years, screenwriting team Richard Babson (Burt Reynolds) and Paula McCullen (Goldie Hawn) have built a successful Hollywood career while... [More]
Starring: Burt Reynolds, Goldie Hawn, Jessica Tandy, Barnard Hughes
Directed By: Norman Jewison

#16

Dog Years (2017)
61%

#16
Adjusted Score: 60821%
Critics Consensus: The Last Movie Star has a few poignant moments thanks to Burt Reynolds and Ariel Winter, but their performances are stranded in a middling drama unworthy of their efforts.
Synopsis: An aging screen icon gets lured into accepting an award at a rinky-dink film festival in Nashville, Tenn., sending him... [More]
Starring: Burt Reynolds, Ariel Winter, Chevy Chase, Clark Duke
Directed By: Adam Rifkin

