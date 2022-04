Adjusted Score: 42617%

Critics Consensus: Though Snow Falling on Cedars is beautiful to look at, critics say the story becomes dull and tedious to sit through.

Fog as thick and palpable as cotton hangs suspended over San Piedro Island. On the bay, a flickering lantern signals...